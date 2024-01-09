New Kia PV5, PV1 and PV7 set to storm the electric van sector

Not content with being a leader in the electric car sector, Kia is making plans to branch out into commercial vehicles with its new PBV system. PBV stands for Purpose Built Vehicle (it also stands for Platform Beyond Vehicle, which is the name of the overall commercial vehicle strategy that Kia is developing), and the company used the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to reveal three new van concepts called PV1, PV5 and PV7. Led by the Kia PV5, the models on display showcased the company's 'Easy Swap' technology, which is designed to switch different 'life modules' into the back of a chassis cab-style platform. Kia plans to offer multiple versions of the PV5 that can be tailored for business and individual needs; at CES these included a taxi, delivery van and a camper. The Easy Swap tech uses standardised electromagnetic and mechanical couplings to ensure security, while the platform's modular construction features high-strength tubular steel and engineered polymers that reduce typical part counts by 55 per cent, while maintaining chassis rigidity. The various PV5 models are all designed to perform different tasks. The people carrier is designed for ride sharing use, and is tall enough that passengers can stand up inside. The high-roof version, on the other hand, is a typical van with a walk-through to the cargo area to boost its practicality.

Elsewhere, a pick-up truck was announced, though this has clearly been penned with the US market in mind and is unlikely to be a one-tonne model like the ones that are popular in the UK. Finally, there’s the robotaxi, which showcases the PV5's electronic tech, and the scope for autonomous driving systems that can be added to the platform. Powertrain information hasn't been confirmed just yet, but an all-electric drivetrain will feature, and this system will also be used to power the other two models showcased at CES: the PV7 and PV1. The PV7 is a typical large van like a Ford Transit or Mercedes Sprinter, while the PV1 is designed as a small urban delivery vehicle. Kia's plan is to provide tailored interiors for all of these models. 13 Speaking ahead of the unveiling, Kia CEO Ho Sung Song said, “Kia’s PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles by fulfilling the unmet needs of diverse customers and communities through optimised vehicles and services catering to specific market and business circumstances. “Kia PBVs will be an enabler of business innovation thanks to our customer-centric management system, EV mass production expertise, and the Hyundai Motor Group’s rapidly developing SDx strategy and related future businesses,” he said. “We are excited to show that we are fully prepared to become the first mover in the global PBV market.”

The concepts look like they aren't too far removed from production, and all the models on show are typical one-box designs. There are clean lines, although the LED exterior lighting is familiar to Kia's latest electric cars. There are large doors for easy access, while the cab features a desk-like dashboard that can be used as a mobile office. In the rear, each model features plenty of space and a flat load area to suit a variety of needs, while an integrated rail system for the floor, ceiling and sides offers versatility. The PV5 will be the first model to appear – although no solid time frame has been established so far – and it will include advanced software connectivity as a precursor to introducing autonomous driving and delivery services. This is the initial phase of Kia's commercial vehicle plans, with phase two introducing the rest of the line-up, as well as integrated AI and fully customisable systems that will be able to accommodate any use case possible, according to Kia. Phase three will see the introduction of bespoke mobility solutions and connected self-driving vehicles that are part of a 'smart city' system, which is seen as an essential step on the path towards autonomous driving technology.