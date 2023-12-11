Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Mercedes-AMG GT 53 to arrive with a 469bhp straight-six

Lower powered version of AMG GT coupe variant will still deliver a sub four-second 0-62mph time

by: Alastair Crooks
11 Dec 2023
Mercedes-AMG GT 53 (camouflaged) - front 3/4 static7

Following hot on the heels of the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT 63 comes the softer and less expensive 53 model - and We’ve caught Mercedes’ latest iteration of its performance coupe testing ahead of its 2024 arrival.

We’ve previously seen this AMG GT 53 undergoing development, but these new spy shots highlight some fresh design details - indicating a full reveal can’t be too far away. The overall design of the 53 won’t differ too much from the 63, although look closely and you’ll notice some key changes denoting this car’s less aggressive approach. 

The front end will get its own bumper layout with smaller air intakes to the sides and a new style of Mercedes’ ‘Panamerica’ grille. We’ve already seen the split five-spoke 20-inch wheels this test car is using on the new SL 43 - which now shares the same platform as the AMG GT. Given the snowy conditions here, they’re unsurprisingly shod in Michelin winter tyres.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 (camouflaged) - rear 3/4 static7

Behind the front wheel we see a small air vent that looks closer to the one on the SL than the vertical opening of the AMG GT 63. To the rear we can see the diffuser here for the first time - it’s similar to the 63’s but does without the lower extension. To the side the snow is conveniently acting as a camouflage for where the rear wheel ducts would be, although previous spy shots suggest these won’t be carried over from the 63. The most obvious indication this is a lesser-powered 53 are the quad-tip exhausts with rounded ends rather than the 63’s square design. 

There’s only one filler flap on the body, suggesting this is no plug-in hybrid. In terms of power we expect the 53 will get a version of the straight-six found in the new CLE 53. It’s a mild-hybrid turbocharged six-cylinder petrol and in the AMG GT 53 we should see 469bhp and 700Nm of torque - enough for a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 183mph. Power will be sent to all four wheels using Mercedes’ 4MATIC system that’s driven through a nine-speed automatic transmission. 

The GT 63 comes with adaptive dampers, rear-axle steering and an electric limited-slip differential, plus a hydraulic anti-roll bar system that can control the car’s ride height. We’ll have to wait and see how much of this car’s technical wizardry makes it over to the 53, but it’s likely you’ll be able to add some of this kit as an optional extra . 

Given the AMG GT 63 starts from £164,765 in the UK, the 53 should sit around the £125,000 mark when it arrives in 2024.

In the market for a performance car? These are the best ones to buy right now...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

