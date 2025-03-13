New Mercedes CLA 2025 preview: electric exec gets near 500-mile range

The Mercedes CLA with EQ Technology might just be the most important new electric car revealed in 2025. This is not due to its design or technology – fresh though they are – but the fact that it raises the stakes in terms of range for cars in its class, and even the classes above. The new Mercedes CLA250+ with EQ Technology can achieve up to 491 miles on the WLTP cycle, which is literally miles and miles ahead of any competition.

The new Mercedes CLA is able to offer this level of electric range thanks to not only a big battery pack, but also a highly efficient e-motor set-up and ultra-slick aerodynamics that make the most of all the energy being stored within it.

However, all this is packaged in a body that doesn’t look quite as revolutionary as you might expect. Mercedes tried a ‘shock and awe’ design strategy with the EQS and EQE EVs, but was faced with something of a backlash. This time it’s aiming for a ‘hidden in plain sight’ approach, with this new EV taking the form of a more familiar CLA saloon.

The important bit, though, is that Mercedes won’t be leaving its ICE customers behind, because it’ll also sell combustion-powered variants of the CLA alongside the EV, and apart from an open grille, these look exactly the same. We’ll get more information on these new petrol-powered models in a few months, but for now the EQ versions are in the limelight.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Saloon Powertrain Single, dual-motor EV 85kWh Price TBC

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

CLA sales will kick off with all-electric variants under the EQ Technology banner later this year. These models will initially come with single or dual-motor options paired with an 85kWh battery pack. A smaller 58kWh battery will follow, lowering the cost but compromising the range.