News

MG ZS EV successor leaked online: first look at MG4’s SUV sister car

The new compact electric SUV is due to arrive early next year, but it will not wear the ZS EV name

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Aug 2024
MG ZS EV successor4

This week Auto Express revealed that the second-generation MG ZS will be revealed by the end of August and we confirmed that there will not be an electric version. However, a successor to the electric MG ZS EV is also coming - an all-new, all-electric compact SUV based on the award-winning MG4 hatchback - and this is our first look at that very car.

It’s not due to be unveiled until early next year, but these images were published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), along with other technical details about the MG4’s more practical sister car.

There’s a very clear family resemblance with the MG4, as well as the MG Cyberster electric drop-top, although the front end isn’t quite as sharp on the as-yet-unnamed SUV, and its headlights are much slimmer. It also gets black plastic wheelarch and side cladding, and a set of roof rails to give more of an SUV look.

That said, just like on the MG4 and Cyberster, there’s a large chrome MG octagon badge on the nose, and the front bumper features a large air intake to help cool the motors and batteries underneath. Meanwhile the rear has a full-width light bar with Y-shaped tail-lights, the same as the MG4.

According to the MIIT filing, MG’s new electric SUV measures 4,476mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,730mm – 162mm and 149mm longer, respectively, compared to the out-going ZS EV. At 1,849mm wide and 1,621mm tall, the new model is also wider and lower than the ZS EV.

One important detail that’s not included in the MIIT filing is the car’s name. MG’s UK product boss David Allison has told us that it will not be called the ZS EV, but stopped short of revealing its official moniker. 

As we mentioned, the new electric SUV sits on the same Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) as the MG4, and should therefore be available with the same selection of battery/motor combinations as its sibling too. That means the longest range version should do over 300 miles on a single charge, and there’s potential for all-wheel drive variants too.

  • Cars
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

