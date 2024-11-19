Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

MINI Cooper Convertible review

Fun to drive with a funky interior that’s perfectly practical for a weekend away, the MINI Cooper Convertible is a brilliant little soft-top

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Nov 2024
MINI Convertible 2024 - front20
Overall Auto Express rating

4.5

How we review cars
  • Fun to drive
  • Four-cylinder petrol power
  • Fabulous interior
  • Tight rear legroom
  • Small boot
  • Relatively pricey
Find your MINI MINI Cooper
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing deals
Hassle-free way to a brand new car
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Is the MINI Cooper Convertible a good car?

The new MINI Cooper Convertible had us smiling almost the entire time we were driving it, quickly reminding us why we loved its closely-related predecessor so much. This little open-top thrill machine is fun to drive, and features a superb-looking, quality-feeling interior that’s more practical than a traditional two-seater roadster’s – though not by much, we’ll admit. Plus, every model gets a burbling four-cylinder petrol engine, for smooth power delivery and a lovely exhaust note. 

Key specs 
Fuel typePetrol
Body styleConvertible
Powertrain2.0-litre, 4cyl turbocharged petrol, front-wheel drive
SafetyNot yet NCAP tested
WarrantyThree years/unlimited miles

How much does the MINI Cooper Convertible cost?

You might think that the most frequent recipient of the Auto Express Convertible of the Year award would be our reigning champion, the genre-defining Mazda MX-5. Or perhaps the Porsche 718 Boxster? Maybe even the BMW Z4? But no. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Long-time readers will know that for a long while, this title was held by the previous MINI Convertible, which managed to take home the gong a total of seven times throughout its life, including a six-year unbroken streak from 2018 to 2023. So despite its diminutive size, the replacement for the brilliant little drop-top has some big shoes to fill. 

Luckily the new MINI Cooper Convertible had a very good head start, because underneath is an updated version of the previous car’s platform. The suspension, steering and transmission tuning have all been tuned differently to separate it from its predecessor, as well as other models in the MINI range. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

Speaking of which, while the tin-top Cooper hatchback is available with either a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder or 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the Convertible just gets the larger of the two in varying states of tune. 

Base Cooper C models get 161bhp and 250Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. Meanwhile, the Cooper S we drove gets a more generous 201bhp and 300Nm, which allows it to hit 62mph in 6.9 seconds. Finally, the full-fat John Cooper Works model turns the dial up to 228bhp and 360Nm, cutting the 0-62mph time down to 6.4 seconds. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Regardless of which you choose, the engine is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission; there’s no manual gearbox offered in any version of the new MINI Cooper. 

Prices for the Cooper Convertible start from £27,050, or £31,450 if you go for the more potent Cooper S. That’s about £4,000 more than the equivalent hatchback, although the larger 2.0-litre engine will be responsible for some of that. Both versions are available in a choice of three trim levels: Classic, Exclusive and Sport.

Every model is equipped with the circular OLED screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, a wind deflector, heated steering wheel, rear-view camera, cruise control and various other safety systems.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Cooper S models in the same Classic specification get slightly more kit, such as a head-up display, wireless charging pad, heated front seats, 17-inch rims and adaptable front and rear light signatures.

Exclusive trim unlocks a choice of ‘Nightshade Blue’ or beige upholstery, and adds a light-grey knitted dash trim, a lidded storage box and a blue decorative dashboard strap, plus silver grille surround and exterior logos.

For a JCW-inspired look, Sport trim adds more aggressive front and rear bumpers, 18-inch rims, and a black and red interior treatment, complete with shift paddles on the steering wheel. Adaptive suspension, upgraded sport brakes and sport transmission also feature.

Engines, performance & drive

The especially firm ride isn’t the best in all situations, but is part of what makes the Cooper Convertible so much fun to drive on a twisty B-road
MINI Convertible 2024 - rear20
ModelPower0-62mphTop speed
MINI Cooper Convertible C161bhp8.2 seconds137mph
MINI Cooper Convertible S201bhp6.9 seconds147mph
MINI John Cooper Works Convertible Sport228bhp6.4 seconds155mph

The new MINI Cooper Convertible is one of the few cars still built in the UK, at the company’s historic Oxford plant. However, we got to enjoy the car as it was meant to be enjoyed, by going for our first drive in sunny South Carolina in the US, where everything is bigger, including the potholes – as we quickly learned. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ride is firm, like it is in all the MINIs we’ve tested recently, which results in the Cooper Convertible feeling like it's crashing into larger potholes. We also noticed the car starts to jiggle a lot over uneven road surfaces. But on a smoother tarmac, it’s comfortable to cruise along in, and the cabin is actually surprisingly quiet even at higher speeds with the roof down.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It took some time, but eventually we found a twisty back road on the outskirts of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the Cooper Convertible came good, because it feels very planted going through corners. Well weighted steering adds to the fun, as does the grip and body control this little car delivers, all complemented by a rapturous, burbling exhaust note from the four-cylinder engine under the bonnet.  

We weren’t left wanting for more power after driving the mid-range Cooper S, which delivers plenty of punch low down, plus the occasional pop and hint of turbo whistle when you lift off the throttle. The gearbox can be hesitant in its standard setting when you put your foot down, but throttle response becomes quicker if you switch from Normal to the Go-Kart driving mode – or one of the ‘Experience Modes’ as MINI calls them.

MPG, emissions and running costs

It’s more expensive than the standard MINI Cooper hatchback, and less fuel efficient, though not by much and is still not bad for a petrol supermini
MINI Convertible 2024 - side20
ModelMPGCO2Insurance group
MINI Cooper Convertible C43.5mpg150g/kmTBC
MINI Cooper Convertible S42.8mpg150g/kmTBC
MINI John Cooper Works Convertible Sport40.9mpg156g/kmTBC

For those who are searching for a guilt-free, zero-emissions open-top driving experience, an electric version of the MINI Cooper Convertible is coming, and it will even be produced in Oxford from 2026.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For now though, the MINI Convertible is available exclusively with a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. MINI claims it can return up to 43.5mpg in the base Cooper C model, while the more powerful Cooper S and hot JCW version will do up to 42.8mpg and 40.9mpg respectively – providing you keep your heavy lead foot at bay. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It almost goes without saying that you shouldn’t expect to hit those kinds of efficiency figures if you’re primarily blasting along B-roads lapping up what you can of the British sunshine.  

Design, interior & technology

MINI’s new interior layout continues to impress with its funky materials, solid build quality and slick technology
MINI Convertible 2024 - dash20

As well as using the same platform as the previous MINI Convertible, some design elements have been carried forward to the new model as well. Probably the most noticeable are the oblong tail-lights, however these feature new internals with a similar customisable, dot-matrix pattern that the Cooper hatch has. The grille and headlights are also fresh, but the biggest change is the cabin.

We’re very familiar with this new interior design already, because it’s shared with the Cooper hatchback, as well as the new Aceman and Countryman SUVs. It’s fresh and cool, with knitted material across the dashboard and high-quality, vegan-friendly leatherette upholstery. 

The highly impressive centrepiece is the super-sharp 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen that’s responsible for displaying vital driving information, infotainment and climate controls. Which is why we’re pleased to report that even with the roof down and in direct sunlight, it’s still very easy to read the high-contrast display. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A fun addition for the Convertible is an ‘Always Open Timer’ in the central display that tells you exactly how much time you’ve spent driving with the roof down. Hopefully British buyers won’t find this too taunting during the colder, wetter months of the year – which, admittedly, feels like most of the time. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

But when the sun does come out, it takes just 18 seconds to lower the fabric roof via a toggle switch at the top of the windscreen, and you can do it at up to 18mph. Alternatively, ‘Sunroof’ mode slides the soft-top back by 40cm if you just want to bring a little extra light into the cabin. 

Boot space, comfort & practicality

It might have more seats than a traditional roadster, but rear legroom is tight in this soft-top supermini
MINI Convertible 2024 - seats20
Dimensions 
Length3,879mm
Width1,744mm
Height1,431mm
Number of seats4
Boot space160-665 litres

One benefit the Cooper Convertible has over traditional two-seat roadsters, such as the Mazda MX-5 and BMW Z4, is a pair of back seats with two sets of ISOFIX child-seat mounting points. Although that doesn’t make the MINI a family car. 

Of course, there’s all the headroom in the world with the roof down, but legroom is in much shorter supply so adults won’t want to spend that long back there. It’s also much louder in the back of the Convertible, partly because of the much slimmer rear windows. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Meanwhile, boot capacity is 215 litres with the roof in place, which is enough for your luggage, plus a bucket and spade, to go on a weekend trip to the seaside. However, the storage space shrinks to 160 litres once you fold the roof down. On that rare occasion that you need to load longer items into the Convertible, you can lower the rear seats to create 665 litres of space. 

Safety & reliability

The latest iteration of MINI Cooper has yet to receive a Euro NCAP safety score
MINI Convertible 2024 - full front20
Key standard safety featuresEuro NCAP safety ratings
  • Traffic-sign recognition
  • Lane-keep assist with emergency stop function
  • Park assist with a reversing camera
  • Cruise control
  • Rollover protection system
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - TBC
  • Adult occupant protection - TBC
  • Child occupant protection - TBC
  • Vulnerable road user protection - TBC 
  • Safety assist - TBC

The latest MINI Cooper hatchback hasn’t received a crash safety score from industry experts Euro NCAP, so neither has its Convertible sister model. 

Like the previous model, the Convertible features a rollover protection system that includes hoops behind the rear seat headrests that are deployed as soon as the car thinks it might roll over.

Other safety and driver-assistance equipment includes cruise control, a rear-view camera, automatic emergency braking, traffic-sign recognition and lane-keep assist. Meanwhile adaptive cruise control and semi-autonomous parking function are available with the optional ‘Level 3’ pack, which is only available on select variants and costs £5,200.

Every new MINI is covered by a three-year manufacturer’s warranty, which is par for the course – but it has no mileage limit. 

Frequently Asked Questions

The new MINI Cooper Convertible takes everything we loved about its award-winning predecessor, including the underpinnings, and adds a fresh look and funky interior.  

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Used MINI Convertible (Mk2, 2009-2015) review
Used MINI Convertible - front

Used MINI Convertible (Mk2, 2009-2015) review

Used car tests
21 Sep 2023
MINI Convertible review
MINI Convertible - front tracking

MINI Convertible review

In-depth reviews
7 Jul 2023
Abarth 500C
Abarth 500C front

Abarth 500C

In-depth reviews
14 May 2012

Most Popular

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success
Opinion - cheap EV

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k
Opinion
17 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf is an EV bargain at under £140 a month

At this price, the all-electric hatch is a no-brainer for our Deal of the Day for 15 November
News
15 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month

The Born remains a solid choice and is better value than ever before - it’s our Deal of the Day for 17 November
News
17 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content