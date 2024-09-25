Peugeot 5008 review
The Peugeot 5008 looks sharp, is spacious, and is available in hybrid or fully electric forms to suit every need
Is the Peugeot 5008 a good car?
The Peugeot 5008 simply gives us more of everything we liked about the last one. There’s more space and practicality, more kit onboard, more choice when it comes to powertrains – including a pure-electric version for the first time – and the design, both inside and out, is a lot more striking. You won’t be disappointed by the entry-level 5008 Hybrid, but the all-electric E-5008 offers greater refinement and further polish to the driving experience.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric
|Body style
|Seven-seat large SUV
|Powertrain
|1.2, 3cyl, turbocharged petrol plus 1x e-motor and 0.9kWh battery, front-wheel drive
1.6, 4cyl, turbocharged petrol plus 1x e-motor and 21kWh battery, front-wheel drive
73kWh battery, Electric 210 Single Motor, front-wheel drive
|Safety
|Not yet NCAP tested
|Warranty
|3-years/60,000 miles
How much does the Peugeot 5008 cost?
A quick recap of the Peugeot 5008’s history: it was introduced in 2009 and started life as a seven-seat MPV, but in 2017 was reinvented for its second outing as a stylish, large SUV. It’s very much evolution rather than revolution with the all-new, third-generation model, which builds on the foundation of its popular predecessor.
The latest 5008 has fully embraced electrification, and offers potential buyers the choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric power. The Peugeot E-5008 is not only one of the few seven-seat EVs on sale at the moment, it boasts an astonishing range of up to 415 miles.
Prices for the Peugeot 5008 start from £37,360, narrowly undercutting the most basic seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq by a whisper. The entry-level 5008 can return up to 52.5mpg, Peugeot claims, and offers a very limited amount of electric driving.
The 5008 Plug-in Hybrid, meanwhile, has an electric driving range of up to 48 miles, and starts from £43,350. In comparison, the plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV boasts an even more impressive EV range of 75 miles and starts from just under £42k, but it only comes with five seats, whereas the Peugeot has seven.
Finally, the E-5008 is priced from £48,550. For the moment, it’s only available with a 73kWh battery, which provides up to 310 miles of range, and a single 210bhp e-motor. But the long-range version will go on sale later this year, featuring a massive 98kWh battery. Another variant with all-wheel drive and 315bhp is also in the pipeline.
Both the 5008 and E-5008 are available in just two trim levels: Allure and GT. Standard kit on every model includes a 21-inch panoramic digital driver’s display and infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry and start, ambient lighting, a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Upgrading to GT trim costs £3,800, and in return adds a hands-free tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, rear window blinds, Alcantara upholstery, 20-inch rims and pixel LED headlights.
Right now, every Peugeot 5008 and E-5008 is fitted with seven seats, but the brand’s UK boss has confirmed to Auto Express that next year it will be introducing a five-seat version for those who don’t need the third row.
Peugeot 5008 alternatives
The Peugeot 5008 is one of several large SUVs available with seven seats on the market, with our favourite in this particular class being the Skoda Kodiaq – the latest iteration was recently named the Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024. Other rivals include the boldly styled Hyundai Santa Fe, the Kia Sorento and the Nissan X-Trail. While there aren’t many seven-seat EVs, the E-5008 does pose a threat to electric SUVs and family cars such as the Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic.
Engines, performance & drive
The Peugeot 5008 delivers the kind of on-road experience you’d expect of a large SUV aimed at families: it’s generally comfortable, quiet and easy to drive, with our biggest gripes being a slightly fidgety ride and the potential for awkward driving positions thanks to the unconventional cockpit design. The base hybrid system is fine but nothing to write home about, while the E-5008 offers a refined and polished driving experience. Read more about the engines, performance and drive of the Peugeot 5008…
MPG, emissions & running costs
The breadth of electrified powertrains offered in the 5008 means there’s a version to suit every driver and their lifestyle. Even the entry-level hybrid can return up to 52.5mpg, according to Peugeot, while the plug-in hybrid offers a 48-mile EV range and superior fuel efficiency. But of course, company car drivers will be drawn to the zero-emissions E-5008, which boasts an astounding 415-mile range. Read more about the MPG, emissions and running costs of the Peugeot 5008…
Interior, design & technology
The 5008’s starship looks are guaranteed to draw attention, but the interior design is the real star of the show. It features a 21-inch panoramic display that curves around the driver, while pools of ambient lighting illuminate the dashboard. The overall cabin quality is good, too, although Peugeot’s infotainment system still lags behind rivals. Read more about the interior, design and technology of the Peugeot 5008…
Boot space, comfort & practicality
As you’d hope for such a large SUV, the 5008 offers a huge amount of space for both passengers and all their luggage. Every version comes with seven seats as standard, and accessing the rearmost seats is quick and easy. There are just two sets of ISOFIX child seat mounting points, however, which could be a deal-breaker for anyone with lots of young children. Some rivals have higher towing capacities too. Read more about the boot space, comfort and practicality of the Peugeot 5008…
Reliability & safety
The latest 5008 hasn't been around long enough to feature in our latest Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, although Peugeot as a brand performed well and finished sixth (out of 32) in the latest manufacturer rankings. Euro NCAP hasn’t given the car a safety rating yet either, but it does come with a good amount of standard safety features, such as lane keep assistance, driver attention alert, advanced emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. Read more about the reliability and safety of the Peugeot 5008…
Frequently Asked Questions
The pure-electric E-5008 offers the most refined driving experience of the range, while the base Allure trim comes with most of the equipment you’re likely to need.