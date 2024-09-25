Peugeot 5008 review

Right now, every Peugeot 5008 and E-5008 is fitted with seven seats, but the brand’s UK boss has confirmed to Auto Express that next year it will be introducing a five-seat version for those who don’t need the third row.

Peugeot 5008 alternatives

The Peugeot 5008 is one of several large SUVs available with seven seats on the market, with our favourite in this particular class being the Skoda Kodiaq – the latest iteration was recently named the Auto Express Large SUV of the Year for 2024. Other rivals include the boldly styled Hyundai Santa Fe, the Kia Sorento and the Nissan X-Trail. While there aren’t many seven-seat EVs, the E-5008 does pose a threat to electric SUVs and family cars such as the Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic.

Engines, performance & drive

The Peugeot 5008 delivers the kind of on-road experience you’d expect of a large SUV aimed at families: it’s generally comfortable, quiet and easy to drive, with our biggest gripes being a slightly fidgety ride and the potential for awkward driving positions thanks to the unconventional cockpit design. The base hybrid system is fine but nothing to write home about, while the E-5008 offers a refined and polished driving experience. Read more about the engines, performance and drive of the Peugeot 5008…

MPG, emissions & running costs

The breadth of electrified powertrains offered in the 5008 means there’s a version to suit every driver and their lifestyle. Even the entry-level hybrid can return up to 52.5mpg, according to Peugeot, while the plug-in hybrid offers a 48-mile EV range and superior fuel efficiency. But of course, company car drivers will be drawn to the zero-emissions E-5008, which boasts an astounding 415-mile range. Read more about the MPG, emissions and running costs of the Peugeot 5008…

Interior, design & technology

The 5008’s starship looks are guaranteed to draw attention, but the interior design is the real star of the show. It features a 21-inch panoramic display that curves around the driver, while pools of ambient lighting illuminate the dashboard. The overall cabin quality is good, too, although Peugeot’s infotainment system still lags behind rivals. Read more about the interior, design and technology of the Peugeot 5008…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

As you’d hope for such a large SUV, the 5008 offers a huge amount of space for both passengers and all their luggage. Every version comes with seven seats as standard, and accessing the rearmost seats is quick and easy. There are just two sets of ISOFIX child seat mounting points, however, which could be a deal-breaker for anyone with lots of young children. Some rivals have higher towing capacities too. Read more about the boot space, comfort and practicality of the Peugeot 5008…

Reliability & safety

The latest 5008 hasn't been around long enough to feature in our latest Driver Power owner satisfaction survey, although Peugeot as a brand performed well and finished sixth (out of 32) in the latest manufacturer rankings. Euro NCAP hasn’t given the car a safety rating yet either, but it does come with a good amount of standard safety features, such as lane keep assistance, driver attention alert, advanced emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. Read more about the reliability and safety of the Peugeot 5008…