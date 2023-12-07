Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Polestar 4 awarded Car Design of the Year by Car Design News

Car design’s most auspicious peer-awarded prize goes to Polestar 4, while Dacia Manifesto wins Concept Design of the Year

by: Pete Baiden
7 Dec 2023
Polestar 4 - front studio

The Polestar 4 has won the Car Design News ‘Production Car Design of the Year’ award for 2023, one of the industry’s most auspicious design prizes. Announced at the Car Design News Peoples Awards, it was joined by two other main automotive categories including Concept Car Design of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement award.

The Car Design News awards are different from most design awards, as they are selected by a panel of 16 leading designers from the world’s most famous studios. This year, the panel included names such as Massimo Frascella, design director of Jaguar Land Rover, and Lisa Reeves, Head of interior design at Volvo Cars, who worked with the esteemed panel in selecting the winners on peer merit. 

The Polestar claimed its prize at the head of a 10-car shortlist, pipping the highly commended Kia EV9, Volvo EX30 and Jeep Avenger to top spot. Also of note were the four Chinese models in the top-10 list, leaving only three European manufacturers in contention. James McLachlan, editor of Car Design News, said of Polestar’s win; “the 4 was a clear favourite of fellow designer judges, receiving the highest number of first place votes [eight] in the Production Car Design of the Year award category. 

Concept Car Design of the Year was awarded to the Dacia Manifesto Concept, a particularly impressive result considering it’s the brand’s first ever concept car, headlining a comprehensive design revolution of its road-going models. The concept shortlist also included the Citroen Oli and Mercedes Vision One-Eleven, and in contrast to the production car class, saw eight of the 10 shortlisted models from European brands, with the remaining two from the USA. 

Ed Welburn, the first head of General Motors Design was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Guy Bird, editor of Car Design Review X, said of Welburn’s accolade: “Ed is a truly special winner of our 10th Lifetime Achievement Award. He became the first African-American to work in General Motors’ design department and throughout his 44-year career at GM broke through ceiling after ceiling.”

Click here for our 2023 New Car Awards winners...

  • Cars
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Recommended

New Polestar 4 ride review
Polestar 4 - front
Road tests

New Polestar 4 ride review

We take to the streets of LA in the passenger seat of the new Polestar 4 to see how this crucial but unorthodox new model is shaping up ahead of its 2…
10 Nov 2023
New Polestar 4 coupe SUV: prices, specs and that missing rear window
Polestar 4 - front
News

New Polestar 4 coupe SUV: prices, specs and that missing rear window

The Polestar 4 is coming soon and it’s destined to be the brand’s top selling model. Here’s everything you need to know…
9 Nov 2023
Polestar 4 life-cycle assessment reveals impressive reductions in carbon footprint
Polestar 4 - front studio
News

Polestar 4 life-cycle assessment reveals impressive reductions in carbon footprint

Swedish brand Polestar is one of the few manufacturers that publishes a crucial life cycle assessment for its cars
1 Nov 2023

Most Popular

‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’
Opinion - Fiat Scudo
Opinion

‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’

With some huge savings to be had, Mike Rutherford thinks a van could be the perfect vehicle
3 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month
Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month

The Superb is one of our favourite estates and our Deal of the Day for Monday 4 December
4 Dec 2023
New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates
Renault 5 EV concept at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed
News

New Renault 5: price, specs, launch and on sale dates

Renault’s reborn Renault 5 will start from €25,000 in Europe, suggesting a circa-£30k price in the UK. It's due on sale in the summer of 2024. Here's …
1 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content