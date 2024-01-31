Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Polestar 4 prices and specs revealed: potent Porsche Macan rival detailed

The new Polestar 4 will arrive with customers in August this year starting at £60,000

by: Jordan Katsianis
31 Jan 2024
Polestar 4 - front8

Local pricing and specifications have been revealed for the new Polestar 4 crossover ahead of customer deliveries expected for August this year. The new electric crossover joins Polestar’s rapidly growing range with high expectations as potentially the brand’s biggest global seller, rivalling everything from the new Porsche Macan, Mercedes EQE or Tesla Model Y

European models will be offered with a sole 100kWh battery size with one or two electric motors, both fitted as standard with a heat pump to help reduce battery losses in cold temperatures. The ‘Long Range’ single motor version opens pricing at £59,990, and comes with a 379-mile WLTP range, which is right on point for entry-level rivals like the Macan and EQE; power is rated at 286bhp, with 343Nm of torque. 

Above this will sit the £66,990 dual motor variant bumping up power and torque to 536bhp and 686Nm, with projected range rated only slightly lower at 360 miles. In order to aid overall efficiency, the dual motor is able to decouple from the front motor when not needed, reducing parasitic losses. Both Polestar 4 variants have the same 200kW peak DC charging capability and, for the first time in a Polestar, vehicle-to-load (V2L) which can draw power from the battery to power any auxiliary equipment outside the car.

All models will come with a high level of standard equipment including a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, photochromic roof, 20-inch wheels and high-end LED headlights, with an additional Pro Package bumping up the wheel size to 21-inches. Specific to the dual motor variant is the Performance Package, which adds 22-inch wheels, gold highlights to the brakes, seatbelts and valve caps and a firmer suspension setup. 

The Polestar 4 is available to order now, with first customer deliveries due from August this year. It will join a busy year for the brand as it also readies the new Polestar 3 for deliveries in the next few months, breathing new life into the Swedish brand’s model range.

Click here for our list of the longest range electric cars on sale...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Recommended

Polestar 4 awarded Car Design of the Year by Car Design News
Polestar 4 - front studio
News

Polestar 4 awarded Car Design of the Year by Car Design News

Car design’s most auspicious peer-awarded prize goes to Polestar 4, while Dacia Manifesto wins Concept Design of the Year
7 Dec 2023
New Polestar 4 ride review
Polestar 4 - front
Road tests

New Polestar 4 ride review

We take to the streets of LA in the passenger seat of the new Polestar 4 to see how this crucial but unorthodox new model is shaping up ahead of its 2…
10 Nov 2023
New Polestar 4 coupe SUV: prices, specs and that missing rear window
Polestar 4 - front
News

New Polestar 4 coupe SUV: prices, specs and that missing rear window

The Polestar 4 is coming soon and it’s destined to be the brand’s top selling model. Here’s everything you need to know…
9 Nov 2023
Polestar 4 life-cycle assessment reveals impressive reductions in carbon footprint
Polestar 4 - front studio
News

Polestar 4 life-cycle assessment reveals impressive reductions in carbon footprint

Swedish brand Polestar is one of the few manufacturers that publishes a crucial life cycle assessment for its cars
1 Nov 2023

Most Popular

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?
Dacia Duster and MG ZS - front cornering
Car group tests

Dacia Duster vs MG ZS: which is the best budget SUV?

The Dacia Duster and MG ZS offer SUV motoring for those on a tight budget, and don’t make you feel hard done by
27 Jan 2024
‘BYD is rubbing salt into Tesla’s wounds’
Opinion - BYD
Opinion

‘BYD is rubbing salt into Tesla’s wounds’

Mike Rutherford thinks BYD’s superb start to 2024 is part of the reason Tesla’s market valuation has plummeted
28 Jan 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala is a spacious family hatch for just £168 per month
Skoda Scala - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Scala is a spacious family hatch for just £168 per month

Roomy, cheap and well-built, the Scala feels like great value on a £168 monthly lease, making it our Car Deal of the Day for 29 January
29 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content