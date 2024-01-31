New Polestar 4 prices and specs revealed: potent Porsche Macan rival detailed

Local pricing and specifications have been revealed for the new Polestar 4 crossover ahead of customer deliveries expected for August this year. The new electric crossover joins Polestar’s rapidly growing range with high expectations as potentially the brand’s biggest global seller, rivalling everything from the new Porsche Macan, Mercedes EQE or Tesla Model Y.

European models will be offered with a sole 100kWh battery size with one or two electric motors, both fitted as standard with a heat pump to help reduce battery losses in cold temperatures. The ‘Long Range’ single motor version opens pricing at £59,990, and comes with a 379-mile WLTP range, which is right on point for entry-level rivals like the Macan and EQE; power is rated at 286bhp, with 343Nm of torque.

Above this will sit the £66,990 dual motor variant bumping up power and torque to 536bhp and 686Nm, with projected range rated only slightly lower at 360 miles. In order to aid overall efficiency, the dual motor is able to decouple from the front motor when not needed, reducing parasitic losses. Both Polestar 4 variants have the same 200kW peak DC charging capability and, for the first time in a Polestar, vehicle-to-load (V2L) which can draw power from the battery to power any auxiliary equipment outside the car.

All models will come with a high level of standard equipment including a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, photochromic roof, 20-inch wheels and high-end LED headlights, with an additional Pro Package bumping up the wheel size to 21-inches. Specific to the dual motor variant is the Performance Package, which adds 22-inch wheels, gold highlights to the brakes, seatbelts and valve caps and a firmer suspension setup.

The Polestar 4 is available to order now, with first customer deliveries due from August this year. It will join a busy year for the brand as it also readies the new Polestar 3 for deliveries in the next few months, breathing new life into the Swedish brand’s model range.

