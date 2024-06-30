Polestar 4 review

This architecture does allow the Polestar 4 to feature some cutting-edge technologies, including a digitised rear-view camera in place of a rear window, a new bespoke infotainment setup and a suite of impressive safety systems.

Engines, performance & drive

The Polestar 4 has solid road manners with strong levels of refinement. The rear-wheel drive offers more than enough power, but the Dual motor car’s standard-fit adaptive suspension adds another layer to its dynamic prowess. Despite a decent chassis balance, the car never truly lets you forget about its significant kerbweight. Read more about the Polestar 4's engines, performance and drive here…

Range, charging & running costs

The new SEA platform has impressed us in this area in many other cars so far and it’s the same story for the latest Polestar. Despite its weight, a relatively large battery means range is excellent for the Polestar 4. Charging speeds aren’t segment-leading however and efficiency seems about average too. Read more about the Polestar 4's range, charging and running costs here…

Interior, design & technology

The Polestar 4 retains the brand’s minimalist interior design, and while this has negative knock-on effects for ergonomics, there’s a premium appeal here. Overall quality seems excellent, backing up the sense of refinement you get from the interior. In some areas, the Polestar 4 is overly reliant on technology, but if you can get to grips with the user interface, you’ll be impressed. Read more about the Polestar 4's interior, design and technology here…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Polestar 4’s sleek shape doesn’t suggest it’s going to be a great practical family SUV but it’s a lot better than you might expect in this regard. Passenger space in the rear is good and it doesn’t feel too gloomy without that rear window. There’s also a big boot, even if the loading lip is a bit high. Read more about the Polestar 4's boot space, comfort and practicality here…

Reliability & safety

The Polestar 4 has yet to undergo a full Euro NCAP crash test, although the brand’s family ties to Volvo would make a five-star rating a safe bet. The Polestar 4 has a lot of impressive safety features as standard and other models on the SEA platform have scored well in previous years. Read more about the Polestar 4's reliability and safety here…

Should you buy a Polestar 4?

There are a lot of mid-size electric SUVs these days, even at the premium end of the market where the Polestar 4 competes, so buyers have a lot of choice. Even in this crowded setting, however, the Polestar 4 manages to stand out and it will deservedly appeal to style-conscious buyers looking for something a little out of the ordinary.

It’s a very workable family car, one that justifies its premium positioning with a quality feel and solid build - for the most part. There are more practical options, like the Tesla Model Y, and options that are more enjoyable to drive, like the Porsche Macan Electric, so the main appeal of the Polestar lies in its style and the way it embraces modern technology, even if some tech features are more successful than others.