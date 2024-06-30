Polestar 4 review
Polestar is treading its own path in the EV world and the new Polestar 4 highlights this for good and bad
Quick verdict
The Polestar 4 is a distinctive and high quality option in the mid-size premium electric SUV space. The novel decision to do without a rear-window will attract attention but actually makes less impact on the car’s usability and driving experience than you might think. The Polestar 4 is practical and roomy with a long range and lots of technology but the driving experience could be more engaging and the user interfaces may take some acclimatisation.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Electric
|Body style
|Coupe-SUV
|Powertrain
|94kWh battery, dual motor
|Safety
|N/A
|Warranty
|3yrs/60,000 miles
Polestar 4: price, specs and rivals
You might be wondering why the Polestar 4 is smaller than the Polestar 3. It’s because Polestar’s naming strategy follows a chronological system so being the fourth Polestar model to arrive the SUV has received the number 4 as its name.
Polestar claims the Polestar 4 will be its best-selling model, but it’ll be more expensive than the Polestar 2 with a starting price of around £60,000. That’s for the Single motor version as well, the Dual motor is priced at around £66,990. The Polestar 3 is a rival to the likes of the Tesla Model Y, not to mention the Porsche Macan Electric and it’s Audi Q6 e-tron sister model, but it's sleeker-looking than those cars, with a length of 4,840mm, a height of 1,534mm and a width of 2,139mm. The Polestar 4 has a greater driving range than those rivals, too.
Polestar has kept things fairly simple in terms of options. There are six paint finishes to choose from - the silver ‘Magnesium’ is the only no-cost option with the others costing between £1,000 and £1,400. Beyond this there’s some colour selection for the interior and then four equipment packs. The packs start with a Plus Pack which is currently fitted on all cars and includes a Harman Kardon sound system, pixel LED headlights, a three-zone climate control system, a head-up display and a powered tailgate.
The ‘Pilot Pack’ costs around £1,300 and adds some safety features, the £1,800 ‘Pro Pack’ comes with 21-inch wheels and gold-coloured seatbelts, then, finally, the £4,000 ‘Performance Pack’ features chassis tweaks to sharpen the driving experience.
There are two powertrain offerings for the Polestar 4. The Single motor, rear-wheel drive version comes with 268bhp and 343Nm of torque while the Dual motor has 536bhp and 686Nm of torque. Both utilise a 94kWh battery.
Unlike the Polestar 3 which sits on SPA2 modular architecture, the Polestar 4 uses the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform from parent company Geely - variants of which are used on the Volvo EX30, Smart #3 and the Zeekr X. Polestar says this platform was chosen for the Polestar 4 instead of SPA2 because the firm is “still growing” and it wanted to “cherry pick the best from Geely'' without having to develop new platforms.
This architecture does allow the Polestar 4 to feature some cutting-edge technologies, including a digitised rear-view camera in place of a rear window, a new bespoke infotainment setup and a suite of impressive safety systems.
Engines, performance & drive
The Polestar 4 has solid road manners with strong levels of refinement. The rear-wheel drive offers more than enough power, but the Dual motor car’s standard-fit adaptive suspension adds another layer to its dynamic prowess. Despite a decent chassis balance, the car never truly lets you forget about its significant kerbweight. Read more about the Polestar 4's engines, performance and drive here…
Range, charging & running costs
The new SEA platform has impressed us in this area in many other cars so far and it’s the same story for the latest Polestar. Despite its weight, a relatively large battery means range is excellent for the Polestar 4. Charging speeds aren’t segment-leading however and efficiency seems about average too. Read more about the Polestar 4's range, charging and running costs here…
Interior, design & technology
The Polestar 4 retains the brand’s minimalist interior design, and while this has negative knock-on effects for ergonomics, there’s a premium appeal here. Overall quality seems excellent, backing up the sense of refinement you get from the interior. In some areas, the Polestar 4 is overly reliant on technology, but if you can get to grips with the user interface, you’ll be impressed. Read more about the Polestar 4's interior, design and technology here…
Boot space, comfort & practicality
The Polestar 4’s sleek shape doesn’t suggest it’s going to be a great practical family SUV but it’s a lot better than you might expect in this regard. Passenger space in the rear is good and it doesn’t feel too gloomy without that rear window. There’s also a big boot, even if the loading lip is a bit high. Read more about the Polestar 4's boot space, comfort and practicality here…
Reliability & safety
The Polestar 4 has yet to undergo a full Euro NCAP crash test, although the brand’s family ties to Volvo would make a five-star rating a safe bet. The Polestar 4 has a lot of impressive safety features as standard and other models on the SEA platform have scored well in previous years. Read more about the Polestar 4's reliability and safety here…
Should you buy a Polestar 4?
There are a lot of mid-size electric SUVs these days, even at the premium end of the market where the Polestar 4 competes, so buyers have a lot of choice. Even in this crowded setting, however, the Polestar 4 manages to stand out and it will deservedly appeal to style-conscious buyers looking for something a little out of the ordinary.
It’s a very workable family car, one that justifies its premium positioning with a quality feel and solid build - for the most part. There are more practical options, like the Tesla Model Y, and options that are more enjoyable to drive, like the Porsche Macan Electric, so the main appeal of the Polestar lies in its style and the way it embraces modern technology, even if some tech features are more successful than others.
Frequently Asked Questions
Three years or 60,000 miles, with an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty for the battery.
