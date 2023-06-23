The brakes are strong, and the recuperation can be adjusted via the central screen through various strengths; the weakest isn’t a complete coast, but gives a feel akin to engine braking and works well on faster roads. The strongest offers a genuine one-pedal driving experience and is excellent around town.

This being a £80k-plus grand tourer, there’s loads of passive and active safety kit – including Polestar’s Pilot Assist pack and all the trick features that come with it. In our experience, the lane-keep assist is a bit keen to interfere on tight and twisting country roads, but it’s easy enough to switch off.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Polestar 5 Dual motor 737bhp 3.8 155mph Polestar 5 Performance 871bhp 3.2 155mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

You’ll not be left wanting for straight line speed, no matter which Polestar 5 you go for. Even the base car does 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, pinning you to your seat with even the briefest flex of your right foot. Polestar hasn’t followed in sister-brand Volvo’s footsteps, meaning you can keep accelerating right up to 155mph. And in our experience, that won’t take long at all.

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If that’s not enough – and believe us when we say, it really is – then you can upgrade to the Performance model. This adds an extra 134bhp and slashes the 0-62mph time to just 3.2 seconds. But this version is about more than just pinning it out of every bend – something we’ll come to in just a moment.

Town driving, visibility and parking

You might worry that without a rear window, you’d constantly be worrying about visibility, and cars in your blind spot. In reality, you barely notice it. Being set quite far back, the digital rear-view mirror works well and doesn’t require a great deal of acclimatisation, while over-the-shoulder visibility is actually very good. The big glass roof – the longest ever fitted to a production Polestar, no less – floods the cabin with light and helps with the sense of space.