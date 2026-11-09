Closely following the ID.2all concept’s design inside and out, the ID. Polo is much more rounded, friendly and altogether more VW-like than its aggressive, angular Cupra sibling. That was a decision made by VW’s design boss Andy Mindt, who originally described the concept as “an homage to the Beetle, Golf and Polo”.

Interior and dashboard design

Step inside and you immediately notice the old-school sensibility. While there’s a clean, minimalist theme, there’s still a real user-friendliness that’s been disappointingly lacking in VWs of late. That new steering wheel bids goodbye to the brand’s awful touch-sensitive buttons in favour of some proper, tactile physical buttons. However, we also found out that if you tap the heated steering wheel button on models in lesser Life trim, you get a pop-up asking you if you want to buy that feature.

While most of the ID. Polo’s functions are operated on the fresh 12.9-inch touchscreen that dominates the dash, there’s a new bank of physical switches for climate controls below. They look similar to the toggles in the Renault 5 and they work just as effectively – which is not something we could say about VW’s awkward touch-sliders.

Materials and build quality

In terms of interior quality the ID. Polo is as good as any of its rivals. The fabric material across the dash is also used on the doors and centre console and it’s a refreshing change from the scratchy plastics you usually get in these areas on most other superminis. The new interior door handles that you pull backwards take a little time to get used to, though.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The 10-inch driver’s display doesn’t really move the game on in terms of layout, but one element we enjoyed was the ‘retro’ option. Slide down on the main touchscreen, choose the retro menu, and that screen transitions to a more traditional design complemented by twin dials on the driver’s display mimicking a Mk1 Volkswagen Golf’s (although the ‘rev counter’ here reflects power output).

Boot space & practicality Despite its supermini size, the ID. Polo’s practicality might interest family hatchback buyers

Pros Tall profile means good headroom

Boot is as big as in cars from the class above Cons Rear legroom is tight

Not as many features as a Skoda

Part of the Polo’s success over the decades has come from its practicality, being only slightly less roomy than the Golf. The ID. Polo sticks to this and in some areas beats cars from the segment above for space.

Dimensions and size

The compact dimensions of the ID. Polo only make its interior package all the more impressive - though it’s near enough identical to the Cupra Raval.

Dimensions comparison Model Volkswagen ID. Polo Renault 5 Hyundai Ioniq 3 Length 4,053mm 3,922mm 4,155mm Width 1,816mm 1,774mm 1,800mm Height 1,530mm 1,498mm 1,505mm Wheelbase 2,592mm 2,540mm 2,680mm Boot space 441 litres 277 litres 441 litres

Seats & passenger space

Interior space up front is fine, but we found the ID. Polo more cramped in the rear than the Renault 5, with a high central seating position and narrow door openings – a result of those very cool, but bulky, rear wheel haunches. There’s not much rear under thigh support either.