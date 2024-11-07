Cars with the best seats 2024/2025

While exceedingly supportive and sportily low, the Civic Type R’s seats are wider and more comfortable day-to-day than those in many of its hot-hatch rivals. They also sit in one of the best interiors in the family hatchback class, with neat design and great build quality – just one of many aspects that made the Civic Type R our Hot Hatch of the Year for 2024.

Lexus LS

A left-field choice in the crowded luxury saloon market, the Lexus LS has been around since the dawn of the 1990s. Now in its fifth generation, the car is more luxurious than ever and is a serious rival for the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7 Series when it comes to outright comfort.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the LS’s front seats are fantastic, it’s rear-seat occupants who will be having the best time. Top-spec LS models get individual heated and ventilated rear seats boasting user memory, 14-way adjustment (plus four-way adjustment for the butterfly headrests) and extendable footrests. Throw-in rear window shades, smooth-riding air suspension and body-temperature-sensing climate control and the result is one of the best limousines around.

How to choose the best car seat for you

While we’ve laid out some of our favourites above, it’s worth noting that comfort is subjective; the only way to really know if a car’s seat is a good fit for you is to head to your local showroom and sit in it.

Spend some time getting comfortable behind the wheel and explore the available adjustments, including height, distance from the pedals, lumbar support and backrest angle. It’s a good idea to set the seat so that your legs are in a comfortable position before moving on to the adjustable steering column to bring the wheel into reach, then fine-tuning from there; ideally, you should be able to rest your wrists on the top of the wheel. Try a few different makes and models and you’ll soon learn what your preferences are.

If rear-seat comfort is important, don’t be afraid to bring some friends and family with you to test out the car fully loaded. Test out rear-seat legroom and headroom, and familiarise yourself with any available adjustment here too.

It’s also a good idea to consider what sort of seat is best when optional items are on offer. Carbon bucket seats are a great choice if track days are a regular fixture but less so for long motorway journeys, for example.

Fancy sitting in the lap of luxury? These are the best luxury cars to buy...