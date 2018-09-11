Future classics 2024/2025: car investments that could make you money

There are a number of ways to invest your money, but few will bring as much enjoyment as owning a classic car. As with any investment, there’s a significant level of financial risk involved in the classic car market, so it’s best to pick a collector’s car that you can really enjoy. If it doesn’t lose anything or even goes up in value when it’s time to sell, then it’s a bonus.

In order to maximise your chances of making a profit, the trick is to identify the best future classic cars and snap them up at the right time. This can be difficult, but as once-familiar cars start disappearing from our roads, the newfound rarity of the examples that remain often becomes appealing to collectors.

Of course, there are also plenty of cars that weren’t exactly common when new, and low-selling models can attract big money from potential buyers who are searching for something even more unique.

The best future classic cars to buy now

Below our experts have rounded up a selection of cars produced over the last two or three decades that all have future classic potential. Some are just at the point where prices are beginning to climb, but we’ve also looked at newer cars that could prove to be a sensible long-term investment.

Alpine A110

By Jordan Katsianis