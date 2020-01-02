Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Best hypercars 2024

What are the best hypercars ever? Our top 10 list showcases the most powerful, fastest and most expensive hypercars in the world

by: Pete Baiden
2 Jan 2024
Best hypercars - header image10

Hypercars are among the most powerful, fastest and rarest vehicles on the roads. Not too long ago, supercars were the pinnacle of desirability and performance on four wheels, but competition among manufacturers to build the fastest and most expensive driving machine culminated in a new breed of hyper-exotic, stupendously powerful cars that took on the hypercar name. Here, we’re picking out the ten best hypercars ever built.

Supercars are impressive feats of engineering, but they don’t come close to the performance of the most powerful hypercars. Don’t be surprised if a hypercar promises double or even triple the power of what we currently think of as a supercar, as it's not uncommon to see these exotic machines produce power figures way over 1,000bhp. 

Hypercars often feature technology derived from the top tiers of motorsport, with the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG implementing genuine Formula 1 racing components and the prices being asked reflect this. Money is no object in the hypercar class, as manufacturers try to outdo each other with exclusive creations that are only within reach for a very select group of buyers.

Don’t think these incredible machines are limited to combustion engine power, though. Battery-powered electric hypercars such as the Rimac Nevera, the Pininfarina Battista and the Lotus Evija produce nearly 2,000bhp, making them some of the most powerful road cars ever created. Hybrid systems are also becoming increasingly commonplace in the world of hypercars, with the instant torque of an electric motor combining with the raw power of a highly engineered combustion engine to produce rapid acceleration and top speeds north of 200mph.

Over the past few years, the market for these machines has become increasingly competitive. Traditional hypercar brands such as McLaren, Porsche, Ferrari and Bugatti continue to evolve their takes on the hypercar formula, but smaller-scale manufacturers such as Koenigsegg, Pagani and Gordon Murray Automotive are also competing to build the most expensive, exclusive and powerful cars in the world. 

Now down to business, we’ve put together this list of the fastest, rarest and most expensive hypercars to ever grace a car showroom.

What is the best hypercar ever built?

  1. McLaren F1
  2. Bugatti Chiron
  3. Mercedes-AMG ONE
  4. McLaren Senna
  5. Koenigsegg Agera RS
  6. Pagani Huayra BC
  7. Porsche 918 Spyder
  8. GMA T.33
  9. Ferrari LaFerrari
  10. Aston Martin Valkyrie
Frequently Asked Questions
The term hypercar really emerged out of the need to categorise a new breed of performance car that was making models classed as mere supercars look faintly inadequate. In the hypercar class, money is no object. These are machines that push the boundaries with obscene power outputs, advanced materials, groundbreaking aerodynamics and, of course, mindblowing price tags. Often built in very small production runs that sell out before the car is even officially announced, the hypercar is the pinnacle of automotive exclusivity and excess.

  • Cars
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

