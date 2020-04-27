Best small hybrids on sale 2025

Small hybrid cars aren’t exactly common. We already have lists of the best hybrid cars and best plug-in hybrid cars on sale in the UK today and throughout those breakdowns, a common theme emerges. The vast majority of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles on sale now are based on larger SUVs and saloon cars, which sit towards the higher end of the market in terms of size and price.

From an engineering perspective, this makes sense. The extra space available under the floor and around the rear axle of a large SUV makes it perfectly suited to accepting the extra battery packs and electric motors required for a hybrid powertrain. But, what if you live in a city and simply don’t require the extra ground clearance or practicality? What if your budget can’t stretch to one of these family sized hybrid cars?

To help you find the right car, we’ve put together a list of the best small hybrid cars on sale now, all of which offer a refreshing blend of fuel economy and city-friendly dimensions; we’ve primarily stuck to superminis and small family hatchbacks here, which tend to be a little more affordable and deliver the best economy, where hybrid tech on large SUVs sometimes feels like tokenism.