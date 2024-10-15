New 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe preview: hands-on with BMW's junior exec

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available to order now and will arrive in the UK early next year. following hot on the heels of the heavily revamped BMW 1 Series hatchback. The sleek compact saloon sits on the same platform as before, but has received extensive design changes, fresh interior technology and a new mild-hybrid powertrain.

According to BMW, the changes are significant enough to call this a whole new generation of 2 Series Gran Coupe. Replacing the out-going F44, the new F74 generation 2 Series Gran Coupe will take on the Audi A3 Saloon and the Mercedes CLA in the hatchback-based premium saloon segment.

Two versions of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe are available to order in the UK, and the first examples should start arriving by March 2025. The entry-level 220 M Sport starts from £34,915 while the much hotter M235 xDrive – which we got to drive on track, and you can read our early verdict here – starts from £44,435.

Key specs Fuel type Mild-hybrid petrol and pure-petrol Body style Compact saloon Powertrain 1.5, turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine plus 1x e-motor and 48-volt battery, front-wheel drive 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, all-wheel drive Price From £34,915

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

The base 220 version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is equipped with BMW’s new 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, three-cylinder petrol powertrain, which sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.