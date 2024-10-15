New 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe preview: hands-on with BMW's junior exec
The updated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in 220 and hot M235 guise, with prices start from £34,915
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available to order now and will arrive in the UK early next year. following hot on the heels of the heavily revamped BMW 1 Series hatchback. The sleek compact saloon sits on the same platform as before, but has received extensive design changes, fresh interior technology and a new mild-hybrid powertrain.
According to BMW, the changes are significant enough to call this a whole new generation of 2 Series Gran Coupe. Replacing the out-going F44, the new F74 generation 2 Series Gran Coupe will take on the Audi A3 Saloon and the Mercedes CLA in the hatchback-based premium saloon segment.
Two versions of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe are available to order in the UK, and the first examples should start arriving by March 2025. The entry-level 220 M Sport starts from £34,915 while the much hotter M235 xDrive – which we got to drive on track, and you can read our early verdict here – starts from £44,435.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Mild-hybrid petrol and pure-petrol
|Body style
|Compact saloon
|Powertrain
|1.5, turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine plus 1x e-motor and 48-volt battery, front-wheel drive
2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, all-wheel drive
|Price
|From £34,915
What powertrain options and performance can we expect?
The base 220 version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is equipped with BMW’s new 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, three-cylinder petrol powertrain, which sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
It produces 168bhp and 280Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of around 7.8 seconds, plus BMW says this particular version will return up to 55.3mpg, compared to the old non-hybrid 220i, which claimed 46.3mpg.
To help the 2 Series Gran Coupe drive better than before, BMW has also updated the chassis set-up with new shock absorbers and dampers, revised bushings and a new traction control system.
Meanwhile the M235 uses a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 296bhp and 400Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of just under five seconds. Power goes to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive system with a mechanical diff lock for the front wheels.
BMW says it’s also revised the steering to make it sharper and more precise. Uprated front brakes have been added to the M235 too, which are taken from the BMW M3 and M4, and uses the largest brake discs that BMW could fit within a set of 19-inch wheels. A quad-tip exhaust system is also fitted as standard on the M235.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|BMW 220 M Sport
|138bhp
|9.5 seconds
|112mph
|BMW M235 xDrive
|128bhp
|11.2 seconds
|112mph
What is the exterior and interior design like?
As with the 1 Series, the design of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe is so different to that of the old car that it has not only acquired a new model code, but Euro NCAP will need to re-test it too.
The front end mirrors the new 1 Series with a wider, flatter grille shape and thinner headlights, plus a wide air intake beneath. While it loses some of the uniqueness of the old car in comparison with the 1 Series, the new 2 Series Gran Coupe certainly looks more sleek and aggressive.
The side profile shows some slight, but significant changes. There’s a new variation of the brand’s signature ‘Hofmeister kink’ in the rear pillar, which now bears a ‘2’ emblem. The side skirts have also been reprofiled. To the back of the new 2 Series Gran Coupe there are new lights that are influenced by those on the latest X2 and 1 Series, plus less blank metal surfacing, to give the impression of a sportier, pinched rear. Gloss black detailing can be found towards the bottom of the car all around.
Two solid paint finishes and seven metallic ones are available on the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, with the possibility to specify the roof in a contrasting gloss black colour. Because even the 2 Series Gran Coupe trim comes in the M Sport trim, every model has 18-inch wheels, gloss black exterior accents, an M Sport bodykit and a rear spoiler. But 19-inch rims are an optional extra.
Inside the 2 Series Gran Coupe, you’ll find a cabin that’s very similar to the new 1 Series’. There is a new layout, featuring a 10.7-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a new steering wheel with physical buttons embedded and a new centre console that loses the rotary iDrive controller (due to cost reasons, according to BMW). The infotainment system uses the latest OS9 system from BMW, and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There’s a 12-o’clock marker on the leather M Sport steering wheel, stitching in M colours throughout the cabin and sports seats with optional massage functions. The M235 adds a head-up display and Alcantara M Sport seats.
The air vents on the dash are different to those in the 1 Series, taking on a similar design to the ones in the latest X3. The positioning of the door handles and window controls are also different in the 2 Series Gran Coupe.
How practical is the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and how big is the boot space?
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,546mm
|Width
|1,800mm
|Height
|1,445mm
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|360/430 litres
The amount of boot space in the 2 Series Gran Coupe depends on which of the two versions you go for. The M235 xDrive version has the most – 430 litres – which is 50 litres more than you get in the M135 hot hatch, and 105 litres more than an Audi S3 saloon can handle.
The base 220 model on other hand offers 360 litres of luggage capacity, most likely because of its mild-hybrid system’s 48-volt battery is located underneath the boot floor. Even so, this version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe still offers 60 litres of extra space over the equivalent 1 Series. However the entry-level Audi A3 Saloon can accommodate 425 litres of stuff.
The BMW’s 40:20:40-split rear bench can be folded down when you need to load longer items, however it’s not been confirmed exactly what the maximum capacity for the 2 Series Gran Coupe just yet.