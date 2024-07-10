New Ford Capri preview: famous name returns, as a 390-mile electric coupe-SUV

Ford introduced the Capri over half a century ago, to a European market aching for the kind of affordable glitz and glamour offered up by American muscle cars of the time. It was an overnight hit, and five decades later the automotive giant thinks the hallowed Ford Capri nameplate can be revived as an electric coupe-SUV to find sales success once again.

Like the original Ford Capri, which was itself something of a parts-bin paragon (much of its running gear was shared with the Mk2 Cortina), the new electric Ford Capri borrows bits from elsewhere. The new model uses the same MEB electric underpinnings as the boxier Ford Explorer, as well as several Volkswagen Group models such as the Volkswagen ID.5, Skoda Enyaq Coupe and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, this due to an ongoing collaboration between the automotive giants.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Coupe-SUV Powertrain EV with 52kWh battery (168bhp), 77kWh battery (282bhp), 79kWh battery (335bhp) Price £42,075 (Standard Range), £48,075 (Extended Range RWD), £56,175 (Extended Range AWD Premium)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Unlike the old Capri that was powered by Ford’s iconic Essex V6, the new electric Ford Capri is available in either single-motor Extended Range RWD (282bhp) form, or twin-motor Extended Range AWD (335bhp) guise. Despite the Capri’s racing heritage, its on-paper performance looks brisk, if not blistering. The RWD models hit 62mph in 6.3 seconds, with AWD cars slashing 0.9 seconds from that time. These are identical numbers to the Ford Explorer, which shares this same setup.

The Capri’s sibling, the Ford Explorer, is one of the more enjoyable electric SUVs to drive and we expect the Capri to feel, for the most part, similar to its boxier stablemate from behind the wheel. That said, Ford tells us the Capri actually sits 10mm lower than the Explorer and has slightly stiffer suspension, so it should provide a marginally sportier drive.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Ford Capri Standard Range 168bhp TBC 99mph Ford Capri Extended Range RWD 282bhp 6.3sec 112mph Ford Capri Extended Range AWD 335bhp 5.4sec 112mph

What do we know about the range and charging?

The new Ford Capri also gets the Explorer’s choice of 77kWh and 79kWh battery packs – both badged Extended Range. The former, available exclusively with the RWD powertrain, will return up to 390 miles on a single charge – an increase of 16 miles over the Explorer is representative of the Capri’s slipperier shape. Despite getting a slightly larger battery, the heavier AWD cars are only capable of 348 miles before needing to be plugged in.

Owners can charge the Capri’s 79kWh battery at speeds of up to 185kW, allowing for a 10-80 per cent top up in 26 minutes. Despite having a lower peak charging speed (135kW), 77kWh cars only take roughly two minutes longer to complete the same charge.