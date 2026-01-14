Verdict

Based on our early drive, the Geely Starray – a new family SUV with plug-in hybrid power, for less than the price of an entry-level Nissan Qashqai – represents stunning value for money. The sleek, upmarket design will attract potential buyers, while the roomy cabin offers more than enough space for a growing family. That said, the Starray lacks interior quality, and the tech on board feels the same as pretty much every other Chinese car we’ve tested recently.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Brits clearly can’t get enough of mid-size family SUVs. Last year, the Kia Sportage, Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS and Volkswagen Tiguan were, once again, among the top-10 best-selling cars in the UK. They also feature in the long list rivals for the new Geely Starray, which will go on sale very soon, offering plug-in hybrid power for less than £30,000.

The name Geely will be familiar to many, either due to its links with Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, or because of the brand’s recent entry to the UK market with the EX5 electric SUV. It’s the first of several models the firm is bringing here to fill up the 100 dealers Geely wants to establish across the country by the end of 2026.