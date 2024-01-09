Kia on track to launch its first electric van in 2025: the Ford Transit better watch out
Kia's modular PBV architecture can accommodate electric vans of various sizes and body types
Kia is bringing its knowledge and expertise of electric cars to the world of vans, and next summer is set to launch the first in a new range of purpose-built electric commercial vehicles that could pose a serious threat to the Ford E-Transit family.
The Kia PBV (which stands for Platform Beyond Vehicle) doesn’t refer to one van, instead it’s the name of the overall commercial vehicle strategy that Kia is developing. It will be led by the Kia PV5 medium panel van that will rival the Ford E-Transit Custom, among others. Kia says it will also launch a high roof and chassis cab version of the PV5, and has previewed a people carrier model too.
The various PV5 models are all designed to perform different tasks. The people carrier is designed for ride sharing use, and is tall enough that passengers can stand up inside. The high-roof version, on the other hand, is a typical van with a walk-through to the cargo area to boost its practicality.
Finally, there’s the robotaxi, which showcases the PV5's electronic tech, and the scope for autonomous driving systems that can be added to the platform.
Concepts of the various PV5 models shown at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcased the company's 'Easy Swap' technology, which is designed to switch different 'life modules' into the back of a chassis cab-style platform.
The Easy Swap tech uses standardised electromagnetic and mechanical couplings to ensure security, while the platform's modular construction features high-strength tubular steel and engineered polymers that reduce typical part counts by 55 per cent, while maintaining chassis rigidity.
Two other PBVs have already been shown. The PV7 is a typical large van like a Ford Transit or Renault Master, while the PV1 is designed as an autonomous small urban delivery vehicle, similar in size to a Citroen Ami, and features pivoting wheels at all four corners so that it can turn in its own length. These are meant to arrive in 2028/29.
Another model, the PV3, was teased at CES, which is a more conventional small electric van in the mould of the Renault Kangoo and Citroen Berlingo, although no more details were forthcoming on that model.
New Kia PBV platform
As we mentioned, every Kia PBV will use an EV-dedicated platform that the company has developed, and has been designed to accommodate different wheelbase lengths, plus a wide variety of vehicle sizes and body types.
Kia has confirmed its PBVs will charge at up to 22kW from an AC power source like a wallbox, or 150kW from a DC rapid charger. They will also have vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, allowing them to power electrical devices like tools or even refrigeration units. Meanwhile, Kia is working with several partners to develop specialised PBVs for specific needs.
Marc Hedrich, president of Kia in Europe, believes “In order to disrupt the LCV market, an all-in approach is needed to maximise the benefits of a dedicated platform for a wide range of customers.
“While this approach is not a first for electric passenger cars, it’s certainly the first time we see it for LCV. This is a benchmark moment, and our PBVs are set to deliver better accessibility, higher volumes, and lower running costs, to completely change logistics and mobility.”
Kia PV5, PV1 and PV7 concepts
Considering how few changes Kia’s concept cars receive before they reach production, we expect that the same will apply to the PBV concepts revealed at CES 2024.
All the models are typical one-box designs with clean lines, although the LED exterior lighting is familiar from Kia's latest electric cars.
There are large doors for easy access, while the cab features a desk-like dashboard that can be used as a mobile office. In the rear, each model features plenty of space and a flat load area to suit a variety of needs, while an integrated rail system for the floor, ceiling and sides offers versatility.
The PV5 will be the first model to appear in 2025, and it will include advanced software connectivity as a precursor to introducing autonomous driving and delivery services. This is the initial phase of Kia's commercial vehicle plans, with phase two introducing the PV7 and PV1 in 2028/29, as well as integrated AI and fully customisable systems that will be able to accommodate any use case possible, according to Kia.
Phase three will see the introduction of bespoke mobility solutions and connected self-driving vehicles that are part of a 'smart city' system, which is seen as an essential step on the path towards autonomous driving technology.
Click here for our list of the best electric vans...