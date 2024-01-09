Kia on track to launch its first electric van in 2025: the Ford Transit better watch out

Kia is bringing its knowledge and expertise of electric cars to the world of vans, and next summer is set to launch the first in a new range of purpose-built electric commercial vehicles that could pose a serious threat to the Ford E-Transit family.

The Kia PBV (which stands for Platform Beyond Vehicle) doesn’t refer to one van, instead it’s the name of the overall commercial vehicle strategy that Kia is developing. It will be led by the Kia PV5 medium panel van that will rival the Ford E-Transit Custom, among others. Kia says it will also launch a high roof and chassis cab version of the PV5, and has previewed a people carrier model too.

The various PV5 models are all designed to perform different tasks. The people carrier is designed for ride sharing use, and is tall enough that passengers can stand up inside. The high-roof version, on the other hand, is a typical van with a walk-through to the cargo area to boost its practicality.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Finally, there’s the robotaxi, which showcases the PV5's electronic tech, and the scope for autonomous driving systems that can be added to the platform.

Concepts of the various PV5 models shown at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcased the company's 'Easy Swap' technology, which is designed to switch different 'life modules' into the back of a chassis cab-style platform.