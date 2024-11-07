New Kia EV2 baby electric car due in late-2025 with a low, low price

The Kia EV2 baby electric car is currently undergoing final stages of testing and as it sets itself up to top off a trio of new EVs due in 2025. “Not far beyond [EV5], we'll have EV2”, said Kia UK’s president and CEO, Paul Philpott. The £23k high-riding hatchback is getting ready to slot into the manufacturer’s line-up below the Kia EV3.

We’ve spotted this model testing already, with the Renault 5 and Citroen e-C3 rival set to get an upright body with subtle cladding for a mini-SUV stance. There’s a chance the car’s styling will be previewed by a close-to-production concept car in the coming months, before the final design is unveiled in the later stages of 2025.

That faux-SUV look would be at odds with the approach taken by two of the EV2’s big rivals, as the Renault 5 and MINI Cooper both rely on a more retro style. The EV2 will be bigger than the new Hyundai Inster EV, from Kia’s sister brand – despite costing around the same.

Regardless, it’s all but certain that Kia’s family face seen on the EV3, EV5, EV6 and EV9 will be condensed into a more compact package for the EV2, again with vertical DRLs and standalone headlight clusters. That tall body should translate to plenty of cabin space, with a familiar dash layout and infotainment options.

The EV2 will probably come only in single-motor form, and will use the same dedicated E-GMP electric car platform as its EV3 bigger brother. Following in the tyre tracks of the EV3, EV4 and EV5, the EV2 won’t have 800V technology for super-fast charging, but should conform to Kia’s established electric car tactic of offering a slightly larger battery than its rivals. Expect the EV2 to trump the Renault 5’s best official range figure of 249 miles.

Kia has previously trademarked the model designations EV1 through to EV9 and EV2 will be the sixth gap in the Kia EV range to be filled by a production car. It follows the EV6, EV9 and EV3, with the EV4 due for reveal soon and the EV5 set to go on sale before the end of 2025. Elsewhere, a PV5 van and MPV should make their debut in the spring.

