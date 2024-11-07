New Kia EV2 Concept teasers reveal more on entry-level electric compact

Kia is rapidly expanding its EV line-up, with the new EV4 set to be revealed at the upcoming Kia EV Day alongside a new PV5 van and this: the compact Kia EV2 Concept.

The concept will preview a supermini-sized electric car that’ll have the electric MINI Cooper and Renault 5 in its sights when the production version launches - which is expected to be later this year. If previous Kia concepts, such as the EV5 and EV9, have taught us anything, it’s that the EV2 concept that’ll be revealed on 27 February will look very similar to the final road-going product.

These two teaser images show the EV2 Concept will continue with Kia’s current design language for its electric car range. Things like pronounced, contrasting bumpers and slightly softened edges can be seen, as can the headlight signature, which appears to show a new take on the firm’s distinctive ‘Star Map’ daytime running light style.

To the rear it’s clear the EV2 Concept will preview a four-door car, although the rear door handle is hidden away. The rear lights are a lot smaller than we’ve seen on other Kia EV models, although the simple surfacing across the bootlid is in keeping with Kia’s design themes. The wheels here are certainly an eye-catching shape - an odd, open four-spoke style.