New Kia EV2 Concept teasers reveal more on entry-level electric compact
The EV2’s design should closely match Kia’s range of EV-badged models
Kia is rapidly expanding its EV line-up, with the new EV4 set to be revealed at the upcoming Kia EV Day alongside a new PV5 van and this: the compact Kia EV2 Concept.
The concept will preview a supermini-sized electric car that’ll have the electric MINI Cooper and Renault 5 in its sights when the production version launches - which is expected to be later this year. If previous Kia concepts, such as the EV5 and EV9, have taught us anything, it’s that the EV2 concept that’ll be revealed on 27 February will look very similar to the final road-going product.
These two teaser images show the EV2 Concept will continue with Kia’s current design language for its electric car range. Things like pronounced, contrasting bumpers and slightly softened edges can be seen, as can the headlight signature, which appears to show a new take on the firm’s distinctive ‘Star Map’ daytime running light style.
To the rear it’s clear the EV2 Concept will preview a four-door car, although the rear door handle is hidden away. The rear lights are a lot smaller than we’ve seen on other Kia EV models, although the simple surfacing across the bootlid is in keeping with Kia’s design themes. The wheels here are certainly an eye-catching shape - an odd, open four-spoke style.
Auto Express has previously caught the EV2 testing on the road and as our spy shots reveal, the EV2 will get an upright body with subtle cladding for a mini-SUV stance. It’s all but certain that Kia’s family face seen on the EV3, EV5, EV6 and EV9 will be condensed into a more compact package for the EV2, again with vertical daytime running lights and separate headlight clusters. That tall body should translate to plenty of cabin space, with a familiar dash layout and infotainment options.
The EV2 will probably come only in single-motor form, and will use the same dedicated E-GMP electric car platform as its bigger brother, the EV3. Following in the tyre tracks of the EV3, EV4 and EV5, the EV2 won’t have 800V technology for super-fast charging, but it should conform to Kia’s established electric car tactic of offering a slightly larger battery than its rivals. Expect the EV2 to trump the Renault 5’s best official range figure of 249 miles.
Kia has previously trademarked the model designations EV1 through to EV9, and EV2 will be the sixth gap in the Kia EV range to be filled by a production car. It follows the EV6, EV9 and EV3, with the EV4 due for reveal soon and the EV5 set to go on sale before the end of this year.
