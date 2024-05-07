MINI Cooper review: a fun and sophisticated EV

MINI tries hard to maintain the links between its modern three-door model and the original car from the sixties – probably harder than it ought to. But the latest reinvention is certainly a neat one – helped, just as the larger-than-ever Countryman was, by the addition of the MINI Aceman five-door EV into the middle of the line-up.

As such, the designers have been able to keep this three-door compact, with roughly the same footprint as the previous generation, while trimming away many of its styling add-ons and panel surfacing to create a small car that manages to mix cuteness with sophistication. It’s still more than 20cm longer overall than an electric Fiat 500, mind, so if your overriding priority is a tiny EV then the Italian car may be a better option.

The overall effect of the styling revamp is quite angle dependent; from the front corner the car looks short and squat, as a MINI should. But the side profile reveals how much front overhang has had to be introduced, presumably in the name of crash protection and the myriad sensors, and how lengthy the wheelbase has become to accommodate a larger battery pack.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Standard kit across the range includes a heated steering wheel, a rear-view camera, cruise control and navigation. SE models then also get heated front seats, LED headlights with high-beam assist, a wireless smartphone-charging pad, a head-up display and anti-dazzle mirrors. Further options packs (called Levels) can bring larger wheels, a panoramic glass roof, a Harmon Kardon sound system, and electric seat adjustment.