New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV

Last March, Auto Express revealed that the beloved Ford Capri nameplate would be returning after a nearly 40-year hiatus, and based on some new teaser images we’ve come across, the reborn Capri will finally be revealed to the world on 10 July.

The clues are from a vintage-looking advert that has appeared for a business called ‘Comeback Cars’. The ad states “we bring back icons to their legendary status, rewired for a new era. With 55 years of knowledge, our team has restored 1,986 classic coupes. We promise to return your car fast, back from its glory, EV-ery time.”

Passionate Capri fans will have noticed the two direct references to the history of the iconic coupe of the 1970s and 80s. The “55 years of knowledge” being how long since the Mk1 Capri was launched in 1969, while “1,986 classic coupes” is a nod to the year that production of the Mk3 Capri ended.

At the bottom of the advert, curious readers are encouraged to message the company’s WhatsApp for more information. After a brief exchange with a virtual chatbot, it shares two images featuring a headlight signature – which Ford has teased previously – and a rakish, coupe-esque roofline.