News

New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Jun 2024
Ford Capri light

Last March, Auto Express revealed that the beloved Ford Capri nameplate would be returning after a nearly 40-year hiatus, and based on some new teaser images we’ve come across, the reborn Capri will finally be revealed to the world on 10 July.

The clues are from a vintage-looking advert that has appeared for a business called ‘Comeback Cars’. The ad states “we bring back icons to their legendary status, rewired for a new era. With 55 years of knowledge, our team has restored 1,986 classic coupes. We promise to return your car fast, back from its glory, EV-ery time.”

Passionate Capri fans will have noticed the two direct references to the history of the iconic coupe of the 1970s and 80s. The “55 years of knowledge” being how long since the Mk1 Capri was launched in 1969, while “1,986 classic coupes” is a nod to the year that production of the Mk3 Capri ended.

At the bottom of the advert, curious readers are encouraged to message the company’s WhatsApp for more information. After a brief exchange with a virtual chatbot, it shares two images featuring a headlight signature – which Ford has teased previously – and a rakish, coupe-esque roofline. 

The final message you receive from the chatbot says “now, you know all I can give you. Almost. The legend returns on July 10.”

Ford Capri rear light teaser

However, the new Ford Capri will not be a low-slung, two-door coupe like its ancestors. Instead, as we learned last year, it will be a coupe-SUV in a similar vein to the Cupra Tavascan or BMW iX2.

The new Capri is set to utilise the Volkswagen MEB platform used exclusively for EVs under a joint deal between Ford and the VW Group. It’s the same architecture that sits underneath the Tavascan, as well as the Skoda Enyaq, Audi Q4 e-tron and the recently launched Ford Explorer SUV, among others. 

We expect the Capri will be offered with the same selection of batteries and motors as the Explorer too. That means base models could have a 52kWh battery and 168bhp electric motor, while range-toppers will be packing a 335bhp dual-motor setup and 79kWh battery. 

Prices for the Ford Explorer start from £45,875, but the added kudos of the Capri name and it being a coupe-SUV means the starting price will be probably closer to £48,000 or even £50,000.

What do you think of the new Ford Capri? Have your say in the comments below...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

