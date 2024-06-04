Vauxhall Corsa GS long-term test: comfortable and big on practicality

Verdict

The Vauxhall Corsa has been a reliable and comfortable workhorse so far and now has approval from pets and parents alike. As the summer holidays get into full swing, we look forward to testing the car’s limits on longer road trips.

Mileage: 4,569

4,569 Economy: 51.3mpg

Our Vauxhall Corsa has been hard at work since it arrived on fleet in April, covering 4,569 miles in the months since. But it’s time to put it into neutral, stick the handbrake on (yes, it’s got an old-school physical lever instead of a button) and soak up the Corsa’s updated look.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To my eyes at least, automotive facelifts rarely work. I’m purely talking about subjective visual elements here rather than the technical side, and when it comes to design, surely the original is always best? Well, not when it comes to the facelifted current-generation Vauxhall Corsa. And yes, I know we’re not exactly talking about a masterpiece in automotive design, but bear with me.

We reported recently on the new Lancia Ypsilon (sadly not destined for the UK), and while the old version shared a platform with the Fiat 500, the new one is actually a close sibling of the Corsa. I don’t think the Vauxhall is as good-looking as its Italian counterpart, but the new ‘Vizor’ front end that the firm is giving all of its cars these days suits the supermini well – it’s certainly better than my attempt at recreating it anyway. The rear, which only really gets new ‘Corsa’ lettering is a bit of a let-down in comparison.