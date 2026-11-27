Vauxhall Mokka Electric review
The Mokka Electric is a likeable, stylish EV, but it’s under pressure from newer, cheaper rivals
Our opinion on the Vauxhall Mokka Electric
The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a well-judged creation that could well tempt a few regular Mokka customers into electric motoring, thanks to its respectable range, sensible price and a driving experience that feels altogether conventional. The game has moved on since its launch, with many fresher EVs – including the brand’s own Vauxhall Frontera Electric – offering the same electric range and more space for less.
About the Vauxhall Mokka Electric
The current generation Vauxhall Mokka arrived in 2020, following the rather dull and forgettable Mokka X with a much sharper look and added powertrain diversity. From launch, along with combustion models, it was available as a Mokka-e, later renamed to Mokka Electric.
It’s remained an appealing, unintimidating first step into EV ownership, given that it’s little more than a Mokka with its engine and gearbox swapped for a battery pack and an electric motor.
A facelifted version arrived in 2024, although you’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart. To save you from playing ‘spot the difference’ the changes involved an updated ‘Visor’ panel at the front incorporating a new LED lighting signature and a more integrated Vauxhall badge. The exterior chrome has been ditched, too.
A year later, Vauxhall brought out the hot Mokka GSe with a powerful front motor driving the wheels through a mechanical limited-slip differential. It’s surprisingly good value.
Used - available now
2024 Vauxhall
Mokka
16,694 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £15,359
2024 Vauxhall
Mokka
33,821 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £14,356
2023 Vauxhall
Mokka
16,158 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £14,388
2024 Vauxhall
Mokka
8,107 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £15,199
Our expert road testers have extensively tested both pre- and post-facelift versions of the Mokka Electric, and driven the hot GSe version on the road and on the track. The earlier Mokka-e was also part of an Auto Express long-term test for several months.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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The Mokka is a fairly inert creation, and not really up for much fun unless you opt for the GSe - although that isn’t exactly a riot, either. But it is comfortable around town on 17-inch wheels and only gets upset at higher speeds when you hit a really pock-marked stretch of road. It’s no better or worse than many of its zero-emissions rivals at this price, although the MINI Cooper Electric definitely has more front-end bite.
The GSe has a lot more power than the standard Mokka, feeding it all through a mechanical limited-slip differential. It features stiffer suspension, which helps to keep the body nice and level in the corners without compromising ride comfort too much. You can feel the LSD pull the front end into line when accelerating in tight corners, but an over-eager traction control system compromises its effectiveness. As a performance car, it’s not massively convincing – the Abarth 600e uses the same powertrain and LSD to much greater effect.
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
The Mokka Electric has a single front-mounted electric motor producing 154bhp and 260Nm of torque - enough, Vauxhall claims, for a 0-62mph time of 9.0 seconds. There’s just a single battery size: 54 kWh, growing slightly from the 51kWh pack used in earlier cars, which also had less power at 134bhp.
The Mokka is one of the most conventional-feeling EVs we’ve experienced so far. The throttle modulation is extremely smooth, to the point that more seasoned electric-car users might find it a little short of the instant off-the-line punch so common in the genre. Everyone else - particularly those graduating from conventionally powered cars - may well find the Vauxhall easier to adapt to, making it a canny bit of calibration.
The Vauxhall doesn’t exactly feel slow, of course. A 9.0 second 0-62mph isn’t shabby, but some rivals, such as the Renault 4 E-Tech, definitely have a bit more shove off the line.
If you want to experience the electric Mokka’s full performance potential, you’ll need to play around with its driving modes that are accessed via a small button on the centre console.
Sport unleashes the full 154bhp and 260Nm, but since the car has the same inert steering as the regular Mokka, it’s hard to imagine many scenarios where you’d benefit from the extra pace. We’d probably steer clear of the button altogether and just enjoy the extra range that comes with the normal mode, which drops the power a little, but it’s still easy enough to keep up with traffic in this mode. Eco limits the car further, making it feel quite stunted.
The Mokka GSe ups the ante considerably with 277bhp and 345Nm of torque from its front-mounted motor, dropping the 0-62mph time to 5.9 seconds. Inevitably, it feels much quicker, but exploit that output too often, as we’ll explain later, and the range takes a beating.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Vauxhall Mokka Electric
|154bhp
|9.0 seconds
|93mph
|Vauxhall Mokka GSe
|277bhp
|5.9 seconds
|124mph
“Even if you opt for the GSe, you’re unlikely to be hugely thrilled behind the wheel of a Mokka Electric.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor.
Range, charging & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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As with any electric car, home charging on a tariff with cheaper off-peak hours will be key to keeping the running costs low. Efficiency is decent enough, so if you’re charging the Mokka with cheap electricity, it won’t cost much to use day-to-day.
Electric range, battery life and charge time
A range of up to 250 miles is similar to what you’ll find from rivals including the Renault 4 and the larger-battery version of the Ford Puma Gen-E. Some rivals, including the Kia EV3, give the option of a bigger battery, though, which might have been nice here.
The modest battery becomes more of a problem in the GSe, with the extra power of its motor dropping the range to 209 miles. If you use the car as intended (i.e, as a performance car), the range figure plummets. We’ve seen as low as 1.7 miles per kWh from a GSe when driven hard on a demanding road, which would give a range of less than 90 miles.
The last time we tested the Mokka Electric, it was in cold conditions, and it returned 3.8 miles per kWh, which would give a range of about 190 miles. A 100kW rapid charging speed is the same as the Puma, but well behind an EV3’s 150kW capability. Vauxhall’s quoted 30-minute rapid charge to 80 per cent is based on a starting point of 0 per cent, rather than the more typical 10 or 20. Charging from a 7.4kW home wallbox will take 7.5 hours.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Mokka Electric YES
|54kWh
|250 miles
|21
|Mokka Electric Ultimate
|54kWh
|249 miles
|24
|Mokka Electric GSe
|54kWh
|209 miles
|32
Insurance groups
The Mokka Electric should have similar insurance costs as its petrol equivalent since the EV version kicks off in the same insurance group of 21, and goes up to group 24 for the high-end Ultimate. The outlier is the high-performance GSE, which is in group 32.
However, that’s not too bad compared with the Kia EV3, which starts in group 34, while the decidedly not sporty Renault 4 starts in group 26. For an EV with a lower insurance rating, you’ll need the Ford Puma Gen-E, which is in insurance group 18.
Tax
Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) road tax is the usual £200 a year, while no version is anywhere near pricey enough incur for the government’s luxury car tax supplement.
Depreciation
Depreciation will be harsh, even as far as EVs go. According to our data, a Mokka Electric will hold onto just 32 per cent of its value after three years or 30,000 miles, some 11 per cent lower than the equivalent combustion Mokka and six per cent worse than a Ford Puma. The GSe model does much better, though, retaining 43 per cent of its original value over the same period.
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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Try to remember what the old Mokka looked like – we’ll bet you’ll struggle. It was a forgettable piece of car design, followed up by the much more stylish current model with its distinctive ‘Vizor’ grille. The Mokka Electric is virtually identical, differing only in subtle badging.
Interior and dashboard design
The previous-generation Mokka also felt pretty dour and bargain-basement inside, so it’s good to see the current car adopt a much smarter look shared across petrol, hybrid, and electric versions.
Materials and build quality
Material quality is a mixed bag, but we like that Vauxhall has resisted the lashings of scratch- and fingerprint-prone piano-black plastic that many manufacturers seem to favour, opting for a smart brushed-silver look instead. There are some harder, cheaper-feeling surfaces, but nothing too offensive.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Every Mokka gets a 10-inch touchscreen and 10-inch digital instrument cluster lined up side by side in what Vauxhall calls ‘Pure Panel’. The infotainment isn’t the most responsive system out there, and the layout could be better, but at least you don’t have to use it for climate functions, because you can control that using a row of physical controls sits below the screen. This contrasts with Peugeot, which makes you use the screen to do things like change the temperature, even though it builds its cars from predominantly the same box of bits.
Navigation is only included on the top-spec Ultimate and the GSe performance version, but this is no great loss on the lower trim grades. The system is passable at best, and with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto featuring on all post-facelift models as standard, it’ll be easy enough to use a much better nav setup like Google Maps or Waze.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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The further back you go, the more disappointing the Mokka’s practicality gets.
Dimensions and size
The length of the Mokka Electric puts it somewhere between the Ford Puma Gen-E and Renault 4 E-Tech, but there’s little in it. It’s a compact car which will prove easy to manoeuvre and park.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Vauxhall Mokka Electric
|Ford Puma Gen-E
|Renault 4 E-Tech
|Length
|4,151mm
|4,186mm
|4,144mm
|Width
|1,787mm
|1,805mm
|1,808mm
|Height
|1,534mm
|1,555mm
|1,572mm
|Wheelbase
|2,560mm
|2,588mm
|2,624mm
|Boot space
|310 - 1,060 litres
|523-1,283 litres
|420-1,405 litres
Seats & passenger space
Front-seat passengers will be perfectly happy in the Mokka Electric, where they’ll find plenty of space, although the door bins and the storage area under the central armrest isn’t massive.
Headroom in the rear of the Mokka Electric is reasonable, and legroom isn’t brilliant. You’ll also notice how narrow the Mokka is when sitting in the back – although it is a five-seater, if you do have three people abreast on the rear bench, there won’t be much shoulder room. Storage isn’t amazing, either, with half-size door bins used. The small windows make the rear of the Mokka Electric feel gloomy.
Boot space
The Mokka Electric has 40 litres less boot space than the petrol and hybrid versions, and that’s not a particularly amazing starting point. Its 310 litres looks underwhelming compared to a Ford Puma Gen-E, which has 523 litres.
It’s also worth noting that the Gen-E actually gets more storage space than its combustion equivalent, while its total space with the seats down of 1,283 litres blows the Mokka Electric’s 1,060 litres out of the water. The Ford also gets a ‘frunk’ storage area under the bonnet, which the Vauxhall does not.
“The Mokka Electric’s practicality is a disappointment, and it’s awkward that the Frontera Electric from the same company offers more space for less.” - Dean Gibson, senior test editor.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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Mokka owners seem to be happy with the cars, with the model placing eighth in our more recent list of the 30 best cars to own. Reliability wasn’t scored as highly as some of the categories, but the Vauxhall brand did well-enough in other areas to place in a respectable 12th out of 30 brands. The Mokka Electric should be more reliable than the petrol and hybrid versions too, in theory – EVs have fewer moving parts, meaning there should be less to go wrong.
It’s a shame that the standard warranty is for only three years and 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. That’s the very least we’d expect. As with all modern EVs, the high-voltage battery has a separate warranty lasting 100,000 miles or eight years. This guarantees that the battery will have at least 70 per cent state of charge remaining at the end of that period.
Given the prevalence of five-star Euro NCAP scores in the small SUV class, the Mokka's four-star result (shared with the regular Mokka) is underwhelming, especially with an adult occupant protection score of 73 per cent. The assessment rated the driver's chest, knee, femur, and right tibia protection as only ‘marginal’.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Four stars (2021)
|Adult occupant protection
|73%
|Child occupant protection
|75%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|58%
|Safety assist
|65%
Buying, prices and deals
Best buy: Vauxhall Mokka Electric YES
The range starts at around £32,0000 with the Mokka Electric YES, which comes with the twin 10-inch displays as standard, plus dual-zone climate control, cruise control, keyless entry/start, front and rear parking sensors and a 180-degree rear parking camera. Given the jump to over £34,200 for the GS, you’re not getting much more in return.
Curiously, the £37,300 Mokka Electric Ultimate costs more than the considerably more powerful GSe, despite both having the same standard equipment. The GSe comes in at around £36,200.
You can save on these list prices by building your perfect Vauxhall Mokka Electric with the Auto Express Buy A Car service. We also have a range of Mokka Electric leasing deals and used Mokka Electric models in stock right now.
Vauxhall Mokka Electric alternatives
One alternative to the Mokka Electric that’s very close to home is Vauxhall’s own Frontera Electric. It feels a bit bargain-basement inside compared to the Vauxhall Mokka, but it’s considerably more practical and cheaper.
Another EV version of an existing petrol-powered small SUV is the Ford Puma Gen-E. Again, it scores much better in terms of practicality, and is excellent value thanks to its eligibility for the full Band 1 Government Electric Car Grant.
The same can be said for the Renault 4, which has more of a sense of fun to it than the Mokka, and it’s more practical.
Vauxhall Mokka Electric pictures
Frequently Asked Questions
The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a good car, but it has numerous newer, better rivals that are worth considering.
Deals on the Mokka and alternatives
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Cheapest
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- Gearbox typeManual
- RRP£26,310
Most Economical
- Name1.2 Turbo Hybrid 145 Yes 5dr e-DCT6
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- RRP£28,920
Fastest
- Name1.2 Turbo Hybrid 145 Yes 5dr e-DCT6
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