Cheapest cars to buy 2024

​Once, not too long ago, if you were looking to buy one of the cheapest cars to buy in the UK, there was an underlying sense of ‘you get what you pay for’. These cars may have looked like a great deal but the cost-cutting was obvious, to say the least. However, times have changed, and you can now look at these motoring bargains using both your head and heart.

It’s not just the times that have changed, though, as the new car market is also continuing to evolve. Perhaps inevitably, prices have continued to creep upwards but, in light of this, a new type of budget-oriented car has made an appearance on UK roads. Legally known as quadricycles, these low-priced vehicles are lightweight, limited to a 28mph top speed, and can be driven on a CBT motorcycle licence.

These tiny cars will get you from A to B, but they’re highly restrictive in crucial areas such as comfort, practicality, and safety. Because of this, our list of the cheapest cars in the UK focuses on fully-sized budget-friendly models, such as city cars and superminis.

Top 10 cheapest cars to buy

Our expert road testers have driven every cheap car on sale in the UK, and have seen firsthand that low price no longer means low quality. Read on to find cheapest cars to buy in the UK, listed in reverse order below.

10. Dacia Duster - £17,295

There are plenty of city cars and superminis to be found on this list, but you needn’t worry if you’re one of the many UK drivers who fancies owning an SUV. The Dacia Duster is practical enough for the whole family and it’s even surprisingly capable at off-roading, yet pricing starts from well below £18,000.