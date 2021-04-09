Best 7-seat electric cars to buy 2024

Electric car buyers in the UK have more choice than ever before. With the number and variety of different electric cars for sale continuing to rapidly expand, there’s an EV out there to suit almost any requirements. That includes those of buyers with big families looking for 7-seat electric cars or businesses who need a six or seven-seat vehicle to transport staff and clients. To comfortably carry six or seven adults and some amount of luggage, you’re going to need a large vehicle and so the available options for buyers seeking a seven-seater that runs on electric power mainly boil down to larger SUVs or MPVs. Lots of the electric MPVs on today’s market are based on commercial vehicles and offer huge amounts of space as a result, while the SUVs tend to be a little less roomy in the third row but tend to deliver a more premium feel in terms of the cabin environment and driving experience. Electric seven-seaters make a lot of sense for those who make a lot of short trips such as commuting or doing the school run, as this is where the lower running costs, zero-tailpipe emissions and quieter ride can really pay off, especially in congested or urban environments. Alongside the additional space offered by a seven-seater, the abundance of torque offered by an electric car is ideal for moving heavy loads or lots of people frequently. Be warned though, the quoted range of EVs can be adversely affected by the amount of weight on board and a fully-loaded electric seven-seater may deliver significantly fewer miles per charge than the official WLTP range figure suggests.

If an electric seven-seater doesn’t work for you, then there are plenty of petrol or diesel-powered 7-seaters which may suit your needs, but which electric seven-seater should be on your shortlist? We’ve detailed the best currently on sale to help you find your perfect car. The best 7-seat electric cars to buy Mercedes EQB 8 The new EQB joins the EQA, EQC, EQV and the EQS in Mercedes’ fleet of electric cars and is one of the best battery-powered machines currently on offer by the German brand. The EQB offers all the premium appeal that you’d expect from the Stuttgart-based car maker, with a stylish and recognisably Mercedes exterior design, a refined cabin space with a dual-screen infotainment system, double glazed windows for added sound deadening and ample performance for motorway drives and overtaking. The Mercedes EQB comes in two performance trims – the 225bhp EQB 300 and the 288bhp EQB 350. Both models are equipped with a 66.5kWh battery and a pair of electric motors providing 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Mercedes claims the EQB will reach between 250 and 257 miles on a single charge, although real-world range is likely to hover around the 200-mile mark. The EQB’s 100kW maximum rapid charge rate will enable fast recharging from 10% to 80% in just 32 minutes, providing between 150 to 200 miles depending on your driving style.

The EQS SUV comes with a 108.4kWh battery producing 355bhp and 800Nm of torque, allowing the premium seven-seater to travel up to 364 miles on a charge - according to Mercedes’ claims - although, this may be lower in real-world driving conditions. On the move, the EQS SUV is smooth and quiet, with the air suspension setup being on the softer side. This allows the Mercedes to feel fluid over rolling tarmac, as well as providing a good level of comfort on A-roads and motorways. However, in certain situations, sharper bumps highlight the EQS SUV’s colossal 2,805kg kerb weight through noticeable suspension thumping. And braking sharply can confuse the regenerative and friction braking set-up, allowing for brake performance to drop off momentarily. The vast cabin has a 12.8-inch central touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment system. For an additional £8,000, a Hyperscreen package is available which extends the infotainment screen to 56-inches to include a passenger display. Although, we’d think twice about adding the Hyperscreen package as it doesn’t add much when it comes to day-to-day features and functionality. Additionally, rear-axle steering helps drivers navigate tight spaces, reducing the turning circle to 11 metres, or similar to a normal family hatchback.

On the whole, the Mercedes EQS SUV offers premium comfort and practicality, you’ll be able to seat seven people in style. Tesla Model X 8 The original seven-seat electric SUV is one of the most expensive seven-seat EV at the time of writing, with 2023 versions costing more than £100,000, although Tesla does like to change its pricing on a whim. The Model X still features highly distinctive styling with those ‘falcon’ doors that open upwards. They’re not just for show, though - they’re meant to allow easier access to the rear seats in tight car parks. A new ‘Plaid’ powertrain has been promised that delivers a 2.5-second 0-62mph time, which would make it the fastest SUV ever made, while Plaid and Long Range models offer more than 300 miles of range. While the Model Y is also available in a seven-seat configuration, the Model X was built from scratch to accommodate seven passengers and offers a more comfortable and spacious interior. Tesla owners can also use the Supercharger network, which is currently our favourite charging network. However, if you’re planning on opting for a brand new Model X, you’ll have to settle for a left-hand drive version, as Tesla has stopped production of right-hand drive versions of the Model S and Model X. Mercedes EQV 8 With many vans-with-windows you have to accept the hard plastics that are favoured for commercial vehicles, but that’s not the case with the Mercedes EQV. It’s the new electric version of the V-Class, and features a luxurious cabin filled with premium materials and good levels of technology, just as you’d expect from a Mercedes passenger car.

The powertrain is impressive on paper, promising decent figures of 201bhp and over 210 miles of range - although, as with any EV, this will quickly reduce if you spend a lot of time on the motorway. Luckily there’s fast-charging, giving a 80% top-up in 45 minutes, and brake regeneration allows one-pedal driving in its strongest setting, too. Three trim levels are available, with the top one even getting air suspension and a Burmester sound system. All feature LED headlights, a reversing camera and a 10-inch MBUX media screen, which is perhaps to be expected when the EQV costs over £70,000. Peugeot e-Rifter/ Citroen e-Berlingo/ Vauxhall Combo Life Electric 8 Citroen, Peugeot and Vauxhall all offer two van-based MPVs, and now the smaller ones are electrified too. The e-Berlingo, e-Rifter and Combo Life Electric all use the same powertrain as the bigger models mentioned further up this list, with a slightly higher range of around 170 miles. Three modes are included: Eco, Normal and Power. The former limits power to just 80bhp and restricts the air conditioning system to save range, while ‘Power’ is best reserved for heavy loads, Citroen says. Charging is the same as for the bigger MPVs, so an 80% charge can be achieved in half an hour at a public fast-charger.