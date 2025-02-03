Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale

When it comes to covering big distances as quickly and comfortably as possible on four wheels, then the best GT cars take some beating. As their name suggests, Grand tourers have been designed to deliver refined and effortless transport on long journeys. These fast and furious machines can trace their roots back to the fifties, when well heeled owners used them to criss-cross the continent from one glamorous location to the next.

In the past, GT cars usually followed a similar mechanical template, with a large engine under the bonnet and a traditional rear-wheel-drive layout. They were also stylish enough to create a stir, which meant a curvaceous coupé bodystyle and an interior that prioritised a lavish look and feel over family-friendly practicality.

However, while today’s GT cars follow the same fashionable brief, they offer a more diverse range of bodystyles, including sleek four-door saloons and even mid and rear-engined layouts. And while comfort remains a priority, these machines also have to be as good to drive as they are to look at, with strong performance and engaging driving dynamics. Moreover, there’s now a wider range of powertrains, from traditional petrol units through to plug-in hybrids and even fully electrified offerings.