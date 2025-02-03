Best GT cars 2025: the top 10 grand tourers on sale
If you want to cross continents in style and comfort, these are the best grand tourers to buy
When it comes to covering big distances as quickly and comfortably as possible on four wheels, then the best GT cars take some beating. As their name suggests, Grand tourers have been designed to deliver refined and effortless transport on long journeys. These fast and furious machines can trace their roots back to the fifties, when well heeled owners used them to criss-cross the continent from one glamorous location to the next.
In the past, GT cars usually followed a similar mechanical template, with a large engine under the bonnet and a traditional rear-wheel-drive layout. They were also stylish enough to create a stir, which meant a curvaceous coupé bodystyle and an interior that prioritised a lavish look and feel over family-friendly practicality.
However, while today’s GT cars follow the same fashionable brief, they offer a more diverse range of bodystyles, including sleek four-door saloons and even mid and rear-engined layouts. And while comfort remains a priority, these machines also have to be as good to drive as they are to look at, with strong performance and engaging driving dynamics. Moreover, there’s now a wider range of powertrains, from traditional petrol units through to plug-in hybrids and even fully electrified offerings.
So, which are the best GT cars you can currently buy? Sit back and relax as we whisk you through our top 10 as effortlessly as any one of them would get you to Monaco for a weekend away.
1. Bentley Continental GT
- Prices from £187,000
Just like Ronseal’s famous wood-care products, this Bentley does exactly what it says on the tin. Now in its third generation, the imposing Continental GT combines crushing performance and supreme refinement with cutting-edge tech and old-school British craftsmanship.
While it looks a lot like its predecessor on the outside, under the skin the Conti has been thoroughly overhauled. The biggest change is reserved for the powertrain, which now features a hi-tech plug-in hybrid-assisted twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine in place of the old car’s 6.0-litre W12. The result is a 771bhp output that delivers 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and a 208mph top speed. Yet the Bentley will also travel around 50 miles in EV mode, while a Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) rating of eight per cent means business users pay less in tax than the driver of a BMW 320i.
Whisper-quiet refinement comes as standard while the standard air-suspension serves-up a suitably wafty ride. However, at the touch of a button the car’s trick 48V active anti-roll bars help give the big Bentley surprisingly twinkle-toed agility through a series of corners.
Despite its state-of-the-art tech, the Continental GT’s interior retains the brand’s luxurious look and feel, with trademark wood and leather trim creating a club-class ambience. And while the rear seats are a little cramped for adults, there’s a large boot that’s perfect for those weeks away cruising across the continent.
2. Maserati Gran Turismo
- Prices from £133,200
As with the Bentley Continental GT, the Maserati Gran Turismo makes no bones about its intended role in life. With a rich history stretching back more than 70 years, the latest version of the Italian brand’s fast and luxurious four-seat coupé is arguably the best yet.
Launched in 2023, the Maserati looks a lot like its predecessor, but under the eye-catching bodywork is a completely new structure, plus there’s now the option of the fully electric Folgare version. Standard Modena and Trofeo versions get a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, with the latter serving up 542bhp and a 0-62mph sprint of 3.5 seconds. However, speed demons will be drawn to the Folgare, which packs a 750bhp three-motor set-up that results in eye-widening 2.7 seconds for the 0-62mph benchmark, a 199mph top speed and a range of 279 miles.
All versions of the GranTurismo are four-wheel drive, which means confidence-inspiring grip and traction in all weathers. Quick steering and balanced handling help deliver decent thrills on a twisting back road, while the adaptive dampers help provide a supple ride around town and on long motorway slogs.
Thanks to its new architecture, the Maserati can seat four adults in decent comfort, and while its infotainment is a little fiddly, the rest of the hand-finished interior is well built and oozes upmarket appeal.
3. Porsche 911
- Prices from £102,800
Few coupés cover as many bases as the iconic Porsche 911. Launched more than 60 years ago, the legendary rear-engined machine has evolved from a relatively simple sports car into a technological tour de force that’s available in a wide variety of guises. These range from the supercar-slaying Turbo S through to track-honed GT3, meaning there’s a 911 for every occasion.
However, for drivers who want a sports car that doubles as a grand tourer, the standard Carrera is the best bet. It’s not as hushed as the other cars in this list, while its ride is on the firm side of comfortable, but as an everyday all-rounder it’s hard to beat. The interior is beautifully finished and packed with tech, while the large boot in the nose will swallow more holiday luggage than you’d expect. There’s also a pair of seats in the rear (although these are best suited to kids) that can be folded flat for extra carrying capacity.
Yet the 911’s party trick is its ability to put a big smile on your face when charging down a back road. Sharp steering, cast-iron body control and strong grip mean no other car in this list is agile and engaging. And while the Carrera is the entry-level model, its howling turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six is not short of muscle, delivering 380bhp, a 4.1 second 0-62mph blast and 183mph flat out - hardly shabby.
4. Ferrari Roma
- Prices from £183,200
With its elegant lines, shattering performance and scintillating driving experience, the Ferrari Roma remains as desirable now as it did at its launch five years ago. Despite its entry-level status, this thoroughbred machine manages to combine the pace and poise of the Italian brand’s driver-focused sports cars with comfort and refinement that makes it as easy to live with as an executive car.
Sitting under the Roma’s long bonnet is a twin-turbocharged 612bhp 3.9-litre V8, which combines a spine-tingling soundtrack with a scorching turn of speed that allows it to blast from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds. Equally exciting is the beautifully balanced rear-wheel-drive handling that allows you to trim your line through corners using a combination of steering and throttle.
However, set the suspension into its ‘Bumpy Road’ setting and the Ferrari effortlessly soaks up surface imperfections, while the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission shuffles gears so smoothly you’ll struggle to detect it working. Decent visibility and light controls add to the Roma’s ability to turn into a comfortable and relaxed long-distance cruiser. And as with the rest of the brand's current line-up, the lavishly equipped interior is filled with rich materials that help the Roma live up to its £185,000 price tag. There’s even a couple of rear seats and a useful 275-litre boot, which is more than enough for a long weekend away on the French Riviera.
5. Aston Martin DB12
- Prices from £187,800
Aston Martin is on a roll at the moment. Its new Vantage and Vanquish are vying for class honours, while the recently launched Aston Martin DB12 has been transformed into one of the most capable and classy grand tourers.
A heavy update of the old DB11, the British brand’s continent-crossing flagship has no problem attracting admiring glances, even in the most glamorous of locations. The big improvements have been reserved for the cosseting cabin, which is dripping with high-grade materials and features a very intuitive infotainment system. You’ll even be able to squeeze a couple of adults into the back seats, although only for short stints. That’s a shame, because the Aston is in its element on long-haul trips. It’s not as library-quiet as a Bentley Continental, but the supportive seats and cushioned ride mean you’ll always arrive at your destination relaxed and refreshed.
If you do want to get your heart racing faster, then the DB’s Mercedes-sourced 671bhp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine serves up volcanic performance and a bellowing soundtrack. It has the chassis to match, too, with precise and agile rear-wheel-drive handling helping the Aston feel far more compact than you’d expect when you hit the twisting mountain roads above Monaco.
6. Mercedes-AMG GT
- Prices from £101,900
Despite the GT badge on its boot, this Mercedes is more of an adrenaline-pumping sports car than true grand tourer. Now in its second generation, the Mercedes-AMG GT arrived in showrooms in 2023 with the express intention of stealing sales from the Porsche 911. That means a focus on driver thrills, with sharp steering and engaging handling that’s enhanced by the confidence-inspiring four-wheel traction. There’s also a wide range of powerful engines, from a 415bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder through to the familiar 577bhp twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine in the GT 63. There’s even a plug-in hybrid, although with an astounding power output of 805bhp but an EV range of just eight miles, it’s clear this flagship GT 63 S E Performance model is more about stunning acceleration (with a 0-62mph of 2.8 seconds, it’s even quicker off the mark than the brand’s AMG One hypercar) than efficiency.
Inside, the low-slung GT now gets a pair of occasional rear seats as well as a layout that combines a classy look and feel with cutting-edge tech. The only downside is that the Merc’s pursuit of power and agility comes at the cost of comfort and refinement, with a firm ride and plenty of road roar making it one of the least calming contenders in our top 10.
7. Toyota Supra
- Prices from £47,500
When Toyota relaunched the Supra name in 2019, 17 years after the last version rolled out off the production line, it created an instant classic. Developed in partnership with BMW, the curvaceous Japanese machine looks just distinctive now as it did six years ago, ensuring it stands out in the most glamorous of locations. More importantly, it drives just as well as it looks, its well honed rear-wheel-drive chassis serving up engaging and adjustable handling when you hit a twisting back road.
Entry-level cars get a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but for the full grand tourer experience the BMW-sourced 335bhp turbocharged 3.0-litres straight-six delivers the right blend of deep-chested performance and snarling soundtrack. There’s the option of a six-speed manual gearbox, but it’s the slick-shifting eight-speed auto that best suits the Supra’s long-legged cruising refinement. Speaking of which, standard adaptive dampers means the Toyota rides with impressive suppleness for a car that’s this fast, agile and driver focused. The only real downside is the interior, which is well equipped and solidly built but is a strict two-seater and lacks the upmarket feels that marks out the most luxurious grand tourers.
8. Ford Mustang
- Prices from £52,900
You’ll need deep pockets to get most of our top 10 choices on your driveway, but the Ford Mustang bucks the trend. In fact, the legendary Blue Oval machine offers the most cost-effective way of getting behind the wheel of a V8-powered coupé. There’s a choice of standard GT and more driver-focused Dark Horse versions, with prices starting at just over £55,000. Both versions get the same striking retro-inspired looks, while the four-seater interior makes up for in space and kit what it lacks in premium appeal - there are too many cheap-feeling plastics. On the move, the old-school naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 motor dominates, with a burbling soundtrack and up to 447bhp in the Dark Horse (the GT delivers 440bhp).
There’s the option of a 10-speed automatic, but the standard six-speed manual better suits the Mustang’s slightly rough-and-ready character. The traditional front-engined and rear-wheel-drive layout serves-up precise and throttle-adjustable handling, although there’s not much feedback from the electrically assisted steering. The Dark Horse gets stiffer and more track-biased suspension, which means the slightly softer-edged GT model is the better grand tourer. Whichever version you choose, the Mustang has character by the bucketload, while despite its modest price (in this company at least) it never fails to attract attention. Cars like this won’t be with us for much longer, so get it while you can.
9. Rolls-Royce Spectre
- Prices from £330,000
Rolls-Royce pulled out all the stops for its first-ever electric car - and the result is the stunning Spectre. Measuring nearly five and a half metres in length and featuring the brand’s imposing upright grille, the massive two-door coupé leaves passers-by in no doubt about its owner’s healthy financial status. Yet it’s arguably even more impressive inside, where the long rear-hinged doors open to reveal a beautifully crafted cabin that’s packed with sumptuous materials - few machines feel as luxurious as this.
In the past, Rolls-Royce rarely revealed the power outputs for its cars, preferring instead to say performance was ‘adequate’. With a combined 577bhp from its two motors, the Spectre acceleration is far beyond this description, zapping from 0-62mph in just 4.4 seconds. Yet it’s the big Brit’s refinement that really impresses, with the EV powertrain helping to create a haven of silence on the move. And despite some low-speed fidget, the air suspension helps the car steamroller bumps and imperfections. Crucially for a model aimed at wafting its well heeled owners from one exotic location to another, the Rolls has a large 102kWh battery that promises up to 329 miles between charges.
10. BMW 8 Series
- Prices from £84,600
With a coupé legacy stretching back to the fifties, BMW knows a thing or two about sleek and luxurious two-door machines. Its latest flagship model is the 8 Series, which combines head-turning looks and impressive comfort with a decent dose of the brand’s famed driver appeal. There’s no denying the BMW looks the part, its swooping roofline and wide stance giving it real kerb appeal. Inside, the 8 Series combines top-notch quality and materials with all the latest tech. And while it lacks the firm’s trademark curved driver display, the mix of slick-looking screens and physical controls makes it easy to use.
There’s loads of space for the driver and passenger, but the rear seats are for occasional use only (although there is a four-door 8 Series Gran Coupé for those that need more space). The range-topping M850i features a 523bhp turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, four-wheel drive and a chassis that’s tuned for sharp handling. However, it’s the entry-level 328bhp six-cylinder 840i that makes a better grand tourer. Its rear-wheel-drive handling is equally engaging, but its softer ride and more muted motor delivers greater long-distance comfort and refinement.
How we choose the best GT cars
We’ve concentrated on the traditional GT template for our top 10, which overwhelmingly means low-slung two-door machines that prioritise style over space. This bodystyle has been the one chosen by most manufacturers ever since the first cars to wear this long-distance badge of honour appeared in the 1920s. Featuring powerful engines, aerodynamic bodywork and luxurious interiors, these machines were purpose-built to cover large distances at high speed.
However, the relentless progress of technology and performance means that lots of cars now boast continent-crossing credentials. Four-door coupé models such as the Porsche Panamera and Audi A7 Sportback fit the GT bill to perfection, while electric saloons such as the Tesla Model S serve-up the strong refinement and a confidence-inspiring range. If you want to carry as much luggage as possible, then the Audi RS6’s blend of supercar pace, executive car refinement and roomy interior should be at the top of your list. And then there’s the ever-increasing list of luxury SUV models. With their lavish and spacious interiors, plush suspension and high-set seating positions that give you a commanding view out (particularly welcome when touring unfamiliar locations), vehicles such as the Range Rover, Bentley Bentayga and BMW iX are arguably today’s greatest grand tourers.
Our expert road testers have evaluated every GT car currently on sale. In selecting the top models for this list the team has focused primarily on that crucial GT car mix of high performance and long-distance comfort. These cars need to be able to entertain on a twisty road, but the firm ride and razor-sharp responses you get from more focused performance cars would be too much on a long journey.
A true GT tones everything down a notch, providing a calmer cabin environment in which to soak up the miles and, preferably, a big driving range that avoids the need for regular stops. Of course, GT cars also need that style and sense of occasion to make them stand out on the road and turn a few heads on arrival.
