Smallest cars on sale in the UK
These are the most compact cars you can buy right now
There’s been plenty of uproar about modern cars getting bigger and bigger, but the smallest cars on sale in the UK are still far more compact than you may have first thought. There’s a bit of variety to be found at this end of the scale, too. While the majority of compact cars on our roads are city cars and superminis, there’s a hot hatch and even a convertible sports car to be found in our list as well.
More often than not, the smallest cars also make for some of the cheapest cars to buy, and they can be among the easiest and most fun cars to drive. Their small dimensions make them naturally nimble, and you don’t need an overly powerful engine to coax good acceleration and speed from them either.
Whatever your reason for buying a small car, it’s helpful to know exactly how small you can go in the current market. We’ve compiled a list of the smallest cars on sale in the UK today, measured by length, to help you make an informed choice about exactly what it is you need from your motor.
Top 10 smallest cars on sale in the UK
Read on to find the smallest cars that you can currently buy in the UK, listed in reverse order below.
10. Mazda MX-5
- Length: 3,915mm
- Width: 1,735mm
- Height: 1,230mm
You’d be forgiven for thinking that the UK’s smallest car list consists purely of city cars and superminis, but the compact sports car is still well and truly alive in the form of the Mazda MX-5.
Along with its rear-wheel drive powertrain and folding roof, the MX-5’s small stature means there’s plenty of enjoyment to be had from behind the wheel. Mazda’s drop-top can be thrown around to your heart’s content, just as long as you have some good quality tyres fitted.
9. MINI Cooper
- Length: 3,858mm
- Width: 1,928mm
- Height: 1,460mm
We are all well aware of the MINI Cooper’s increasing bulk over the years, but the fact is it’s still one of the smallest cars on the nation’s roads. The latest model may be slightly less easy to park than the iconic original, but it’s still a dream to drive around city streets.
Petrol power is still available, but opting for the fully-electric MINI Cooper means you’ll enjoy miniature running costs, too. There are two batteries to choose from, and the larger 49.2kWh unit claims over 240 miles of range.
8. Fiat Panda
- Length: 3,705mm
- Width: 1,672mm
- Height: 1,657mm
Fiat is famed for its city cars, and the Panda and 500 have stood firmly in the brand’s line-up for several years. The Panda trades in some of the 500’s retro charm for utility, being more upright and offering passenger’s back doors for easier access. Once inside, there’s a bit more space, too.
This is still a tiny car, though, so you won’t have to worry about negotiating double-parked streets or tight underground car parks. The available engines have dwindled, but the 1.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol works well around town.
7. Dacia Spring
- Length: 3,701mm
- Width: 1,583mm
- Height: 1,485mm
The market is awash with electric SUVs of varying sizes and complexity, but if you’re someone who prefers a straightforward car that’s small in size with an equally tiny price, the Dacia Spring could be the EV for you.
Much like its petrol models, Dacia has opted for a no-nonsense budget-focused approach with its first electric offering on the UK market. You’ll find the essential kit, 137 miles of claimed battery range and a reasonable amount of space inside. There aren’t any frills, but this approach results in a starting price of around £15,000, making the Dacia Spring the UK’s cheapest fully-sized electric car.
6. Toyota Aygo X
- Length: 3,700mm
- Width: 1,740mm
- Height: 1,525mm
The outgoing Toyota Aygo was 3,465mm long, so while its Aygo X replacement had a serious growth spurt, it still makes it into this top 10. After all, 3,700mm is still handily small when compared to the four-metre length of most superminis.
This extra size has been put to use, and the Aygo X feels more comfortable and mature to drive as a result, because it now shares its platform with the bigger Yaris. It also has a larger, 231-litre boot, which is 60 litres bigger than before. Sadly, rear passenger space is pretty much unchanged, but there is more space up front, and the driver now sits 55mm higher for a more SUV-like experience.
5. Suzuki Ignis
- Length: 3,700mm
- Width: 1,690mm
- Height: 1,605mm
Like the Aygo X, the Suzuki Ignis is a very small car with SUV pretensions. That may sound silly, but the Ignis manages to look stocky and planted, adding to its charms. It’s also rather fun to drive, and can even come fitted with four-wheel drive, making it ideal for mountain dwellers on a budget.
It’s a great option for city dwellers and young drivers, who should find its 1.2-litre petrol engine peppy enough. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, and we found it better to use than the optional CVT automatic.
4. Kia Picanto
- Length: 3,670mm
- Width: 1,625mm
- Height: 1,500mm
The Kia Picanto follows the classic city car layout, with appealing styling to help it stand out on the road. Meanwhile, the interior is well-equipped for the money and the cabin is very well trimmed, too.
As standard the Picanto comes with rather upmarket touches like automatic headlights and alloy wheels, while upgrading from the base-spec ‘2’ to ‘3’ trim adds better connectivity and infotainment. Kia’s confidence in its engineering is high as it offers a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty on all of its cars. This means the little Picanto will suit drivers who tend to keep their vehicles for a long time rather than chop and change every couple of years.
3. Abarth 595
- Length: 3,657mm
- Width: 1,893mm
- Height: 1,485mm
If there was ever a perfect example of a car being small yet incredibly unsubtle, the Abarth 595 is it. This rorty little hot hatch is an entertaining yet surprisingly loud machine with pops and bangs aplenty, and this is further enhanced by some very bright paint options.
The Abarth 595 has character by the truckload, but its compact physique means it’s still very easy to drive. The turbocharged 1.4-litre engine can return over 40mpg when you ease off the throttle, too.
2. Hyundai i10
- Length: 3,670mm
- Width: 1,680mm
- Height: 1,480mm
Unlike many of its rivals, the Hyundai i10 has yet to move towards hybrid or electric power, with three petrol engines offered as part of its line-up. The most powerful is the 1.0-litre T-GDi which comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. The less powerful variants can be twinned with an automatic transmission if desired, but we found this to be rather sluggish during testing.
Inside, the little i10 is a sophisticated place to be with plenty of kit that’d be at home in a much bigger car. An eight-inch infotainment touchscreen is fitted as standard to all new models, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s a generous helping of driver assistance and safety tech, too. The cabin itself is roomy and 252 litres of boot space almost puts the i10 in hatchback territory.
1. Fiat 500 Hybrid
- Length: 3,571mm
- Width: 1,627mm
- Height: 1,488 mm
The original Fiat 500 was positively tiny next to its present-day successors, but by our modern standards it remains a small car. This outgoing model has been a highly successful one, too.
Still on sale beside the newer, fully-electric Fiat 500e, the 500 Hybrid is based on the older model from 2007, but it’s now fitted with a newer mild-hybrid powertrain. It’s not exactly quick, but it is pretty efficient with the official fuel economy creeping above 50mpg.
Inside, there’s a surprising amount of headroom for a car this size, although it’s a bit more restricted when it comes to legroom. The boot is also a bit on the small side compared to its rivals, including the 500e.
Honourable mention: quadricycles
Legally speaking, these models aren’t classified as cars but if you want a four-wheeled vehicle that’s even smaller than those listed above, you’ll need a quadricycle. These tiny electric machines are designed with short-distance urban journeys in mind, which means they have a limited top speed of 28mph, restricted battery range and aren’t really what you’d call spacious.
However, for a quick run to the nearby shops or a short commute, a quadricycle could be ideal. You can also legally drive them in the UK from the age of 16, provided you hold a valid provisional driving licence and have passed a Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) test.
Here are some of the quadricycles that you can buy right now.
Citroen Ami
- Length: 2,410mm
- Width: 1,390mm
- Height: 1,525mm
The Citroen Ami is several centimetres shorter than a typical city car, making it the ultimate urban runabout for those with limited space. The Ami also has a supremely tight 7.2-metre turning circle and great visibility thanks to its high seating position and large windows.
Despite its small size, its airy cabin can seat two adults, and the Ami’s compact electric motor and 5.5kWh battery mean it claims up to 46 miles of range between charges. That might not sound far, but it should be plenty for a day of driving in city traffic.
Ark Zero
- Length: 2,500mm
- Width: 1,202mm
- Height: 1,625mm
Seeing as it’s the narrowest vehicle on this list, there aren’t many streets that would be deemed as too tight for the Ark Zero, not to mention parking spaces.
Look carefully and you’ll see that there’s room for two people inside. DoGood Motors, the makers of the Ark Zero, have also made sure there’s room for your dog, and with an official 50-mile range, there’ll be plenty of locations that you can drive to for walkies.
Microlino
- Length: 2,519mm
- Width: 1,473mm
- Height: 1,501mm
The bubble car has officially returned to the market, only this time it’s fully-electric. With heavy design inspiration from the BMW Isetta, the Microlino is arguably the most distinctive car on this list and yes, it does have four wheels.
Unlike most current quadricycles, the Microlino has a selection of batteries to choose from, and the biggest 15.0kWh unit has a claimed maximum range of 142 miles. This certainly seems a strong number, but we doubt you’ll be in a hurry to drive that kind of distance in the Microlino anyway.
The smallest car ever made
Peel P50
- Length: 1,370mm
- Width: 1,040mm
- Height: 1,200mm
Now this one really stretches the boundaries of ‘car’, but as a Guinness World Record holder it deserves a mention. Originally built in tiny numbers on the Isle of Man, the Peel P50 has been given a new lease of life by a company building reproductions.
Supplied in either kit form or fully assembled, they come with the choice of an electric motor or a 50cc moped engine, and are sure to turn heads wherever you go. And forget parking – with the neat grab handle on the rear, once you get home, you can simply take your P50 inside with you…
