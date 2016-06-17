There’s been plenty of uproar about modern cars getting bigger and bigger, but the smallest cars on sale in the UK are still far more compact than you may have first thought. There’s a bit of variety to be found at this end of the scale, too. While the majority of compact cars on our roads are city cars and superminis, there’s a hot hatch and even a convertible sports car to be found in our list as well.

Advertisement - Article continues below

More often than not, the smallest cars also make for some of the cheapest cars to buy, and they can be among the easiest and most fun cars to drive. Their small dimensions make them naturally nimble, and you don’t need an overly powerful engine to coax good acceleration and speed from them either.

Whatever your reason for buying a small car, it’s helpful to know exactly how small you can go in the current market. We’ve compiled a list of the smallest cars on sale in the UK today, measured by length, to help you make an informed choice about exactly what it is you need from your motor.

Top 10 smallest cars on sale in the UK

Read on to find the smallest cars that you can currently buy in the UK, listed in reverse order below.

10. Mazda MX-5