Fastest accelerating cars in the world 2024

As the industry continues its transition to electric power, carmakers are embracing this new technology to create some of the quickest 0-62mph times that we’ve ever seen. Petrol cars aren’t going out without a bang, though, which means the world’s fastest accelerating cars are a bit of a varied bunch.

With everything ranging from ultra-rare electric supercars to good old-fashioned V8 dragsters, our list rounds up the fastest accelerating cars that money can buy – according to each manufacturer's claimed 0-62mph figure. Of course, the track surface, weather conditions and, indeed, the driver can swing these results significantly, and some car firms are more optimistic than others when measuring acceleration.

Short of gathering the world's quickest cars on an empty runway for the mother of all drag races, this list provides our best idea of the fastest accelerating cars in the world right now.

What are the fastest accelerating cars in the world?

These are the fastest cars over the benchmark 0-60mph/0-62mph sprint, according to the manufacturers' official claims...

Radical RXC GT - 2.7 seconds (0-60mph)

Radical’s cars are exactly that – radical. The RXC GT is probably the most extreme of all, channelling all sorts of prototype race car DNA having been built off the back of Radical’s SR9 Le Mans project. Generating 900kg of downforce, it’s hard to believe this car is road legal – but it is.

Porsche 911 Turbo S (with Sport Chrono package) - 2.7 seconds (0-62mph)

When a car exists in some form for well over half a century, it has to be doing something right. The latest version of the legend from 1963 is the 992, which was first revealed to the world in 2018. All 992s will achieve 0-60 in under 4.5 seconds, but the Turbo S is currently the fastest. Opt for the Sport Chrono package and it will see 62mph pass by in 2.7 seconds.

Nio EP9 - 2.7 seconds (0-62mph)

Chinese car brands have quickly gained a reputation as the go-to names for affordable EVs. The Nio EP9 is an extreme exception to this rule, though, as this 1,341bhp hypercar will set you back £1 million. If you’re particularly brave – or mad – you could even use the EP9 daily, as Nio claims up to 265 miles of battery range. It even qualifies for the maker’s battery-swapping service.

Hennessey Venom F5 - 2.6 seconds (0-60mph)

Hennessey earned its stripes creating monstrous, modified versions of already ballistic performance cars, and the F5 represents all of the firm’s knowhow distilled into a V8-powered, 1,792bhp package. Weighing less than a BMW 3 Series, the F5 has been engineered to perform on track, and its claimed 311mph top speed could cement it in the history books as the world’s fastest road car.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

The first ever Plug-in Hybrid Ferrari is a prime example of the brilliant matching of combustion and electricity that’s becoming commonplace in the modern hypercar world. The SF90 is a strong counter-argument to the phrase ‘there’s no replacement for displacement’, as it will accelerate from 0-60mph 0.4 seconds faster than the 812 Superfast, even though it has 4 fewer cylinders.

Koenigsegg Jesko - 2.5 seconds (0-60mph)

The Koenigsegg Jesko marked the beginning of the Swedish manufacturer’s new era. Powered by a raucous 1,600bhp twin-turbocharged V8, the rear-wheel drive Jesko simply isn’t able to extract any more acceleration from its two driven wheels, but it’s all the more thrilling because of that.

Lamborghini Revuelto - 2.5 seconds (0-62mph)

The Revuelto is the first Lamborghini to come with a plug. Before the purists start panicking, though, the three electric motors are still accompanied by a 6.5-litre V12. As you would expect, this combination is nothing short of explosive with a combined power output of 1,001bhp. In other words, this is the most powerful Lamborghini yet.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - 2.4 seconds (0-62mph)

To fend off the onslaught of all-electric hypercar rivals, Bugatti is squeezing everything from its 8.0-litre W12 engine, and the Chiron Super Sport is the fastest version of them all. It’s a development of the record breaking, 304mph 300+ model, and packs an astonishing 1,578bhp and 1,600Nm of torque. It may lack the wild, bespoke exterior of the limited-run Divo, but it certainly isn’t wanting for pace.

Ultima RS LT5 - 2.3 seconds (0-60mph)

Not to be outdone, Ultima is actually responsible for two of the three fastest cars on this list. Ultima’s cars are powered by Chevrolet’s infamous LS V8, with the LT5’s engine being tuned to deliver a whopping 1,200bhp, in a car that weighs just 930kg. Also, the Evolution Coupe is what the brand is calling the ‘most sophisticated model ever’. Suspension and chassis revisions, a composite body, and 1,020bhp make for another road-legal car from Ultima that can absolutely dominate the track, too.

Tesla Model S Plaid - 1.98 seconds (0-60mph)

Elon Musk claimed the Tesla Model S Plaid – the fastest evolution of the all-electric saloon – was the first production vehicle to dip below the two-second 0-60mph barrier. There’s a caveat, though, because the astonishing figures generated by its 1,006bhp not only require the Plaid to condition its battery and motor temperatures for a good few minutes prior to a launch, but the quickest figures were also recorded at a drag strip with a prepared surface and a one-foot rollout. Still, even without taking these measures, the Plaid is rumoured to hit 60mph in just under 2.3 seconds, laying waste to combustion-engined supercars.

Pininfarina Battista - 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

While the Model S Plaid just manages a four-digit power figure, the Pininfarina Battista almost doubles it with an astonishing 1,873bhp powertrain – or 1.4 megawatts of power – and 2,300Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0-62mph takes just 1.9 seconds, and in 12 seconds – the time it takes a family SUV to get to 62mph – the Battista is travelling at 186mph. Unlike the tri-motor Tesla, the Battista has four in total: two 335bhp front motors and two 603bhp rear motors for unparalleled acceleration.

Koenigsegg Gemera - 1.9 seconds (0-62mph)

1,400bhp and 1,850Nm from a three-cylinder may sound ridiculous, but Koenigsegg has made this a reality with the Gemera. The two-litre PHEV powertrain is referred to by the brand as the ‘Tiny Friendly Giant (TFG)’ and it certainly lives up to its name. If you’re a firm believer in displacement, though, a V8 hybrid is also on the way with up to 2,300bhp and 2,750Nm of torque.

Lucid Air Sapphire - 1.89 seconds (0-60mph)

Lucid is a newcomer to the performance EV market but, straight off the bat, it’s shown a clean pair of heels to established marques. The Air Sapphire saloon uses a triple electric motor setup to haul itself to 60mph in just 1.89 seconds, putting it just shy of the Rimac Nevera. For a car that can carry a family and their luggage in comfort, that’s deeply impressive.

Rimac Nevera - 1.85 seconds (0-60mph)

The 1,888bhp Rimac Nevera represents the pinnacle of current hypercar technology, and with a 0-60mph time of 1.85 seconds, it produces the numbers to show for it. Sharing its platform and powertrain tech with the Pininfarina Battista, the Nevera carries its eye-watering pace through to a top speed of 258mph, making it one of the fastest EVs in history. With only its second bespoke model, the Croatian brand has laid down quite a marker.

Aspark Owl - 1.72 seconds (0-60mph)

Much like its avian namesake, the Aspark Owl will certainly fly whenever you put your foot down. With 1,984bhp being produced by its four electric motors, the Owl will blast onto a claimed 258mph top speed. This makes it one of the world’s fastest road-legal EVs, and quite possibly the fastest car you’ve never heard of.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - 1.66 seconds (0-60mph)

This list might be filled with ultra high-tech EV hypercars, but Dodge is still doing some incredible things with its petrol-powered Challenger. Time is almost up for the mighty Hemi V8, though, so this 1,011bhp special edition is a fond and extremely fast farewell. A number of tweaks, including a whopping 3-litre supercharger, help the Challenger to achieve its full potential on the drag strip, but it’ll need to be running on an 85 per cent ethanol fuel mix for the very best results.

Fastest accelerating cars: full list

Future cars to look out for

Each passing year sees a new batch of sports, super and hypercars attempt to be faster and more powerful than their rivals. This constantly raises the bar to the point that it can be tricky to keep pace. Below are the cars which could enter our list in the future...

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

After a long hiatus, Alfa Romeo is returning to the supercar fray with its new 33 Stradale. It’s a pretty safe bet that this modern interpretation of Alfa’s classic racer will share the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine as the Maserati MC20, and the brand is claiming a top speed of 207mph.

Aston Martin Valhalla

Otherwise known as Project AM-RB 003, Aston Martin’s upcoming Valhalla will be powered by a turbocharged V6 and a battery-electric hybrid system. This, mixed with an all carbon-fibre build, should result in a car with performance that’s almost as awesome as the name.

Lotus Evija

It certainly looks exciting enough, and a colossal 1,973bhp should easily give the Evija the performance to match. Current figures from Lotus are stating that the car will achieve 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise if it turns out to be even faster.

McMurtry Spéirling (road-legal version)

The track-only version of the McMurtry Spéirling has already set a hill-climb record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, so it’s only natural that the road-going version should follow in its brisk footsteps. McMurtry is claiming a sub-two second 0-62mph time for this lightweight single-seater, and we’re inclined to believe it

Tesla Roadster

Tesla’s upcoming Roadster looks to make some enormous improvements over the original from 2008. Improved production methods and technology mean that the brand is claiming a 1.9-second 0-60mph time, a 250mph top speed and over 600 miles of range. Will it deliver on these claims? We should hopefully find out soon.

