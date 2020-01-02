Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2025

To be considered one of the best luxury cars on the market, a vehicle must be made of the finest materials, feature the very latest technology and offer the most refined experience possible for both the driver and passengers. It’s quite a big ask.

That’s been the case for many years, and perhaps not surprisingly, most of the brands that deliver the best luxury cars in 2025 would have been your first stop for a truly high-class car 25, 50 or, in some cases, more than 100 years ago. Luxury cars are faster, more feature-packed and more effortless than ever before, and it’s because the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley have decades of experience in serving the very top of the car market.

One thing that is slowly changing however is how these luxury vehicles are powered. While combustion engines still dominate the Luxury car market, smooth and silent electric power is fast catching up. You can expect ever more Electric cars in this list in future and while some luxury car buyers will never settle for anything less than a big, purring petrol engine, electric power with its hushed running and abundant torque is well up to the job.