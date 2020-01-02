Best pick-up trucks to buy in the UK 2025
Dependable, practical and capable, these are the best pick-up trucks to buy right now
They’re still rugged, utilitarian workhorses at heart, but the best pick-up trucks on sale in the UK are far more refined than their barebones ancestors. With vastly improved ride quality, plush interiors, top-notch technology and even a few hints of luxury, many modern pick-ups are now genuinely suitable for use as a day-to-day car. Unfortunately, the 2025 changes to the company car tax regime mean they aren’t as affordable as they once were for business users.
Naturally, in order to get the most from your new pick-up you’ll want a practical load bed with strong payload capacity. However, this isn’t the only number to take into account, as a more fuel efficient truck will help you to save the pennies regardless of whether you’re a private or business owner. There’s a good chance you’ll also be looking for a mix of on-road composure and off-road prowess in the driving experience, while build quality and reliability are always key with vehicles that can have a hard life.
In order to help you find the very best pick-up truck for your money, our road-testing experts have driven every pick-up truck model that you can buy in the UK. We’ve ranked the best pick-ups based on our thorough real-world testing criteria. We rank these trucks based on the key things that matter to buyers, including the price, build quality, capability and comfort.
Compare the best pick-up trucks
|Rank
|Pick-up truck
|Prices from
|Overall rating
|Max. payload
|Max WLTP combined efficiency
|1
|Ford Ranger
|£29,275 (excl. VAT)
|4.5
|1,200kg
|33.6mpg
|2
|Volkswagen Amarok
|£35,925 (excl. VAT)
|4
|1,101kg
|33.6mpg
|3
|Toyota Hilux
|£35,807 (excl. VAT)
|4
|1,085kg
|33.2mpg
|4
|Isuzu D-Max
|£27,505 (excl. VAT)
|4
|1,205kg
|33.6mpg
|5
|KGM Musso
|£30,965 (exc. VAT)
|3.5
|1,025kg
|34mpg
|6
|Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
|£55,200 (exc. VAT)
|3
|835kg
|25.2mpg
|7
|Maxus T-90
|£23,000 (exc. VAT)
|2.5
|1,000kg
|2.49 mi/kWh
1. Ford Ranger
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £29,275 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,200kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
We’re so impressed with the Ford Ranger that we named it Pick-up of the Year at our most recent Auto Express New Car Awards.
Take one look at the brand’s American offerings and you’ll quickly see that Ford is no stranger to building pick-up trucks. The mighty F150 isn’t exactly suited to Britain’s narrow roads but the Ranger is a very different story. It’s quite a bit smaller in size than its brethren from across the pond, but the Ranger is still a hugely practical truck. There are numerous bodystyles to choose from with a maximum payload of up to 1,200kg. The most powerful models can also tow up to 3,500kg.
For those who want to use their truck as a day-to-day vehicle, the double cab offers a best-of-both solution. It’s still capable, but it’s also spacious enough for use as a family car. Regardless of which Ranger you pick, the cabin feels respectably upmarket for a commercial vehicle. A 10-touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4 software is the centrepiece and elsewhere you’ll find a blend of soft and durable materials. There’s plenty of room inside, too, along with a number of useful storage spaces.
Most versions are powered by Ford’s faithful 2.0-litre EcoBlue four-cylinder, but select models are available with a smooth 3.0-litre V6 diesel. The latter is our preferred motor thanks to its extra muscle and refinement. Lower-spec models get the four-pot paired with a six-speed manual, while the rest of the range features a 10-speed automatic transmission that delivers seamless gear changes.
‘The latest Ford Ranger improves on its award-winning predecessor by injecting more style and technology into the mix.’ - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Ranger in the UK.
The Ford Ranger’s closest rival is the truck with which it shares a lot of its DNA; the Volkswagen Amarok. However, the Ford boasts the lower starting price of the two, so you may need to be a committed VW fan in order to consider the Amarok.
2. Volkswagen Amarok
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £35,925 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,101kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
The new second-generation Volkswagen Amarok is closely-related to the Ford Ranger, but to help differentiate it, the German brand has given its pick-up more of a luxurious flavour.
Thankfully, this VW’s plushness doesn’t come at the cost of crucial practicality, as the Amarok can still lug a payload of up to 1,101kg. This does, however, fall slightly short of the Ranger’s 1,200kg limit. Also unlike the Ford, there’s only one bodystyle on offer here, but the load bed is large enough to take on the two Euro pallets.
Step inside the Amarok and you’ll find plenty of leather and metallic trim, while the portrait-orientated 12-inch touchscreen runs VW’s own software and graphics. Most models also get wireless smartphone charging and connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control, matrix LED headlights and even ambient lighting. However, all of these premium touches mean the VW also carries a premium price tag.
As with the Ford Ranger, you can get the Amarok with four-cylinder or V6 diesel engines, and all but the base model are equipped with the Ford-sourced 10-speed automatic gearbox. With the V6 under the bonnet, the Amarok feels almost as refined and cultured as a large SUV to drive, while the lofty driving position offers a good view of the road ahead.
‘The Amarok feels more like a car to drive than ever before, and it’s still capable of serving as a workhorse.’ - Paul Adam, executive editor, who drove the Amarok in the UK.
Upmarket-feeling pick-ups are a rarity on the UK market, and one of the only models that can be described as somewhat luxurious is the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster. However, this costs well over £50,000, so it’s not exactly the most cost-effective option. If you’re not too fussed about plushness, the Ford Ranger is slightly cheaper than the Amarok.
3. Toyota Hilux
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £35,807 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,085kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
The Toyota Hilux is an icon of the pick-up world, and its build quality is nothing short of legendary.
Owners in some of the most inhospitable places on earth swear by the Hilux’s durability, and the latest Hilux is bigger in every dimension than before, benefiting a load bay which is a full 130mm wider than the previous model’s. This generation also has the highest towing capacity of any Hilux to date, with every version capable of lugging up to 3,500kg.
Inside, the latest Hilux is another huge improvement over the previous model. Gone are the flimsy plastics and dated switchgear, the truck now has a dashboard that looks and feels like it’s from one of Toyota’s passenger cars - it can’t quite compete with the interiors of the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok for quality, though.
There’s still a solid amount of kit included, and the Invincible models offer an eight-inch infotainment display with DAB and Bluetooth, cruise control, climate control and keyless start. Moving up to the Invincible X adds even more kit and a unique front end look.
Unlike many Toyotas, there’s no hybrid powertrains to be found lurking within the Hilux. Instead, power comes from either a 2.4-litre or 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel, with the latter offering a healthy torque figure of 420Nm when fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox. This is boosted even further up to 500Nm if you choose the six-speed automatic. The Hilux is surprisingly good to drive, although the big diesels aren’t as smooth as those found in some of its rivals. There’s lots of tyre squeal, too, but the ride is comfortable, the steering is accurate and body control isn’t too bad considering the elevated stance.
‘The Toyota Hilux is one of the most famous names in the pick-up world, and it’s earned this fame for being tough and reliable even in the harshest conditions on Earth.’ - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Hilux in the UK.
There’s another rugged, Japanese truck to battle with the Hilux, and that is the Isuzu D-Max. The D-Max does feel a bit dated compared to some of the trucks on this list, but on the plus side it is a very tough machine that’s as good off the road as it is on it.
4. Isuzu D-Max
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £27,505 (excl. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,205kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
The Isuzu D-Max is the only model that’s currently sold in the brand’s UK showrooms, so it clearly needs to impress.
As with any good pick-up truck, the D-Max is designed to be a durable workhorse. However, moving through the trim levels and bodystyles means you can have just about anything ranging from a barebones load lugger to a somewhat plush and family-friendly utility vehicle. Whichever spec you choose will include an array of safety kit, genuine off-road capability and a payload of up to 1,205kg. The standard five-year/125,000-mile warranty also shows that Isuzu has faith in its pick-up truck when it comes to hardiness.
Kicking off the D-Max line-up is the Utility model which forgoes fancy cosmetic touches, such as alloy wheels and colour-matched bumpers, in order to keep purchase and running costs down. There are still a few creature comforts inside, though, such as air-conditioning, cruise control and a DAB radio. At the other end of the scale sits the V-Cross. This adds in a smattering of luxuries including dual-zone climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and electronically adjustable leather seats. There’s also the choice of a single, extended or double cab.
A fully-electric D-Max is in the works, but for now the entire line-up sticks with the black pump. Unlike just about everything else, there’s no room for customisation here as the sole option is a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 162bhp and 360Nm of torque. This engine provides a useful amount of pulling power, but the downside is a lack of overall refinement, with things getting noticeably rattly at higher speeds. We recommend opting for the automatic transmission rather than manual, as the latter is vague in feel and generally unpleasant to use.
“Constant revisions have helped the D-Max keep pace with rivals, and its off-road ability is good, but the solitary 1.9-litre diesel on offer lacks power.” - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, who drove the D-Max in the UK.
As we mentioned previously, the Toyota Hilux is another rugged Japanese pick-up that’s offered in the UK. However, the D-Max has a notably lower starting price. If it’s the level of customisation that’s caught your attention, the Ford Ranger is another potential option.
5. KGM Musso
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
• Attractive cabin
• Towing ability
• Excellent value
|
• Poor in corners
• Bouncy ride
• No stop-start system
- Prices from £30,965 (exc. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,025kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
It may look the same but the KGM Musso has taken over where the SsangYong Musso left off.
The original SsangYong Musso was launched in 2018, so the virtually unchanged KGM is starting to feel its age. However, if you aren’t fussed about bells and whistles and just desire simplicity, the upside of this is a sturdy cabin that you shouldn’t need to be too precious about.
The sense of functionality continues around the back as the standard Musso's cargo bed is 1.3m long and 1.57m wide. This isn't quite as large as those of some rivals, but the range-topping Saracen+ boosts this length to 1.61m. Every Musso is capable of carrying a payload of over 1,000kg, and the automatic and Saracen+ models can tow up to 3,500kg.
The Musso’s simplicity and age are particularly highlighted within the cabin. There are plenty of hard plastics, although everything does feel well put together. The on-board technology is also outdated compared to numerous rivals, but some of the modern essentials, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, can still be found. There’s nothing that can be described as cutting-edge but, as with the rest of the Musso, it simply gets the job done.
Power is still provided by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 200bhp and 441Nm of torque. This is mated to either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, and both come with selectable four-wheel drive, which means the Musso can handle itself rather well if you spend a lot of time off the tarmac. When it’s on the road, KGM’s truck feels decidedly agricultural due its incredibly firm and bouncy ride. The KGM’s rugged nature and older underpinnings also come at a cost when it comes to efficiency, with an official figure of under 35mpg on the WLTP combined cycle.
‘At a time when pick-up trucks are becoming more premium to offer tradespeople a genuine alternative to SUVs, the KGM Musso is appealingly simple with a strong focus on value and load-lugging capabilities.’ - Ellis Hyde, news reporter, who drove the Musso in the UK.
A number of pick-up trucks have started heading in the direction of offering more car-like qualities, but for those who prefer simplicity and toughness over luxuries, low-spec variants of the Isuzu D-Max offer a similar sense of no-nonsense ruggedness.
6. Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £55,200 (exc. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 835kg
- Max towing capacity: 3,500kg
Ineos made quite the splash in the 4x4 market when it launched its Grenadier SUV, and now you can spec this off-roader as a pick-up truck.
You can’t get a pick-up version of the modern Land Rover Defender, so the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster is arguably the next best thing. This chunky SUV-based truck is designed with off-roading firmly in mind, but a high starting price and restrictive maximum payload limit its appeal as a business investment. There’s still a modicum of usability to go with this truck’s tough appearance, as the standard Grenadier’s ladder-frame chassis has been extended by 305mm, which allows the Quartermaster to accommodate a standard Europallet with room to spare. Every model can also tow up to 3,500kg.
The Quartermaster is powered by one of two BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six engines – one petrol, one diesel – and neither can really be described as frugal. As is to be expected, the diesel is the most efficient, but this only manages 25.2mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. The petrol, meanwhile, returns a meagre 19.6mpg. In short, you’ll soon become very familiar with your local filling station.
Although off-roading is the focus here, the Quartermaster does still do a reasonable job of remaining composed on the road, and the BMW engines provide a solid amount of performance punch along with a very enjoyable soundtrack, far better than what you get from other pick-ups. However, the unusual recirculating-ball steering requires lots of driver input to get the desired response, and the 14.5-metre turning circle can quickly transform tighter turns into nerve-racking situations.
If you like a distinctive interior, you’ll love the Ineos. The switchgear (some of which is mounted overhead) feels like it has been lifted straight out of a military aircraft. It’s not exactly ergonomic, but switching on the rear de-mister feels like arming an ejector seat, and this will undoubtedly amuse your inner five-year-old. Fun and games aside, the centrepiece is a sole centre screen which displays all information including your current speed, a bit like you’ll find in a MINI. If things get a bit mucky inside, there’s a drain hole which allows you to hose out the interior. You won’t need to worry about the switchgear, either, as this is weatherproof.
‘The Quartermaster is more a 4x4 with an open load area than what we would call a pick-up, but there will be buyers out there that will find its unique combination of outstanding off-road ability and practicality ideal.’ - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, who drove the Grenadier Quartermaster in the UK.
If you’re after a pick-up truck that prioritises off-roading before anything else, the Isuzu D-Max Mudmaster is a noteworthy (and cheaper) alternative to the Grenadier Quartermaster. It’s not quite as fancy inside, but this particular Isuzu comes with a huge amount of extra off-roading focused kit that help it to live up to its name. The Mudmaster is also significantly cheaper than the Grendier.
7. Maxus T90 EV
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
- Prices from £23,000 (exc. VAT)
- Max gross payload: 1,000kg
- Max towing capacity: 1,500kg
While brands such as Tesla, Ford and Rivian have all introduced electric pick-ups elsewhere, the first zero-emissions truck to arrive in the UK was the Maxus T90 EV.
As the nation switches to electrification, we’re expecting more electric pick-up trucks to be making their respective debuts in the near future. For now, though, the Maxus T90 EV is one of the only models that you can pick up today. Admittedly, the advantages of running this particular EV do come at the cost of the T90’s capabilities as a pick-up, as it can’t match a number of its diesel competitors for payload or towing capacity. However, if you don’t need mega capacity, you could save yourself a small fortune on running costs.
While some electric trucks place focus on futuristic interior designs and technology (the Tesla Cybertruck comes to mind here), the Maxus’s cabin follows a more traditional approach in order to keep costs down. A 10.25-inch touchscreen controls all of the essential functions, but there are some proper buttons to be found underneath. The analogue dials and grey plastics do make things feel decidedly budget-focussed, but this is very much a commercial vehicle rather than a luxury one.
Rather than using a bespoke EV platform, the Maxus has its battery-electric running gear fitted to the chassis of an existing combustion-engined model. As a result, it’s a more traditional looking pick-up than the Rivian R1T or even the Ford F-150 Lightning, but isn’t as capable off-road as contemporary diesel pick-ups. This is largely because it’s exclusively rear-wheel drive, and the rear-mounted 201bhp rear-mounted electric motor hangs lower than the differential, reducing ground clearance and departure angles. The 88.6kWh battery is substantial, and Maxus claims it’s good for a WLTP combined range of up to 220 miles.
‘The T90 EV is a converted diesel pick-up truck that's well equipped, but limited in its capabilities’. - Dean Gibson, senior road test editor, who drove the T90 EV in the UK.
There are virtually no other electric pick-up trucks available in the UK at present, so you’ll have to wait if you want a direct alternative to the T90 EV. The Maxus eTerron 9 and Isuzu D-Max BEV are two incoming models that we’ll be testing in due course. If you can’t wait that long, though, you’ll either have to opt for combustion power or import a giant US truck such as the Rivian R1T or Ford F150 Lightning.
How to choose the best pick-up truck
If you’re buying a new pick-up truck, whether privately or for your business, we’re willing to bet that you’re intending to use it for some pretty tough tasks. Whether you’re carrying loads of cargo or braving rough terrain on a regular basis, you’ll want to ask yourself these crucial questions.
1. How much capacity do you need?
You may think that buying a truck is a simple case of ‘bigger is better’, but it’s important to pay close attention to figures like maximum payload and towing capacity. Many trucks come with a variety of customisation and powertrain options, and these can have quite a drastic effect on a truck’s capacities and capabilities.
2. Are you going off-road?
If your work involves you frequently heading away from the Tarmac (such as agriculture or construction), you’ll inevitably need a truck that features high ground clearance and four-wheel drive. Durability will be crucial, too, as a poorly built truck could soon find itself in need of repairs if it can’t handle frequent trips on tough terrain.
3. How much will the truck cost to run?
Pick-up trucks aren’t exactly renowned for being light on fuel consumption, but a bit of careful research will help you to minimise your running costs. A few simple steps such as opting for a less powerful model could mean lower bills. Alternatively, you could consider making the switch to an electric vehicle as zero-emission pick-ups start to enter the market.
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…