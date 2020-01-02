Best pick-up trucks to buy in the UK 2025

They’re still rugged, utilitarian workhorses at heart, but the best pick-up trucks on sale in the UK are far more refined than their barebones ancestors. With vastly improved ride quality, plush interiors, top-notch technology and even a few hints of luxury, many modern pick-ups are now genuinely suitable for use as a day-to-day car. Unfortunately, the 2025 changes to the company car tax regime mean they aren’t as affordable as they once were for business users.

Naturally, in order to get the most from your new pick-up you’ll want a practical load bed with strong payload capacity. However, this isn’t the only number to take into account, as a more fuel efficient truck will help you to save the pennies regardless of whether you’re a private or business owner. There’s a good chance you’ll also be looking for a mix of on-road composure and off-road prowess in the driving experience, while build quality and reliability are always key with vehicles that can have a hard life.

In order to help you find the very best pick-up truck for your money, our road-testing experts have driven every pick-up truck model that you can buy in the UK. We’ve ranked the best pick-ups based on our thorough real-world testing criteria. We rank these trucks based on the key things that matter to buyers, including the price, build quality, capability and comfort.

Compare the best pick-up trucks

Rank Pick-up truck Prices from Overall rating Max. payload Max WLTP combined efficiency 1 Ford Ranger £29,275 (excl. VAT) 4.5 1,200kg 33.6mpg 2 Volkswagen Amarok £35,925 (excl. VAT) 4 1,101kg 33.6mpg 3 Toyota Hilux £35,807 (excl. VAT) 4 1,085kg 33.2mpg 4 Isuzu D-Max £27,505 (excl. VAT) 4 1,205kg 33.6mpg 5 KGM Musso £30,965 (exc. VAT) 3.5 1,025kg 34mpg 6 Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster £55,200 (exc. VAT) 3 835kg 25.2mpg 7 Maxus T-90 £23,000 (exc. VAT) 2.5 1,000kg 2.49 mi/kWh

1. Ford Ranger

Pros Cons Upmarket cabin

Wide model range

Imposing looks Feels big on UK roads

Thirsty engines

Slow auto gearbox