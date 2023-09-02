Mark your calendars everyone: the next-generation BMW iX3 is finally going to be unveiled on Friday 5 September at 10am sharp.

The all-electric SUV will mark the start of a hugely important new era for BMW, called ‘Neue Klasse’. The car showcases a fresh, more restrained design language, a brand-new platform and cutting-edge technology, from the battery cells that will power the brand’s EVs to a radical new Panoramic iDrive cockpit design.

The second-generation iX3 will act as the starting gun for BMW’s ambitious plan to launch an astonishing 40 new and updated models in rapid succession over the next two years.

The next-generation 3 Series will be among them, and it’s already been spotted out and about testing, getting ready for launch next year. We’ve spied the next-generation BMW X5 and X7 as well, plus facelifted versions of the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series, all sporting Neue Klasse styling cues.

The pivotal new iX3 will go into production before the end of the year. When it arrives, rivals will include the Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan Electric and Polestar 3, which are all available to buy or to lease through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Another competitor is the forthcoming Mercedes GLC EV, which will be revealed at next week’s Munich Motor Show, and the long-awaited mid-size SUV from Lotus coming later this year.

What will the new BMW iX3 look like?

The latest teaser image BMW shared reaffirms that the design of the new iX3 will stick very closely to the Vision Neue Klasse X concept presented back in March 2024. We knew this after seeing hundreds of spy pictures and some leaked patent filings of the car in the build-up to its reveal.