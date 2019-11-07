Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2024
Racking up the miles? These are the EVs with the longest battery ranges that you can buy in the UK
Electric car batteries are bigger and better than ever, allowing the longest range electric cars to cover hundreds of miles with ease. If you’re planning to cover some serious distance in your new EV, we’re here to make your search easier with this list of the longest ranges offered by electric cars that you can buy in the UK.
The figures shown below are all derived from the official WLTP efficiency test, which is designed to be more representative of the range drivers will actually achieve in the real world than the old NEDC test. While the actual real word range of these EVs will depend on a variety of factors including driving style, road conditions and ambient temperature, the figures are a good guide to what you can expect.
Longest range electric cars on sale in the UK
- Mercedes EQS - 481 miles
- Volkswagen ID.7 - 437 miles
- Tesla Model 3 - 436 miles
- Peugeot E-3008 - 435 miles
- Vauxhall Grandland Electric - 435 miles
- Mercedes EQE - 429 miles
- Porsche Taycan - 421 miles
- Peugeot E-5008 - 415 miles
- Polestar 2 - 406 miles
- Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron - 402 miles
1. Mercedes EQS - 481 miles
- Variant: EQS 450+ AMG Line
- Prices from £112,000
The longest-range electric car currently on sale in the UK is the Mercedes EQS: the three-pointed star’s zero-emissions alternative to its own S-Class executive limousine. Its deeply impressive maximum range of 481 miles is offered by the EQS 450+ model.
This is thanks to a gigantic 107.8kWh battery pack and a very low coefficient of drag, so it’s slippery through the air and therefore efficient at speed. The high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 version trades range for speed – with a staggering amount of power on tap, 0-62mph takes less than four seconds, but range drops to 348 miles at best.
In our minds, however, the EQS should be all about luxury, and it feels as though Mercedes has held back in this area so it doesn’t step on the toes of the superb S-Class. The BMW i7 trumps the EQS when it comes to accommodation, tech and quality. The ‘Hyperscreen’ infotainment display that virtually covers the entire dashboard is admittedly quite impressive, and works fairly smoothly in practice, but you need to jack up the driver’s seat to an SUV-style height just to see over the high dashboard properly.
2. Volkswagen ID.7 - 437 miles
- Variant: ID.7 Pro S Match
- Prices from £55,500
Volkswagen took a while to launch its entry in the competitive executive EV market, but the ID.7 sees off the likes of Polestar, BMW and even Tesla in the battery range stakes.
To get this official 436-mile range, you’ll need the ID.7 Pro S model with its 86kWh battery pack. Alternatively, the entry-level Pro still manages to claim an impressive 381 miles from its slightly smaller 77kWh unit.
The VW ID.7 is also one of the most practical cars in this sector thanks to its spacious cabin, 532-litre boot and useful touches such as a variable-height boot floor. If you need even more space but don’t fancy the idea of an SUV, there’s always the option of the ID.7 Tourer estate car.
3. Tesla Model 3 - 436 miles
- Model: Model 3 Long Range RWD
- Prices from £45,000
- Best value for money
The Tesla Model 3 has been a stalwart of the electric executive car market for several years, but its rivals were starting to creep ahead when it came to maximum battery range. Not to be outdone, Tesla responded with the Model 3 Long Range RWD, and this variant can cover up to 436 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.
The Model 3 has also proved itself to be highly efficient in the real world during our own testing. Access to all Tesla Superchargers is another perk of ownership, and will be particularly appealing for those who cover lots of motorway miles.
There’s plenty of the brand’s signature tech to be found on-board the Model 3, too, with the facelifted car featuring a 15.4-inch touchscreen, acoustic glass, quieter tyres and sound-deadening materials which all help towards improving refinement. The performance on offer is also as mind-boggling as ever.
=4. Peugeot E-3008 - 435 miles
- Model: E-3008 Long Range
- Prices from £48,600
More and more brands are breaking the 400-mile barrier, and Peugeot’s stylish E-3008 SUV is offering a maximum of 435 miles in order to prove that it’s far more than just a looker.
This distance comes courtesy of the larger 98kWh that’s found in the Long Range variant, although you’ll have to pay £2,700 in order for the upgrade over the smaller 73kWh unit. Peugeot has taken steps to make its cars feel a bit more upmarket in recent years, so the E-3008 is loaded with tech and high-quality materials. We just wish that it was a bit better to drive, as it felt surprisingly firm during testing.
=4. Vauxhall Grandland Electric - 435 miles
- Model: Grandland 97kWh
- Prices from £41,000
The Vauxhall Grandland Electric shares many of its underpinnings with the Peugeot E-3008, so both cars share the same 435-mile headline range as a result. Again, just like the Peugeot, the Grandland isn’t exactly the last word in driving enjoyment, but it should prove to be a practical and straightforward family SUV.
One area where the Grandland has the edge over the E-3008 is ride comfort, as the fully-electric model does a respectable job of ironing out imperfections in the tarmac. We found the Vauxhall easy to drive around town, too, thanks to great all-round visibility.
6. Mercedes EQE - 429 miles
- Model: EQE 350+
- Prices from £69,000
The Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.7 may be leading the executive EV battery race, but the Mercedes EQE 350+ isn’t too far behind with up to 429 miles available from its 91kWh battery pack.
Along with the usual level of plushness and features that you’d expect in a Mercedes saloon, the EQE also offers the financial benefits of owning an electric car, so it’s an ideal choice for company car drivers. You’ll need to be prepared to fork out a fair chunk of cash in order to buy one, though, as prices start from around £69,000.
7. Porsche Taycan - 421 miles
- Model: Taycan with Performance Battery Plus
- Prices from £91,000
- Best driving experience
It isn’t cheap to buy, but the Porsche Taycan feels exactly like a Porsche should as soon as you take a seat behind the wheel, regardless of its fully-electric powertrain.
Not only is there a healthy dose of power available across the line-up, but the Taycan also does a very respectable job of keeping its two-tonne kerb weight well under control. Aim this EV towards a corner and it feels more than agile enough to be thrown around to your heart’s content. The steering and pedals deliver an enjoyable amount of feedback, too.
If you can avoid the temptation of driving everywhere with your right foot planted to the floor, Porsche’s 105kWh Performance Battery Plus allows the Taycan to return up to 421 miles on the WLTP combined cycle.
8. Peugeot E-5008 - 415 miles
- Model: E-5008 Long Range
- Prices from £51,400
- Best for practicality
With seven seats, up to 1,815 litres of cargo space and a claimed battery range of 415 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, the Peugeot E-5008 is a serious electric family car contender. If you want another electric seven seater, you’ll struggle to find one that’s cheaper than the Peugeot. It still costs more than £51,000 if you want the Long Range model, but that’s over £10,000 less than the Kia EV9.
It’s a sensible car for the most part, but if you are tempted by the E-5008, you’ll need to be comfortable with the brand’s i-Cockpit cabin layout. This unique design means you have to look over the steering wheel at the dashboard, rather than through it, and this can act as a bit of a deterrent to some people.
9. Polestar 2 - 406 miles
- Model: Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor
- Prices from £49,000
The Polestar 2 had a maximum range of 341 miles when it first arrived, but thanks to a midlife facelift and some significant updates under the skin, this executive EV can now cover 406 miles before it runs out of juice, according to its maker. That’s an impressive feat in its own right, and even more so when you learn the Long Range Single Motor version with this headline-grabbing range figure costs less than £50k.
There’s more to the updated Polestar 2 than its boosted range, though. It feels better built than the Tesla Model 3 and its Google-powered infotainment is top-notch. The hatchback tailgate is another plus point, as is the 41-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, so there’s plenty of room for four people and all their gear.
Our biggest gripe, and what holds the Polestar 2 back from being one of the best electric cars on sale, is the incredibly firm ride. In fact, it actually makes the ride uncomfortable on rougher UK roads, and when going up against rivals from Tesla, Hyundai and BMW, that’s a real deathblow.
10. Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron - 402 miles
- Model: Q6 Sportback e-tron Performance
- Prices from £66,000
The Audi Q6 e-tron is a mid-size SUV in the technical sense, but physically it’s a pretty huge car. The Q6 Sportback e-tron, though, has a more curvaceous coupé-SUV body which means it’s more efficient thanks to reduced aerodynamic resistance. While its bulky stature can make the Q6 e-tron a bit tricky to navigate around tighter backroads, it does mean there’s a huge amount of room inside for passengers and luggage alike. However, you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want a seven seater.
Naturally, a car this big also needs a big battery, and this 402-mile range is provided by a suitably bulky 100kWh pack.
How much EV battery range do you actually need?
Electric cars have evolved at an extraordinary rate over the past decade or so, and there’s no better illustration of that progress than remembering the original Nissan Leaf from 2011 could cover just 109 miles before it ran out of juice. That meant you couldn’t drive it from London to Birmingham without desperately searching for a plug socket at least once. But these days the longest range electric cars can cross entire countries and still have battery charge to spare.
Most people don’t need a car with a 400 or even 300-mile range if they have a short commute or can charge up at home whenever they need to, but there’s no denying range anxiety will be a factor in some potential electric car buyers’ choice of EV. A long range means drivers can tackle long journeys without needing to stop, while for others it simply means they don’t have to remember to charge their car as regularly.
A long range can also just be a perk of having one of the very latest EVs in high-spec guise with a big battery, but we’d always advise buyers to think carefully about the amount of range they need rather than simply going for as much as they can afford. Generally speaking, big range means a big battery which bumps up the weight of the car and the price. If you can live quite comfortably with a cheap electric car that has a shorter range, you can save cash and may actually gain some efficiency thanks to the lower weight of a small electric car, such as the Dacia Spring.
