Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2024

​Electric car batteries are bigger and better than ever, allowing the longest range electric cars to cover hundreds of miles with ease. If you’re planning to cover some serious distance in your new EV, we’re here to make your search easier with this list of the longest ranges offered by electric cars that you can buy in the UK.

The figures shown below are all derived from the official WLTP efficiency test, which is designed to be more representative of the range drivers will actually achieve in the real world than the old NEDC test. While the actual real word range of these EVs will depend on a variety of factors including driving style, road conditions and ambient temperature, the figures are a good guide to what you can expect.

Longest range electric cars on sale in the UK

1. Mercedes EQS - 481 miles

Variant: EQS 450+ AMG Line

Prices from £112,000

The longest-range electric car currently on sale in the UK is the Mercedes EQS: the three-pointed star’s zero-emissions alternative to its own S-Class executive limousine. Its deeply impressive maximum range of 481 miles is offered by the EQS 450+ model.