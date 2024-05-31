New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face

Verdict

The Ford Kuga was already a pretty strong family SUV package that offered a reasonable amount of space and surprisingly good driver engagement for a car of its type. Now, a fresh batch of updates has given the car a much sharper appearance, along with some new trim levels, in order to keep it competitive against an ever-growing range of rivals. While petrol power is still an option, the hybrid powertrains promise temptingly low running costs, but the trade-off is a CVT transmission that takes away from the fun.

It’s fair to say that Ford knows how to build a good SUV. The supermini-based Puma was the UK’s best-selling car last year, and it has continued to dominate the charts well into 2024. Its larger sibling, the Kuga, certainly isn’t an uncommon sight on our roads, either.

The mid-size SUV sector is a tough one, though, and new rivals continue to arrive at an unrelenting rate. The third-generation Kuga first arrived in 2019, so the time has come for a big mid-life refresh in an attempt to keep it ahead of the young’uns.

The biggest and most obvious update is on the outside. A brand-new gloss-black grille, redesigned adaptive headlights and an LED light bar bring the Kuga’s front end more into line with other members of Ford’s line-up, with an overall design that’s not dissimilar from the Focus hatchback or even the Transit Custom van.