Is the KGM Torres EVX a good car?

The KGM Torres EVX feels like an old-school EV dynamically, but there’s no denying that it offers a huge amount of space, a respectable range and an impressive amount of standard kit. It may not be the fastest electric car to charge or the most efficient, and its infotainment isn’t the slickest system around, but its pricing of less than £40k softens some of these shortcomings and also helps the Torres EVX undercut the likes of the Skoda Enyaq, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Large SUV Powertrain 73.4kWh battery, 1x e-motor, front-wheel drive Safety N/A Warranty 5yrs/100,000 miles

KGM Torres EVX: model range, specs and rivals

The Korean conglomerate KGM isn’t hanging about refreshing the line-up of the brand formally known as SsangYong. While there will be a new pick-up coming that plays to the old brand’s key strengths, KGM is also aiming for EV adopters with an all-electric version of its latest family SUV, the Torres.

The Torres EVX, to give it its official title, is a 4.7 metre-long SUV that has the same beefed-up design as the petrol-powered version. The cars share a platform that KGM claims is new, although given that work started on this car before the takeover, it’s likely to be linked in some way to older SsangYong tech.

The same certainly can’t be said for the EVX’s powertrain. KG Group needed quick access to a proven set-up, so it turned to Chinese giant BYD and agreed on a joint venture to produce batteries in Korea. As such, the Torres EVX features BYD’s ‘blade battery’ with cell-to-pack construction. Capacity stands at 73kWh, although KGM says that the forthcoming pick-up will have a 80kWh set-up, and that this larger layout could conceivably make it into the Torres EVX in due course.