New KGM Torres EVX on sale now and not as cheap as we’d hoped

The KGM Torres EVX is officially on sale in the UK priced from £44,495 in base K30 trim. Top-spec K40 cars cost exactly £3,000 more (£47,495), though the differences are all related to equipment; the two models use the same battery and electric motor.

That base price means the Torres EVX undercuts the cheapest Tesla Model Y by £495, but an entry-level Skoda Enyaq – albeit with a shorter official range – comes in at less than £40k. KGM quotes a “best-in-class” 1,662-litre boot volume, suggesting its aim is to win the space race, rather than outclass its rivals for value.

That entry-level K30 version gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic LED lights front and rear, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera. Inside there are twin 12.3-inch screens, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and electrically-adjustable leather seats.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Judging by the spec sheet, the £47,495 Torres EVX K40 adds little more than a set of larger 20-inch wheels, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras and upgraded leather inside. The K40 does boost the list of safety kit, however, with extra airbags, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.

Despite its rugged looks, the Torres EVX is front-wheel-drive only. There is just one battery option; the 73.4kWh unit is good for a quoted 283 miles on a charge, and can top up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes thanks to its 145kW maximum DC charge rate.

The Torres comes with a one-million kilometre guarantee covering the condition of the battery, in addition to KGM’s standard five-year/100,000-mile manufacturer warranty.

The KGM Torres is also available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, priced from £35,080. That car arrived in the UK in February.

Click here to discover the best electric SUVs you can buy...