Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New KGM Torres EVX on sale now and not as cheap as we’d hoped

The first EV from the reborn SsangYong brand is now in showrooms, but it’s more expensive than you might expect…

by: Richard Ingram
29 Apr 2024
KGM Torres EVX

The KGM Torres EVX is officially on sale in the UK priced from £44,495 in base K30 trim. Top-spec K40 cars cost exactly £3,000 more (£47,495), though the differences are all related to equipment; the two models use the same battery and electric motor.

That base price means the Torres EVX undercuts the cheapest Tesla Model Y by £495, but an entry-level Skoda Enyaq – albeit with a shorter official range – comes in at less than £40k. KGM quotes a “best-in-class” 1,662-litre boot volume, suggesting its aim is to win the space race, rather than outclass its rivals for value.

That entry-level K30 version gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic LED lights front and rear, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera. Inside there are twin 12.3-inch screens, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and electrically-adjustable leather seats. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Judging by the spec sheet, the £47,495 Torres EVX K40 adds little more than a set of larger 20-inch wheels, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras and upgraded leather inside. The K40 does boost the list of safety kit, however, with extra airbags, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert. 

Despite its rugged looks, the Torres EVX is front-wheel-drive only. There is just one battery option; the 73.4kWh unit is good for a quoted 283 miles on a charge, and can top up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes thanks to its 145kW maximum DC charge rate.

The Torres comes with a one-million kilometre guarantee covering the condition of the battery, in addition to KGM’s standard five-year/100,000-mile manufacturer warranty.

The KGM Torres is also available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, priced from £35,080. That car arrived in the UK in February.

Click here to discover the best electric SUVs you can buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New KGM Torres EVX review - no nonsense EV SUV goes large on space and range
KGM Torres EVX
Road tests

New KGM Torres EVX review - no nonsense EV SUV goes large on space and range

The electric version of KGM’s Torres SUV has impressive family-friendly qualities but it lacks some sophistication at this price.
8 Mar 2024
New KGM Torres 2024 review: big SUV says so long SsangYong
KGM Torres - front cornering
Road tests

New KGM Torres 2024 review: big SUV says so long SsangYong

The Torres is the vehicle chosen to usher in the new KGM brand on the UK market and despite some clear flaws, the petrol model shows encouraging signs…
6 Mar 2024
KGM Torres launches in the UK with £34,995 price tag
KGM Torres - front
News

KGM Torres launches in the UK with £34,995 price tag

Skoda Kodiaq-rivalling family SUV is the first new car to arrive since SsangYong rebranded to KGM
19 Feb 2024

Most Popular

New MG3 2024 review: hybrid supermini is a total bargain
MG3 - front tracking
Road tests

New MG3 2024 review: hybrid supermini is a total bargain

MG’s smallest car undercuts all of its rivals when it comes to price, and it offers a huge amount for the money
26 Apr 2024
New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value
Dacia Duster - front
Road tests

New Dacia Duster 2024 review: an all-round improvement and still great value

The latest version of the Dacia Duster is more capable than ever, while remaining a bargain
25 Apr 2024
Deuce! New Renault 5 Roland-Garros looks just like the 2023 concept car
Renault 5 Roland Garros - front
News

Deuce! New Renault 5 Roland-Garros looks just like the 2023 concept car

The Renault 5 Roland-Garros ‘special series’ features a few details that pay homage to the French Open tennis venue
25 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content