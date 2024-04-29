New KGM Torres EVX on sale now and not as cheap as we’d hoped
The first EV from the reborn SsangYong brand is now in showrooms, but it’s more expensive than you might expect…
The KGM Torres EVX is officially on sale in the UK priced from £44,495 in base K30 trim. Top-spec K40 cars cost exactly £3,000 more (£47,495), though the differences are all related to equipment; the two models use the same battery and electric motor.
That base price means the Torres EVX undercuts the cheapest Tesla Model Y by £495, but an entry-level Skoda Enyaq – albeit with a shorter official range – comes in at less than £40k. KGM quotes a “best-in-class” 1,662-litre boot volume, suggesting its aim is to win the space race, rather than outclass its rivals for value.
That entry-level K30 version gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, automatic LED lights front and rear, all-round parking sensors and a reversing camera. Inside there are twin 12.3-inch screens, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and electrically-adjustable leather seats.
Judging by the spec sheet, the £47,495 Torres EVX K40 adds little more than a set of larger 20-inch wheels, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras and upgraded leather inside. The K40 does boost the list of safety kit, however, with extra airbags, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.
Despite its rugged looks, the Torres EVX is front-wheel-drive only. There is just one battery option; the 73.4kWh unit is good for a quoted 283 miles on a charge, and can top up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes thanks to its 145kW maximum DC charge rate.
The Torres comes with a one-million kilometre guarantee covering the condition of the battery, in addition to KGM’s standard five-year/100,000-mile manufacturer warranty.
The KGM Torres is also available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, priced from £35,080. That car arrived in the UK in February.
