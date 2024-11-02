Renault Scenic Iconic Long Range long-term test: SUV trades space for style

Verdict

The Renault Scenic has never looked better – the switch to EV has produced a car that lives up to its name better, but quite a bit of the old MPV practicality has been lost en route. It’s still a great choice for families, though.

Mileage: 3,490

3,490 Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh

Electric cars were supposed to revolutionise car design. The idea was that once the engine, gearbox, fuel tank and other bulky components of petrol or diesel cars were replaced by batteries, which are far more adaptable in terms of dimensions and where they can be located, designers would have the scope to get wild and funky.

It hasn’t really happened yet, as far as I can see, but Renault’s latest Scenic is, at least, a handsome beast by mid-size family car standards – especially compared with the MPVs that preceded it in the Scenic bloodline.

We’re now a few months into our time with the Scenic on our long-term test and I remain a fan of the latest Renault EV design direction. It’s far from revolutionary, but the super-sized hatchback shape with its SUV overtones looks taut and purposeful on the road.

It’s nicely set off by neat details including concave surfaces on the doors and tailgate, a hexagonal grille and the piano-key design of the daytime running lights. Those blacked-out features of the front end are highlighted all the more on our test car by the optional Arctic White metallic paint with a Diamond Black roof (£1,250). If you choose darker colours, the features become far less prominent.