Best Volkswagen cars: the brand’s top new models and all-time greats

Volkswagen is one of the best-known carmakers and a consistent strong seller – even if you’ve never owned a VW yourself, you’ll probably know someone who has. The brand has had its ups and downs over the years, but you never have to look too far for talent in VW’s range, from the evergreen Golf family hatchback to the flashy ID.Buzz, with its retro-futuristic styling and quiet electric power.

The current line-up offers a bewildering amount of choice. For just about every long-running combustion-powered model, VW offers an electric alternative in its ID range, all based on the same MEB platform (which you’ll also find under Audis, Cupras and Skodas, as well as the Ford Explorer and Capri).

Some are more worthy of your attention than others, so we’ve compiled the ten best models in the current range below – as well as selecting five past masters from VW’s back catalogue, which have shaped it into the company it is today.

1. Volkswagen Golf

Pros Cons Vastly improved in-car tech Some ergonomic niggles remain Diverse powertrain range Underwhelming cabin quality Reassuring ride and handling Road noise on larger wheels

Prices from £27,760

Don’t be mistaken by the lukewarm reviews the eighth-generation Golf received when it arrived in 2020. It was indeed a flawed car, but far from being a bad one – and the mid-life Mk8.5 update addressed several of the early criticisms, most notably with some interior interfaces, to make the current model much more appealing than it was five years ago.