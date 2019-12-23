Best cars for dog owners to buy 2025

Just like your human passengers, your four-legged friend also deserves to travel in safety and comfort. Fortunately, there are a number of cars on the market that are highly appealing for both people and pooches, So, in order to make your search as easy as can be, our expert road testers have rounded up the best cars for dog owners here.

Practicality is crucial in your decision, but it’s only natural that you’ll also want a car that offers plenty of other qualities, too, given that you’ll be the one driving it. The good news is that there are plenty of models that’ll cater to the needs of both drivers and dogs, with everything ranging from superminis to fully electric SUVs.

All the cars below are good buys that we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend to anyone with or without a dog, due to their practicality, driving characteristics and value. Their advantage, however, is that they’ll also make life with a dog a bit more pleasant for owner and pet alike.

Our experts have chosen cars with large and easily accessible boot areas, particularly those that offer useful accessories and are easy to clean. Any models with overly firm rides were dismissed, and the same goes for cars without good refinement. With all this taken into account, we arrived at the models below, our best cars for dog owners in descending order...

1. Skoda Octavia Estate