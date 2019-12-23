Best cars for dog owners to buy 2025
Our dogs deserve the best, so here are the cars that’ll keep their tails wagging
Just like your human passengers, your four-legged friend also deserves to travel in safety and comfort. Fortunately, there are a number of cars on the market that are highly appealing for both people and pooches, So, in order to make your search as easy as can be, our expert road testers have rounded up the best cars for dog owners here.
Practicality is crucial in your decision, but it’s only natural that you’ll also want a car that offers plenty of other qualities, too, given that you’ll be the one driving it. The good news is that there are plenty of models that’ll cater to the needs of both drivers and dogs, with everything ranging from superminis to fully electric SUVs.
All the cars below are good buys that we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend to anyone with or without a dog, due to their practicality, driving characteristics and value. Their advantage, however, is that they’ll also make life with a dog a bit more pleasant for owner and pet alike.
Our experts have chosen cars with large and easily accessible boot areas, particularly those that offer useful accessories and are easy to clean. Any models with overly firm rides were dismissed, and the same goes for cars without good refinement. With all this taken into account, we arrived at the models below, our best cars for dog owners in descending order...
1. Skoda Octavia Estate
- Prices from £28,400
Estate cars don’t come much more sensible or suited to almost every use than the Skoda Octavia Estate, and its relative simplicity and durability make it ideal as dog transport too. While the cabin’s quality is good enough for humans — we’d say it rivals that of more expensive cars from premium brands — it also feels tough and robust enough to be able to easily cope with the worst your dog can throw at it.
A dog’s safety is of utmost importance, which means Skoda’s ‘dog seat belt’ will be an appealing optional extra for many. However, it can only be used on the rear seat, so it would be a good idea to couple it with the back seat protection cover option.
With 640 litres of boot capacity, the Octavia will easily accommodate a couple of dogs and their accessories. Plus, thanks to its solid reputation, the Octavia is a popular buy on the used market, so when you decide to trade it in, you shouldn’t get bitten by hefty depreciation.
Latest Skoda Octavia Estate deals
2. Dacia Duster
- Prices from £18,900
Large, straightforward, robust, and affordable, the Dacia Duster is appealing whether you have a dog or not, particularly when prices start from under £19,000 – lower than dozens of far less practical vehicles. In fact, the Duster is one of the cheapest new cars in the UK, and with 594 litres of boot space — increasing to 1,696 litres with the rear seats folded down — there’s plenty of room for your canine companion, too.
While the low price does come at the cost of luxury, this can actually be an advantage for a dog owner – you won’t be spending your time worrying about plush materials being ruined by claws and mud. Instead, the materials in the Duster should prove to be more hard-wearing.
3. Skoda Elroq
- Prices from £31,500
- Best for running costs
The Enyaq was a strong effort for Skoda’s first EV, but the Elroq takes the great bits of its sister car and adds some further improvements. It’s a bit smaller than its older sibling, but the Elroq still provides plenty of space for human and canine passengers in both the front and rear. You’ll be able to venture quite a way to enjoy some truly scenic dogwalks, too, because even the smallest 52kWh (usable) battery claims up to 232 miles of range on a single charge. The brand’s own research suggests that dogs prefer electric cars, too, so this should help your furry best friend to be as comfortable as possible.
When it comes to the comfort of human passengers, our testers found the Skoda Elroq to be exceptionally pleasant, so long-distance trips should prove pretty relaxing. The interior feels good and sturdy, too, and we reckon it’ll hold up well against muddy paws and claws. That being said, you may wish to cover some of the more colourful bits of upholstery to be extra safe.
4. Land Rover Defender
- Prices from £58,300
It was often said that you could hose out the interior of the original Land Rover Defender if you were brave enough. However, we definitely don’t recommend doing that with the new model. While the Defender’s cabin is still relatively washable compared to that of a new Range Rover, pointing a hose at the dashboard will probably result in soggy electronics and an awkward call to your local dealer.
Even so, the modern Defender retains all of the off-road capability and toughness that made its predecessor nothing short of legendary. There’s plenty of room in the back, too, and not only can you take your dog walking in some of the most remote and rough terrain – should you wish to – but you can even choose from a selection of bespoke Land Rover pet accessories.
The options list includes everything from a ramp to help your four-legged friend scale the fairly tall gap between the ground and the boot floor, to several cabin dividers, a folding pet carrier, and a portable rinse system that should be as useful for clearing the mud from Fido as it is for spraying muddy boots.
Latest Land Rover Defender deals
5. Dacia Jogger
- Prices from £18,400
- Best value for money
It only takes one look at the Dacia Jogger to get a clear idea of just how spacious it is inside. Its unusual (but certainly not unattractive) design appears to combine a small van, estate car, SUV and MPV all into one. This means you have the choice of up to seven seats or 1,807 litres of cargo space. The icing on the cake, though, is a starting price of less than £19,000.
This low cost is a little obvious when sitting inside the Jogger, because there are plenty of low-cost plastics to be found. However, these do feel well put together, so you won’t need to be too precious about protecting the cabin whenever you’re carrying a four-legged passenger. Even though it’s very budget-focused, there’s still a decent amount of kit thrown in as standard, including air-conditioning, cruise control and rear parking sensors.
6. Citroen E-Berlingo
- Prices from £31,200
The Citroen Berlingo comes in two forms, a van or a van-based MPV. Naturally, this means that there’s loads of space inside, and both humans and larger dogs will have room to spare. Another key benefit for your canine companion is that they won’t have to jump as high as they would with an SUV to get in and out of the boot, and the van-style rear doors make access far easier, meaning that the risk of injury or mishap is reduced.
Opt for the pure-electric E-Berlingo and you will then reap the added benefits of driving an EV. Reduced running costs, tax savings and exemption from emissions-based charges will all help towards the all-important treat fund. Battery range isn’t exactly class-leading at a claimed 213 miles from a full charge, but this should still prove more than enough for most day-to-day tasks and the occasional longer trip.
Latest Citroen E-Berlingo deals
7. Mercedes E-Class Estate
- Prices from £58,800
If you’re a dog owner who wants to transport their beloved pet in luxury, there are few better options than the Mercedes E-Class Estate. Long a favourite of the country set, the E-Class Estate is particularly adept on long journeys, cosseting all inhabitants with excellent interior quality, a smooth ride and excellent refinement.
To protect your E-Class from claws, there’s an optional fold-out sill-protecting mat, and once the dogs are out, the boot can close automatically.
At 615 litres, the boot is actually bigger than the Skoda Superb’s and one of the largest you’ll find anywhere. Plus, with a range of punchy yet smooth engines, the E-Class Estate will get you and your dog to your destination composed and on time.
Latest Mercedes E-Class Estate deals
8. Skoda Superb Estate
- Prices from £37,000
There are lots of cars from Skoda that we’d rate as dog-friendly, but the Skoda Superb Estate is our third pick of the bunch. It focuses on comfort, rather than performance, and being an airy estate, there’s a huge 690 litres of cargo room for your dog – or dogs – to sprawl out in.
The interior quality should be up to the standards of even pedigree pooches and there’s loads of equipment in the cabin. There’s even a range of loadspace accessories to make the boot area just a bit more practical. You can also get your dog to leap in and out easily thanks to a low load bay, and if your hands are full of chihuahuas or pugs, then the optional powered tailgate will come in handy.
Latest Skoda Superb Estate deals
9. Honda Jazz
- Prices from £27,400
The Honda Jazz is the smallest car on this list by some way, but don’t let that fool you, because this car has a dog-friendly party piece. These cleverly engineered ‘Magic Seats’ in the rear make the Honda Jazz one of the most practical superminis on the market. Either the seat backs can be folded flat conventionally, or you can fold up the bases entirely. This means that taller items – or dogs – can fit in the gap between the front and rear seats with surprising ease, so your dog need not be confined to the boot alone.
The latest Jazz is only available as a hybrid, so running costs should prove reasonable, thanks to a claimed fuel economy of over 60mpg, leaving more money to spend on snacks. And trust us, they’ll be judging you if you don’t.
10. Ford Tourneo Connect
- Prices from £33,900
- Best for interior space
If you have a particularly large dog, you may have occasionally thought you’d be better off buying a van. However, before you do something drastic and buy a fully fledged commercial vehicle, you can instead opt for a van-based MPV and enjoy a highly useful blend of passenger and cargo-carrying capability.
The Ford Tourneo Connect is one of our expert road testers’ preferred van-based MPVs. Although it shares a number of components with the Volkswagen Caddy, the Ford is cheaper to buy, as well as a bit more generous with standard equipment than its German counterpart. Fold down the rearmost seats and your dog will have a stonking 2,556 litres of space at its disposal (rising to 3,105 litres in the long-wheelbase model). The Tourneo Connect’s low loading lip will make boarding a breeze, too.
Latest Ford Tourneo Connect deals
Compare the 10 best cars for dog owners
|Best cars for dog owners ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Rating for boot space, comfort & practicality (out of 5)
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1
|Skoda Octavia Estate
|£28,500
|5
|4.5
|2
|Dacia Duster
|£18,900
|4.5
|4.5
|3
|Skoda Elroq
|£31,500
|4.5
|5
|4
|Land Rover Defender
|£60,500
|4.5
|4.5
|5
|Dacia Jogger
|£18,400
|4.8
|4.5
|6
|Citroen E-Berlingo
|£31,200
|5
|4
|7
|Mercedes E-Class estate
|£57,800
|4.2
|4
|8
|Skoda Superb Estate
|£37,000
|5
|4.5
|9
|Honda Jazz
|£27,400
|4
|4
|10
|Ford Tourneo Connect
|£33,900
|4.5
|4
Driving with your dog...
- Carrying dogs in cars: UK laws and expert advice
- In-car dog safety products
- Best dog smell removers
- Best in-car dog guards and harnesses
- How to choose the best car dog ramp
Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...