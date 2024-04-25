Best crossover cars to buy 2025

There’s a generous helping of standard kit thrown in, too, including Subaru’s EyeSight safety technology. The downside is that all of this equipment and capability come at quite a significant price.

With SUVs being all the rage in the UK, the crossover car market is something of a niche. A large number of buyers who desire a smaller car with SUV characteristics will simply opt for a fully fledged small SUV, but there’s still a number of drivers out there who prefer a more traditionally sized car. So, in an ideal world, the best crossovers will still offer plenty of practicality and style, along with affordable running costs and a reasonable starting price.

Every new car on sale in the UK undergoes extensive assessment at the hands of our experts, and the Auto Express testing criteria focuses on the areas that matter most to buyers, such as price, practicality, running costs, equipment, driving experience and safety.

Only the crossover cars that manage to make the grade across the board will appear on this page, and you can read our in-depth reviews to find out more about each car’s individual scores.

How to choose the best crossover car for you

As with any car, choosing the best crossover car will depend largely on your own requirements. Obviously you’ll want a car that you actually like looking at, so once you’ve given a crossover the green light in terms of styling, you’ll need to be certain that you can afford your chosen car. Even if you can’t quite manage the cash price, there are often plenty of finance and leasing deals to consider.

If you like the look of the car and can afford it, you’re off to a great start. However, it’s important not to get carried away until you’re certain that you could live with it every day. You’ll want to try out any on-board tech to make sure you can navigate it with ease and, while you’re sitting inside, also get a feel for the amount of space on offer.

This is particularly important if you’re planning to use your new crossover as a family car, so be sure to check for front and rear head and legroom, as well as boot space.

Once you’re happy that you like your prospective new crossover, it’s within budget and will work for you, a bit of research into running costs will help to prevent any unexpected surprises when it comes to insurance, road tax or fuel costs.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a crossover car? A crossover car is a ‘crossover’ of smaller hatchback underpinnings and larger SUV styling cues. The advantage of this is that you’ll get a distinctive car which, at least in some cases, will be cheaper to buy and run than a fully fledged SUV. Which is better, an SUV or a crossover? Whether a crossover or an SUV will work better for you will largely boil down to your personal preference and requirements. Crossovers can be much cheaper to buy than their SUV counterparts, but they’re also smaller so there’s often less interior space for passengers and cargo. Many SUV drivers also prefer the higher driving position that these cars offer. What is the point of a crossover car? As the popularity of traditional family hatchbacks wanes compared with increasingly commonplace SUVs, crossover cars strike something of a balance between the two. These still boast some of the desirable design attributes of SUVs, but often with lower running and purchase costs. There are also some drivers who simply prefer a smaller car.

