Best crossover cars to buy 2024

Take a look at Britain’s best-selling cars and you’ll notice certain types of car dominate. On the one hand you have traditional superminis and family hatchbacks - compact, practical and affordable. On the other hand you have SUVs. Located somewhere between the two is the crossover.

What exactly is a crossover car? That’s a good question. Back in the days when most SUVs paid at least some attention to off-road driving, a crossover was generally a car with SUV styling cues designed primarily to be driven on the road. Today, SUVs have gone mainstream. Most are driven almost exclusively on Tarmac and off-road ability is, quite rightly, a distant afterthought in the engineering process for many.

Where does that leave the humble crossover? Well, opinions will vary but there’s a variety of different cars that could be classed as crossovers on today’s market. For the purposes of this guide to the best crossovers on sale in the UK, we’ve tried to pull together a useful cross-section of the best available options.

You have conventional compact cars with a light SUV makeover including features like roof-rails, extended whee larches and body cladding. Then, there are cars designed from the outset to blend design elements from both superminis and SUVs. In all cases, and as the name suggests, crossovers tend to define classification but their mix of qualities can be a perfect fit for those seeking a little SUV style and higher-riding practicality with low running costs and a tidy, road-focused driving experience.