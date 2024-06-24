On those rare few days when the UK basks in the sunshine, there’s no better feeling than a spirited B-road blast or a fully-fledged road trip. The most important part of any sun-drenched drive, though, is deciding on the very best summer car for the job. There’s plenty to choose from, too, ranging from drop-top classic cars to the very latest fully-electric hot hatchbacks.

Advertisement - Article continues below

So which summer car is best? This is a difficult question to answer with just one car as everyone’s tastes are different. In order to find the very best picks, the Auto Express team has rounded up their top buys for summer right here. There’s a wide range to suit pretty much all tastes and budgets, too.

Abarth 595C

By Tom Jervis

Prices from £7,000

We’re all aware just how tight and narrow UK roads can be, so why not choose something to drive that’s roughly the size (and shape) of a golf ball? If the regular Fiat 500 is a bottle of Sanpellegrino, the Abarth 595 is a can of Monster Energy, with a more powerful 1.4-litre engine and a frankly absurd exhaust note.

Pick the rag-top ‘C’ model and you’ll even be able to get the wind in your hair. The only sacrifice — other than your spinal cord, given the Abarth’s firm ride — is that the convertible’s boot is minute, so you’ll have to pack light.