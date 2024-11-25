Best coupes on sale 2025

If you want to cut a dash in traffic, then nothing less than a coupe will do. Boasting sleek lines and eye-catching design details, these machines are intended to get their drivers noticed. Yet while style is important, the best coupe models pack plenty of substance too, often proving as good to drive as they are to look at.

That said, the definition of coupe has been stretched over recent years, with everything from low-slung saloons to high-riding SUVs being handed this fashionable label. The upshot is that traditional two-door machines are fewer and further than ever before - although as our Top 10 proves, the ones that are left are some of the best ever.

It’s not just the coupe shape that has changed. Look under these cars’ head-turning exteriors and you’ll find a wider variety of power sources than ever, from traditional ICE units to pure-electric drivetrains. Yet all of them aim to deliver the sort of exhilarating performance that ensures getting behind the wheel of a coupe is never an ordinary experience.

So, which coupe contenders should be at the top of your wishlist? Read on as we reveal the most stylish and satisfying sets of wheels money can buy.