World's fastest road cars 2024

It doesn’t seem all that long ago that there were only a couple of cars in the entire world that could blast through the 200mph top speed barrier, but thanks to ultra-high-end hypercar brands like Bugatti and Koenigsegg that figure isn’t much to write home about in 2024. There are now many cars that can smash past the ‘double ton’ and we’re now into the era of the 300mph hypercar with the fastest road cars able to pass that incredible mark.

The ‘triple ton’ is an astonishing achievement and it comes largely thanks to huge advancements in electrification technology for performance cars. We’re in an interesting period right now where the list of the top ten fastest cars in the world contains a mix of combustion-engined cars, hybrid cars and fully-electric cars.

Reaching 200mph, let alone 300mph, requires far more development and engineering than goes into a normal road car, which is why there isn’t a single car on our fastest cars list below that costs less than £1million. All are road cars, which means they can legally be driven on the public road; so while there are faster cars out there, they’re for track day use only.

The world’s fastest road cars

There can only be one victor in the battle for the title of ‘fastest road car’, though, so read on to see the top 10 quickest models in reverse order.

10. Pagani Huayra