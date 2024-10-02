Cupra Terramar review

Is the Cupra Terramar a good car?

Cupra’s Terramar is a family-focused SUV that comes with a healthy dose of personality. For the class, it’s an entertaining drive that has an impressive slickness to its powertrains and chassis, without being too overtly sporty. It’s not ground-breaking in any one area, but has very few weaknesses. Just be aware that the pure petrol version can be rather thirsty.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol, plug-in hybrid Body style Five-seat SUV Powertrain(s) 2.0-litre four-cylinder, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic,all-wheel drive

1.5-litre four-cylinder, seven-speed dual-clutch plus electric-motor, 19.4kWh battery pack, front-wheel drive Safety TBC Warranty 5yrs/90,000 miles

How much does the Cupra Terramar cost?

In the relentless pursuit of sales, family-friendly SUVs have become essential to every manufacturer’s line-up. So it’s no surprise to see that as part of Cupra’s transformation from niche performance sub-brand to showroom leader, the Terramar has arrived, and with high expectations.

The striking family-sized SUV will be offered with an array of powertrains, and a wide spread of trim options that stretch the price band from £37,290 to £51,735. This is a lot of money for a mid-size SUV, but then there’s a lot on offer, as despite being a strict five-seater, this is a bigger car than the existing Cupra Ateca – and more sophisticated, too.

When the Terramar goes on sale at the end of 2024, it’ll launch with an entry-level 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain, plus high-powered plug-in and pure petrol options, with a lower powered plug-in and pure petrol to join the line-up from early 2025.