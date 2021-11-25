As emissions become a much bigger focus than ever before, diesel cars are falling out of favour as the company car of choice. Making the switch to an electric car is now a genuine proposition thanks to huge advances in technology and much-improved battery ranges, and these cars bring a number of particular benefits to company car drivers.

Not only do fully electric cars avoid emissions-based charges, such as the London Ultra Low Emission Zone, but there are also some considerable savings to be made on Benefit-In-Kind (BiK) and road tax (VED). On top of these savings, running costs should be far lower than a traditionally fuelled vehicle, too.

Read on for our list of the best electric company cars currently available…

1. Tesla Model 3

Pros Cons Great real-world range

Impressive performance

Improved build quality No indicator stalks

Rivals more fun to drive

No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

The Tesla Model 3 is the pick of the Tesla range for company car drivers, nudging ahead of its Model Y counterpart on account of a £7,000 lower purchase price. The current car starts at around £40k for the Rear-Wheel Drive (lower than it was a few years ago), and there’s a small benefit for your BiK taxation.

More money gets more performance (and higher tax bills) but isn’t strictly necessary with the Model 3; the base car still sprints from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds, while WLTP range (backed up by the convenient Supercharger network) is 318 miles. It drives better than ever after its 2024 upgrades too, so if you can live with the heavily screen-based interior functions (to say nothing of the behaviour of the guy that runs the company), it remains the top company car choice.

2. BMW i4

Pros Cons Build quality

Engaging to drive

Impressive on-board tech Expensive to buy compared with rivals

Tight rear space

Four-star NCAP score

BMW’s 3 Series always used to be the compact executive car to beat, and it’s brought that same energy to its electric equivalent, the i4. While it doesn’t quite top the Model 3 overall, it more than makes up for it in certain areas: cabin quality is miles ahead, its ride and handling tops the Tesla, and it’s a hatchback so it’s more practical, too.