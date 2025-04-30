It’s been three years since the Ford Fiesta went out of production, but now Britain’s best-selling supermini is set to make a triumphant return worthy of Hollywood or scripture, because it’s one of five new “rally-bred” models the brand is developing specifically for Europe.

The next-generation Fiesta will be electric, which will disappoint more than a few fans of the iconic small car. However, the company says it should make up for that by combining “distinct design with Ford’s signature driving dynamics – injecting ‘race-to-road’ capabilities into the B-segment.”

Hopefully that means we’re getting a new Fiesta ST, but Ford’s new product strategy is really going to lean into the firm’s proud rally heritage. Apparently the five slightly mysterious new models, all due to arrive before the end of 2029, will be “built to handle the unique challenges of Europe’s alpine passes, cobblestoned streets, and winding roads”.

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Ford opened the door for the Fiesta’s return late last year when it announced a new deal with Renault that gave it access to the same AmpR Small electric-car architecture that underpins the excellent Renault 5, Renault 4, Alpine A290 and Nissan Micra – plus the reborn Renault Twingo coming next year.