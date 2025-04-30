New Ford Fiesta: iconic supermini to return in 2028 with “rally-bred” engineering
The next Ford Fiesta will use the same tech as the Renault 5 and our exclusive image previews how it could look
It’s been three years since the Ford Fiesta went out of production, but now Britain’s best-selling supermini is set to make a triumphant return worthy of Hollywood or scripture, because it’s one of five new “rally-bred” models the brand is developing specifically for Europe.
The next-generation Fiesta will be electric, which will disappoint more than a few fans of the iconic small car. However, the company says it should make up for that by combining “distinct design with Ford’s signature driving dynamics – injecting ‘race-to-road’ capabilities into the B-segment.”
Hopefully that means we’re getting a new Fiesta ST, but Ford’s new product strategy is really going to lean into the firm’s proud rally heritage. Apparently the five slightly mysterious new models, all due to arrive before the end of 2029, will be “built to handle the unique challenges of Europe’s alpine passes, cobblestoned streets, and winding roads”.
Ford opened the door for the Fiesta’s return late last year when it announced a new deal with Renault that gave it access to the same AmpR Small electric-car architecture that underpins the excellent Renault 5, Renault 4, Alpine A290 and Nissan Micra – plus the reborn Renault Twingo coming next year.
The alliance will also allow Ford access to Renault’s battery and motor technology, granting the US brand much-needed scale in the European small-car segment.
Ford will use the technology as the basis for two new models – the small hatchback that’ll revive the Fiesta nameplate and a small electric SUV, which will presumably replace the Ford Puma Gen-E. Both will be designed by Ford and have unique bodies, rather than being rebadged and lightly restyled versions of the Renault models, like the new Micra.
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When will the new Ford Fiesta arrive and what will it look like?
The new Ford Fiesta could arrive in showrooms as soon as 2028, because that’s when the first of the models resulting from the Renault deal are due to launch, and our exclusive image shows what it could look like.
Because it will share the Renault 5’s platform we expect the dimensions will be similar to that car’s, but the Fiesta is likely to have a sharper, more dynamic look that suits Ford’s design themes better. Our artists have created the image to reflect those Renault platform proportions with Ford’s design direction.
The new Fiesta will also have its own bespoke chassis tuning in a bid to deliver the Ford’s trademark engaging driving dynamics. The company has already used this blueprint to differentiate its Explorer and Capri EVs from the Volkswagen ID.4, which is based on the same architecture.
"We're very confident that we can completely differentiate the [customer] offering," Ford of Europe president Jim Baumbick told a media call with Auto Express. "Ford will lead on the development of the design and things like the ride, steering, handling and braking to inject the uniquely Ford DNA, to support our brand positioning." He added that the differentiated designs had already been shared with key dealers and other stakeholders to get their buy-in.
What powertrains will the new Ford Fiesta have?
Knowing plenty about the AmpR Small platform gives us a good idea of what might power a future Fiesta EV. The Renault 5, for example, is offered with a choice of 40kWh and 52kWh batteries – the latter boosting range to a possible 252 miles on the WLTP test cycle. The bigger-battery car gets a more powerful 148bhp motor good for 0-62mph in less than eight seconds.
The deal is all about economies of scale and getting access to a competitive platform and its manufacturing base: the new Fiesta and its electric sibling will be assembled at Renault's 'ElectriCity' complex in Northern France.
It's also about moving fast: Renault is proud of having set up a brand-new R&D centre In China, which enabled it to develop the 2026 Twingo in less than two years. Ford will clearly benefit from the French firm’s learning, because it’s said the first vehicle from this deal will be on the market in 2028 – a similar timeline to Twingo.
Jim Farley, president and CEO of the Ford Motor Company, said: "The strategic partnership with Renault Group marks an important step for Ford and supports our strategy to build a highly efficient and fit-for-the future business in Europe. We will combine Renault Group’s industrial scale and EV assets with Ford’s iconic design and driving dynamics to create vehicles that are fun, capable, and distinctly Ford in spirit."
François Provost, CEO Renault Group said: "Renault Group is proud to announce a new strategic cooperation with Ford. This shows the strength of our partnership know-how and competitiveness in Europe. In the long term, combining our strengths with Ford will make us more innovative and more responsive in a fast-changing European automotive market."
Will there be a Ford Fiesta ST?
Sharing the Renault Group’s EV know-how could well allow the return of Ford’s hallowed ST badge. A Fiesta ST based on the Alpine A290 hot hatchback is a possibility, with the French car getting an uprated e-motor sending up to 217bhp to the front axle. The A290 has a thoroughly revised chassis too, with uprated brakes and a tuned suspension set-up including revised geometry and a wider track width.
A revived ST would sit well with Ford's strategy of doubling down on performance products, epitomised by cars such as the 911-chasing Mustang GTD, or the Ford Ranger Raptor pick-up with its 288bhp V6.
"Look at how we've evolved the global portfolio: we are leaning into enthusiast products and passion products. Ford is at [its] best when we connect with customers at an emotional level [enabling them to] do things that they love to do," Baumbick told Auto Express.
Will the second model revive the Focus?
The deal with Renault is focused on B-segment small cars, said Jim Baumbick, where Ford is already present with the Puma Gen-E model. It's built in Romania and powered by motors assembled in Ford's British Halewood plant.
The second EV is therefore unlikely to replace the Puma Gen-E. "I see these two vehicles as an augment to Puma," said Baumbick. So it's likely Ford plans to push into the affordable EV segment by launching a baby SUV paired with the Dacia Spring replacement, or reviving the Ford Ka using the Renault Twingo as a base.
Ford currently partners with Volkswagen for its bigger, 'C-segment' cars, the Ford Explorer and Capri electric SUVs. The execution slightly differs from the Renault partnership because Ford has installed VW's MEB platform in its Cologne plant, rather than tap into its partner's industrial base. So don't expect the larger of the two Ampere platforms, known as AmpR Medium, which underpins Renault's Megane and Scenic, plus the Nissan Ariya and Alpine A390, to revive the recently axed Ford Focus as a Volkswagen ID.3 rival.
And the partnership may not end at passenger cars. While still to be finalised, the two brands have also signed a letter of intent to collaborate on light commercial vehicles, utilising Ford’s expertise and dominance in this area.
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