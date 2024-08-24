Morgan Plus Four vs BMW Z4: a premium convertible sports car shootout

Few things in life seem as fleeting as a British summer. But that brief opportunity to enjoy the sun makes us all the more determined to appreciate it while we can. That means Britain is very much a convertible car-loving nation.

Historical evidence shows this by the cars we used to make. The British sports car-industry was booming in the fifties and sixties, and one marque, Morgan, still makes models with a heritage that’s easily traceable to that heyday.

The new Morgan Plus Four has by no means stood still, however, with 21st-century improvements crammed into that iconic two-seat roadster shape, making it more suited than ever to compete with its most modern rivals. The latest updates have arrived for 2024, and we’re keen to see what they add to the experience.

To find out, we’re pitching it against a car that has closer ties to the Morgan than you might think. The BMW Z4 shares its engine with the Plus Four and its big brother, the Morgan Plus Six. This latest model is significant because it’s the first time that BMW has combined its most brawny M40i powertrain with a manual gearbox.

Here, then, we have a pair of sports cars that aim to meet somewhere in the middle from opposing sides of tech and performance. But which is best?

Morgan Plus Four Manual 2.0 TwinPower Turbo BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter Price: £74,406 £63,230 Powertrain: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, 255bhp, rear-wheel drive 3.0-litre 6cyl turbo, 335bhp, rear-wheel drive 0-62mph: 5.2 seconds 4.6 seconds Test efficiency: 47.8mpg/10.5mpl 32.3mpg/7.1mpl CO2: 137g/km 202g/km Annual VED: £600 £600

Morgan Plus Four

The Morgan Plus Four starts from £74,406, but it’s possible to install a load of extras to tailor your bespoke car just so. With the various add-ons fitted to this test car, its price rises to £93,220.

Tech highlights

From the outside, the Morgan Plus Four’s overall look has changed little since the fifties original, from which it can trace its DNA. Some parts, such as the rear arches, are hand-shaped around the original wood buck used to create Morgans more than 70 years ago. Aluminium is used for the chassis, over which a wooden frame is attached. This forms the shape over the rear arches, doors and windscreen base.