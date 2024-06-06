New Skoda Superb 2024 review: supremely spacious family car lives up to its name

To our eyes, the new Superb’s more sculpted design could easily pass for something with an Audi or Mercedes badge on it, yet it still allows the big Skoda to fly largely under the radar. The designers and engineers have also refined the aerodynamics, whittling the drag coefficient down to just 0.23Cd, meaning it cuts through the air better, helping improve fuel efficiency and emissions.

But while the styling is an evolution of what came before, the interior is totally new and perhaps the biggest display of how the new Superb skilfully balances clean, modern design and functionality.

You can clearly see this in Skoda’s new ‘Smart Dials’ nestled in the centre console. Each houses a sharp 32mm display, and pressing them toggles between the various functions they’re responsible for. The outer dials are used to control the cabin temperature and heated/ventilated seats, while the middle one can handle up to four functions, from fan direction to the drive modes.

Using them feels natural after just a few miles, and the setup provides lots of functionality without masses of buttons cluttering the dashboard. We’re grateful Skoda hasn’t buried things deep in the touchscreen, too.

That said, the 13-inch free-standing central display isn’t just impressive because of its size, clarity or sheer responsiveness. The system itself is largely intuitive and customisable, including clever shortcut buttons providing instant access to the driver’s most-used functions. Skoda has also incorporated a place to rest your hand when interacting with the system.